HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Martha's Vineyard boys hoop earns fifth win

Matheus Rodrigues had a double-double with 27 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Martha's Vineyard boys basketball team (5-1) to a 62-44 win over Barnstable.

Martha's Vineyard capitalized on a 20-9 third quarter to pull away and earn the win. Josh Lake added 17 rebounds to go along with eight points in the win, and Nate Story finished with 10 points for the Vineyarders.

Evan Briggs led the Red Hawks offense with 11 points and Gabe Pichando chipped in with 10.

In other high school action:

Boys Basketball

Cape Cod Academy 55, Nauset 48: The Seahawks improve to 3-3 after beating the Warriors (3-3). Mike Berry scored a team-high 22 points for the Seahawks and Amare Rose added 16 points in the win.

Nantucket 64, Dennis-Yarmouth 51: Dwayne Martin finished the game with six 3-pointers and a game-high 18 points for the Whalers (2-2) in their second straight victory. The Dolphins drop to 1-4.

Monomoy 50, Sandwich 39: The Sharks improved to 3-4 after beating the Blue Knights (0-4). Finn Hyora had a balanced game with seven points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists for the Sharks. Jackson Rocco added ten points, five rebounds, and five assists. Connor Finn led the way for the Blue Knights with nine points in the loss.

East Bridgewater-Raynham 68, Mashpee 41: The Falcons fall to 2-4 with the loss.

Girls Basketball

Dennis-Yarmouth 74, Nantucket 22: Savannah Azoff's 16 points paced the offense for the Dolphins (4-1) in the win over Nantucket. Chloe Azoff (13) and Grace Presswood (10) also scored in double figures.

Nauset 58, Cape Cod Academy 48: Jordyn Streitmatter and Jill Ernstrom each dropped 25 points, helping the Warriors (3-5) beat the Seahawks (1-4).

Mashpee 47, East Bridgewater 39: The Falcons continued their undefeated start to the season, improving to 5-0 with the win over East Bridgewater. Amiyah Peters led the offense with 19 points, and Hialeah Turner-Foster added 15 points.

Barnstable 27, Martha’s Vineyard 23: The Red Hawks improve to 3-4 on the year after beating the Vineyarders (0-5).

South Shore Voke 45, Sturgis East 10: The Navigators drop to 0-6 on the season.

Sandwich 45, Monomoy 27: The Blue Knights improve to 2-4 with the win over Monomoy (3-2).

Boys Track

Nauset 55, Dennis-Yarmouth 41: The Nauset boys team picked up its second win of the season over the Dolphins.

Girls Track

Nauset 51, Dennis-Yarmouth 49: The Warriors narrowly beat the Dolphins to improve to 3-0.