ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska adds former South Carolina staffer as analyst

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will be joined by a familiar face on Matt Rhule’s staff. Ben Portnoy of The State reported Tuesday that Christian Ellsworth departed his post as a graduate assistant at South Carolina to be an offensive analyst at Nebraska working on the passing game. Satterfield was South Carolina’s offensive coordinator for the past 2 seasons under head coach Shane Beamer.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

South Omaha youth football coach remembered by athletes, community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For many years, Isaac Armas led his Junior Packer football team, quickly getting involved with more children. “What set Isaac apart, the first thing he did as a dad was walk up and said, ‘How can I help?’, and that doesn’t happen everyday and it doesn’t happen with every parent,” said Walt Lahs, president of South Omaha Athletics. “Isaac has been involved in the program ever since, and it will be a big loss to not have him on the sidelines this year.”
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Former Nebraska Player Transfer

Former Nebraska wide receiver Zavier Betts is looking for a new home. Betts, who left the Cornhusker program last offseason, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The former four-star recruit will be eligible immediately at his new school in 2023. A four-star recruit out of Bellevue (Neb.), Betts caught 32...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Former Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts enters transfer portal

Former Nebraska receiver and Bellevue West star Zavier Betts is looking to resume his college football career. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Betts had entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder sat out last season after leaving the Huskers in March. Betts flashed elite speed and playmaking ability during his...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report

FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning expanded into central Nebraska

The Ice Storm Warning has been expanded to include a larger area and will be in effect into Tuesday. In the shaded area, a quarter-inch to half-inch of ice accrual will be possible due to freezing rain. Travel will be difficult to impossible in these areas. The first storm system...
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report One Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Bryson Lee Powell of Red Oak on Tuesday night in the 400 block of E. Washington Street. During the investigation, Officer’s found that Powell’s license was suspended through Iowa. Police took Powell to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
RED OAK, IA
klkntv.com

Temp Tuesdays have officially returned at Runza

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Runza’s Temp Tuesdays are officially back, starting this week. With the purchase of a drink and fries, the 6 a.m. temperature at the coldest Runza location is the price you’ll pay for an original sandwich. Today’s coldest temperature in the fast food restaurant’s...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska

JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
RED OAK, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy