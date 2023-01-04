ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Harrisburg knocks off Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital Division wrestling match that sours over forfeits

Harrisburg wrestling coach Domineak Commodore stood by the fact that two girls who started and received forfeits at Trinity Wednesday night have been working in the practice room all season long. He said he didn’t use them as gimmicks or pull them out of Harrisburg High’s hallways in order to use the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg’s rules against Trinity, which prohibit boys in the region’s Catholic schools from wrestling girls.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg fans hyped for Penn State win

Penn State fans are a little hoarse after screaming their heads off and celebrating the big win. Well, not all the Penn State fans got to see the action in person. But the ones that didn't were equally as excited about the game. Fans at first were optimistic. For good...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX 43

Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade

PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
PALMYRA, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest

Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials

A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant

Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation

(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Route 230 closed after Lancaster County crash

A Thursday morning crash has shut down Route 230 in Lancaster County. Both sides of the road are closed between Cedar and Newville Roads as of 8:30 a.m., according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Hummelstown Sun reported the crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
hhsbroadcaster.com

Hershey High School students hope new lunches coming soon

During the pandemic, the federal government implemented a universal free lunch program. This program ran throughout the 2021-2022 school year, helping many afford meals and buy lunch regularly. The 2022-23 school year, the universal free lunch program stopped being funded, leading to many students being upset that they wouldn’t be...
HERSHEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy