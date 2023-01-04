ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Former Wayne County employee pleads guilty to embezzling $1.7 million

By Jenna Prestininzi, Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZQdr_0k2bHQt200

Kevin Gunn, 64 of West Bloomfield, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in a case involving the misuse of over $1.7 million in Wayne County road division funds. Gunn, a former employee of the department, is charged with conspiring with colleague John Gibson, 54 of Detroit, to defraud the county of the taxpayer funds.

The suspects solicited Wayne County vendors to make fraudulent purchases of 596 generators and other power equipment from local retailers on behalf of the county, which the pair then resold for personal profit, officials said. The embezzlement scheme cost the county millions in taxpayer funds to purchase the unauthorized equipment between January 2019 and August 2021.

"Today’s guilty plea is the culmination of months of collaboration between our federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who worked together to seek justice for the citizens of the Eastern District of Michigan," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.

The Wayne County Sheriff's department began investigating the case in March 2021 and a federal grand jury indicted Gunn and Gibson in October 2022. Local and federal partners worked on the case together, including the FBI, Ison, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington.

More: Feds: 2 Wayne County employees embezzled $1.7 million meant for roads

The misused funds were originally allocated for road and bridge repairs, the Detroit Free Press previously reported. The suspect's action's represent a violation of their responsibility to the county and to taxpayers, Worthy said.

"This is the one of the worst types of betrayal of the public trust," Worthy said. "Wayne County remains committed to sussing out corruption where we find it − no matter who is involved."

Federal and local law enforcement officers arrested Gunn and Gibson in May 2022 and charged them with federal program fraud, wire fraud and money laundering for their roles in the scheme.

Gunn faces 57-71 months in prison, under the terms of his plea deal. The maximum sentence for conspiracy to commit federal program theft is 5 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000, and the maximum sentence for federal program theft is 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000.

“Public officials are entrusted to use taxpayer money for its intended purpose, not for their personal benefit. Today, Mr. Gunn is being held accountable for violating that trust,” said James A. Tarasca, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office.

Sentencing in the case will be held May 31.

Comments / 9

Mark D
1d ago

And yet Warren Evans, the biggest of all thieves, remains in office. Look at the record: the no bid contracts, misappropriation under his watch, etc. Wayne country should have picked the Wiccan.

Reply(1)
5
