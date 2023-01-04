Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Related
Central Dauphin rolls past Harrisburg at home despite Robinson’s milestone
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The defending 6A District III champions are off to another strong start this season, and that continued in a big conference win. Central Dauphin turned defense into offense early and often at home against Harrisburg Wednesday night, cruising to a 58-32 win over the Cougars. One bright spot for Harrisburg was […]
Central Dauphin boys down Harrisburg 72-58 behind Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point night
In Mid-Penn Commonwealth action, Central Dauphin downed Harrisburg to earn a 72-58 victory Tuesday. Wayne Fletcher’s 25-point performance sparked the Rams offensively. Teammate Keon Dockens netted 19 points, while Lleyton Fried tallied 10 points in the divisional win. Loyal Riley netted 20 points to lead the Cougars.
Harrisburg knocks off Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital Division wrestling match that sours over forfeits
Harrisburg wrestling coach Domineak Commodore stood by the fact that two girls who started and received forfeits at Trinity Wednesday night have been working in the practice room all season long. He said he didn’t use them as gimmicks or pull them out of Harrisburg High’s hallways in order to use the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg’s rules against Trinity, which prohibit boys in the region’s Catholic schools from wrestling girls.
Steel-High boys hoops downs Middletown in Capital Division game
The Steel-High boys basketball team outlasted Middletown, 43-35, in a Mid-Penn Capital Division game Thursday night. 28 — Steel-High defeats Middletown 43-35 in boys high school basketball. Matt Chaplain of Steel-High led all scorers with 21 points.
WGAL
Harrisburg fans hyped for Penn State win
Penn State fans are a little hoarse after screaming their heads off and celebrating the big win. Well, not all the Penn State fans got to see the action in person. But the ones that didn't were equally as excited about the game. Fans at first were optimistic. For good...
Sauce Boss to open in Harrisburg with wings, pizza and mobster theme
A restaurant with a fun Italian mobster theme is coming to an off-the-beaten spot in Harrisburg. In a few weeks, the Sauce Boss will open at 910 N. Sixth St. in the former Giuseppe’s Original Pizzeria about a block from the Jackson House restaurant. Juan Roman, a partner who...
Palmyra business helps guests forge their own blade
PALMYRA, Pa. — Not all swords are created equal. At least, that's the concept on which Greg Ramsey and Eitri Jones of The Drunken Smithy founded their business. The duo opened their workshop eight years ago. They are dedicated to helping ordinary people create their own metalwork—most often, blades.
Retired lawyer, 64, joins Harrisburg police cadet class: ‘It’s never too late’
By the time they hit their 60s, many Pennsylvanians are likely thinking about retirement and all of its benefits — more time for hobbies, vacations, and enjoying their golden years. But 64-year-old Daniel Donovan felt called to serve when he saw police departments struggling to recruit new officers during...
Paula Mathis wins fall 2022 photo contest
Congratulations to Paula Mathis. who has won the Connection’s Fall 2022 photo contest. Mathis’s photo was of colorful falling leaves. We’ll be featuring some of the runners-up in our Gettysburg Go! newsletters. Mathis wins a $50 gift certificate to the Adams County Arts Council. The Winter 2023...
Boy hit by car in Harrisburg: officials
A boy was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Harrisburg while walking to school, city officials said. The crash happened between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. in the area of 6th and Division streets, according to ABC 27 and city spokesman Matt Maisel. The intersection is near Camp Curtin Academy, but it is unclear if the boy was a student there or at another city school.
The First Adams County baby of 2023 has arrived
Wellspan Health has reported that the first baby born in Adams County in 2023 is Sutton Baker, weighing in at 6 pounds 14.3 ounces, and 19.25 inches in length. The birth was yesterday at 11:14 a.m. Sutton is the second daughter of Haley and Clinton Baker of New Oxford. “We’re...
After boy drowns in Susquehanna River, siblings reject mom’s tale: ‘Stop lying, mommy’
A woman charged in her 5-year-old son’s drowning in the Susquehanna River tried to persuade her other children to lie about the circumstances of the death while talking to investigators, police said in court documents. Autumn L. Vossler was recently charged with four felony counts of child endangerment and...
Blue Mountain teacher on leave
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
Police announce arrest in 2021 fatal York County shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A year and a half ago, 20-year-old Justin Griffith was killed after a shooting at Cousler Park in Manchester Township. On Thursday, police in York County said they have caught his suspected killer. On Jan. 5, 2023, the 18-month anniversary of Griffith’s death, Northern York County Regional Police said they […]
Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant
Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
iheart.com
D-A to Give Update Wednesday on Missing Teen Investigation
(York, PA) - The York County District Attorney is expected to give an update Wednesday morning in the case of a missing teen. Kadin Black, who is 19 and from Wrightsville, was last seen at his home on Vickilee Drive in the overnight hours before Sunday, December 18th. His family says the young man didn't show up for work Monday morning and his cell phone stopped relaying a location Sunday morning. The police chief from Lower Windsor Township will also give an update on his force's efforts in the search for the young man.
Your guide to the 2023 Pa. Farm Show: Parking, food, goat yoga – but no baby chicks
The countdown is on for the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The January tradition is Pennsylvania’s version of a state fair and also gives everyone an opportunity to break new year’s resolutions (fried cheese cube, anyone?), learn more about the state’s vast agricultural industry and pet baby animals.
Route 230 closed after Lancaster County crash
A Thursday morning crash has shut down Route 230 in Lancaster County. Both sides of the road are closed between Cedar and Newville Roads as of 8:30 a.m., according to 511PA. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. The Hummelstown Sun reported the crash was a head-on collision involving two vehicles.
hhsbroadcaster.com
Hershey High School students hope new lunches coming soon
During the pandemic, the federal government implemented a universal free lunch program. This program ran throughout the 2021-2022 school year, helping many afford meals and buy lunch regularly. The 2022-23 school year, the universal free lunch program stopped being funded, leading to many students being upset that they wouldn’t be...
Comments / 0