ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnstable, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Martha's Vineyard boys hoop earns fifth win

By André Simms, Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
Cape Cod Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RLjv_0k2bHTXD00

Matheus Rodrigues had a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Martha's Vineyard boys basketball team (5-1) to a 62-44 win over Barnstable.

Martha's Vineyard capitalized on a 20-9 third quarter to pull away and earn the win. Josh Lake added 17 rebounds to go along with eight points in the win, and Nate Story finished with 10 points for the Vineyarders.

Evan Briggs led the Red Hawks offense with 11 points and Gabe Pichando chipped in with 10.

In other high school action:

Boys Basketball

Cape Cod Academy 55, Nauset 48: The Seahawks improve to 3-3 after beating the Warriors (3-3). Mike Berry scored a team-high 22 points for the Seahawks and Amare Rose added 16 points in the win.

Nantucket 64, Dennis-Yarmouth 51: Dwayne Martin finished the game with six 3-pointers and a game-high 18 points for the Whalers (2-2) in their second straight victory. The Dolphins drop to 1-4.

Monomoy 50, Sandwich 39: The Sharks improved to 3-4 after beating the Blue Knights (0-4). Finn Hyora had a balanced game with seven points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for the Sharks. Jackson Rocco added ten points, five rebounds, and five assists. Connor Finn led the way for the Blue Knights with nine points in the loss.

East Bridgewater-Raynham 68, Mashpee 41: The Falcons fall to 2-4 with the loss.

Girls Basketball

Dennis-Yarmouth 74, Nantucket 22: Savannah Azoff's 16 points paced the offense for the Dolphins (4-1) in the win over Nantucket. Chloe Azoff (13) and Grace Presswood (10) also scored in double figures.

Nauset 58, Cape Cod Academy 48: Jordyn Streitmatter and Jill Ernstrom each dropped 25 points, helping the Warriors (3-5) beat the Seahawks (1-4).

Mashpee 47, East Bridgewater 39: The Falcons continued their undefeated start to the season, improving to 5-0 with the win over East Bridgewater. Amiyah Peters led the offense with 19 points, and Hialeah Turner-Foster added 15 points.

Barnstable 27, Martha’s Vineyard 23: The Red Hawks improve to 3-4 on the year after beating the Vineyarders (0-5).

South Shore Voke 45, Sturgis East 10: The Navigators drop to 0-6 on the season.

Sandwich 45, Monomoy 27: The Blue Knights improve to 2-4 with the win over Monomoy (3-2).

Boys Track

Nauset 55, Dennis-Yarmouth 41: The Nauset boys team picked up its second win of the season over the Dolphins.

Girls Track

Nauset 51, Dennis-Yarmouth 49: The Warriors narrowly beat the Dolphins to improve to 3-0.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theuconnblog.com

No. 4 UConn men’s basketball falls at Providence, 73-61

Amidst a lively atmosphere in the newly named Amica Mutual Pavilion, UConn men’s basketball dropped its second straight game, losing to Providence, 73-61, to fall to 14-2 on the season. UConn appeared to be in control from the opening tip, scoring the first bucket and holding on to the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: UConn vs. Providence prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023

The UConn Huskies take on the Providence Friars. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Providence. The UConn Friars finally lost a game this past weekend. Over the past four days, the final three unbeaten teams in major college basketball lost. UConn fell to Xavier on Saturday. Purdue lost at home to Rutgers on Monday night. New Mexico, the last undefeated team in college hoops this season, finally lost on Tuesday night at Fresno State. It will be interesting to see what happens to UConn, Purdue and New Mexico, given that they were the final holdouts, the last three teams which refused to lose a game until December 31 or later. Their unbeaten runs were all impressive, but we know that the heart of the conference season is a real grind. Look at New Mexico as an example: The Lobos played a five-win Wyoming team and a five-win Fresno State team on the road. The Lobos struggled with both opponents and were fortunate to merely split the two games. UConn’s loss to Xavier did not occur against a bad team, but Xavier isn’t necessarily viewed as a top-tier contender in the Big East Conference. Did UConn simply have a bad day, or are the Huskies not as good as their record might suggest? It’s a fascinating question to carry into this game at Providence, which won the Big East championship last season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
caughtindot.com

NHL donates $300k to new field house coming to the neighborhood

The Winter Classic is in town and the NHL announced it will contribute $300,000 to the Martin Richard Foundation and the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester to help build a new field house. According to CBS Boston, the donation was announced during the NHL Winter Classic Plaza on Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail

After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
TAUNTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Hole In One Under New Ownership

EASTHAM – Ken Taber had a good career in the software industry when he and his wife, Erica, decided to pack up and move with their son to Eastham. They moved to the Cape to work at Hole In One, the Eastham and Orleans locations which were at the time owned by Erica's father. But they stopped short of fully committing to the relocation, opting to keep their house in South Windsor, Conn.
EASTHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Porcini's in Watertown Is Closing After 23 Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An Italian and Mediterranean restaurant west of Boston that is known in part for its working fireplace and garden patio is shutting down. According to a source, Porcini's in Watertown is getting ready to close its doors, with a post on its...
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston Globe

A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water

MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
MASHPEE, MA
Boston

JetBlue just launched its ‘big winter sale’

The sale runs through Jan. 11. Bostonians can explore places like Miami, Charleston, and San Diego this winter for less money on JetBlue. JetBlue is offering flights out of Boston for as low as $44 during the airline’s annual Big Winter Sale, which launched on Wednesday. The fares must be booked by Jan. 11 at midnight and are good for Tuesday and Wednesday travel between Jan. 17 and March 29.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man, 37, shot in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
FALL RIVER, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

There’s an ‘Adult Iced Coffee’ Flight That Gives the Ultimate ‘Buzz’ From This Taunton Restaurant

Just about every restaurant these days is offering up booze or food flights and I'm here for all of it. Each establishment across the SouthCoast is in a race to find a creative way to market those fancy little flight boards. Regardless if they come with mac and cheese or espresso martinis, the concept in general is well-rounded and not to mention a fun way to enjoy a day/night out.
TAUNTON, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Drummer Boy Park Design Work Is Halted

BREWSTER – Horsley-Witten, the engineering group hired to explore building a raised boardwalk from Drummer Boy Park to Wing Island, has been told to stop design work and remain in a holding pattern. Residents resoundingly voted down the Drummer Boy Park Master Plan at the Nov. 14 special town...
BREWSTER, MA
Cape Cod Times

Cape Cod Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hyannis, MA from Cape Cod Times.

 http://capecodtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy