'That happened to me': Former Triangle athlete recounts his heart stopping on the field in incident similar to Damar Hamlin's collapse

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Chilling video of Damar Hamlin talking about Bills teammate Dane Jackson surfaces
A video of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin talking about his teammate Dane Jackson went viral on Monday night after his scary ordeal.
Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field was football's 'extremely ugly' side, says former NFL player Ryan Clark
Former NFL player and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark described Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field as football's "extremely ugly" side.
Cause of death for man who fell from Pittsburgh Steelers stadium revealed
The Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death for a man that fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, 27, died from multiple blunt force injuries of head, trunk and extremities due to falling. After an investigation, Keane’s death was ruled accidental. Keane was a father of one.
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Damar Hamlin's Family Says Stop Blaming Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins for Clash at Paycor Stadium
Hamlin's uncle notes that the Buffalo Bills safety's health is improving.
Emily Ratajkowski: ‘Sorry but … f–k the NFL’
Emily Ratajkowski doesn’t appear to be a fan of the NFL. On Wednesday, the model took to Twitter, writing, “Sorry but…f–k the NFL.” It’s unclear what prompted Ratajkowski’s tweet, as she did not provide further context. Her message, though, came at a difficult time in the sport following the tragedy with Bills safety Damar Hamlin during “Monday Night Football.” The 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati after standing up following a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. CPR was administered by medical personnel and his heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the University...
Orthopedic Spine Surgeon on the Damar Hamlin situation
Dr. James “Jim” McKenzie, MD is a fellowship-trained Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Orthopedic Surgery and Rehab Associates with locations in Abington, Rockledge and Meadowbrook, PA.
The NFL Canceled the Game for Damar Hamlin. It Didn't After Chuck Hughes Died on the Field in 1971
Hughes remains the only NFL player to die after collapsing on the field. The teams did not suspend the game—but instead played the final minute as medics tried to save Hughes.
Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital.
NFL makes major Bills-Bengals decision
The NFL will not resume the infamous game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The Associated Press broke the news on Thursday. The NFL is “still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling,”...
Damar Hamlin Supporters Linger Outside UC Medical Center: 'The Bengals Fans are Right Here'
Damar Hamlin’s charitable foundation has received nearly $4.8 million in donations, far exceeding its initial goal of $2,500.
Reporter who attended game as a fan shares aftermath of Damar Hamlin collapsing on field
CINCINNATI — After a devastating incident in which Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans are sharing their reactions, including a FOX59 reporter who was at the game with his father. “We saw him [Damar Hamlin] just stand up, and he just fell down […]
NFL Suspends Monday Night Football Following Devastating On-Field Collapse
Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals has officially been postponed. The decision comes just over an hour after coaches and officials temporarily suspended play following the terrifying collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at the ...
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Joe Burrow discusses how Bengals responded after Damar Hamlin situation: 'Nobody wanted to continue to play the game'
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow thought it was important to let the Buffalo Bills know how his team felt following Damar Hamlin's on-field emergency in Week 17. On Wednesday, Burrow discussed how his team responded after Hamlin left the game in an ambulance and why it was important to meet with Bills players in that moment.
Former college football player paralyzed on field discusses Damar Hamlin’s high-profile medical emergency
As the world watched with baited breath as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, one former athlete was reminded of his own experience suffering a life-altering injury. Prior to the shocking medical emergency Hamlin suffered on national television, perhaps no athlete had […]
Bengals’ Tee Higgins opens up about Damar Hamlin incident, says he’s ‘in a good place’ following latest update
Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins opened up with reporters on Thursday for the first time since Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Higgins on the field Monday.
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says
Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Bills security Damar Hamlin fainted on the field, received CPR, and was then transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition, according to the NFL, which called off the Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
