FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic libraryWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
The police officer got suspended after punching a Minor in the headNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
Creighton blows out Seton Hall, wins third straight
Ryan Kalkbrenner flirted with a triple-double and Arthur Kaluma posted a double-double Tuesday night for host Creighton, which rolled to
HS basketball: Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious makes history, tops Island’s all-time scoring mark with dazzling 44-point display
They say records are made to be broken, and Susan Wagner’s Nicole Melious is taking that to heart. On Wednesday, the dexterous shooting guard became Staten Island’s all-time scoring leader, on both the boys’ and girls’ circuits, surpassing Kyle McAlarney’s prior mark of 2,566 points.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska adds former South Carolina staffer as analyst
Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be joined by a familiar face on Matt Rhule’s staff. Ben Portnoy of The State reported Tuesday that Christian Ellsworth departed his post as a graduate assistant at South Carolina to be an offensive analyst at Nebraska working on the passing game. Satterfield was South Carolina’s offensive coordinator for the past 2 seasons under head coach Shane Beamer.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Ohio State transfer could fall into Huskers lap
Nebraska football recruiting has already had a very nice week. Both Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation announced they were going to be Huskers. In fact, they already are Huskers. But is it possible that the week or at least the month could get even better?. Nebraska football recruiting has been...
Nebraska Football: 5 January Transfer Portal Targets
Here are some potential additions new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and his staff could add to the Cornhuskers' roster in the coming weeks.
WOWT
South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children. “What set Isaac apart, the first thing he did as a dad was walk up and said, ‘How can I help?’, and that doesn’t happen everyday and it doesn’t happen with every parent,” said Walt Lahs, president of South Omaha Athletics. “Isaac has been involved in the program ever since, and it will be a big loss to not have him on the sidelines this year.”
Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl
Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer
Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
HuskerExtra.com
Former Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts enters transfer portal
Former Nebraska receiver and Bellevue West star Zavier Betts is looking to resume his college football career. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Betts had entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder sat out last season after leaving the Huskers in March. Betts flashed elite speed and playmaking ability during his...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Mets Pitcher Max Scherzer Purchases $5M Mansion In Old Brookville, Report Says
Max Scherzer, a pitcher for the New York Mets, has purchased a $5 million mansion on Long Island, according to a new report from The Real Deal. The news outlet said in a report published on Friday, Dec. 30, that Scherzer recently closed a deal on a home in Old Brookville.
Tens of thousands of tickets sold for Omaha debut of 'SIX: The Musical'
Omaha Performing Arts says about 20,000 tickets were sold ahead of the musical's debut at the Orpheum.
KETV.com
Impact Weather: Rain moving in Monday afternoon, Ice Storm Warning north
Impact Weather Monday with rain moving into Omaha in the afternoon. Ice Storm Warning will be in effect north of the metro with significant icing possible in the evening and overnight hours. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska
The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
Car slams into pole on Arden Avenue, knocking out power for several hundred
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car slammed into a utility pole on Arden Avenue in Annadale Tuesday afternoon, prompting a large power outage in the area. The one-car crash prompted a response from authorities and Con Edison.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Bryson Lee Powell of Red Oak on Tuesday night in the 400 block of E. Washington Street. During the investigation, Officer’s found that Powell’s license was suspended through Iowa. Police took Powell to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
klkntv.com
Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
