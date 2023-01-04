ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, Jan. 3

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 1 day ago

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dartmouth 70, Brockton 66

In his team’s Southeast Conference opener, Aiden Smith notched a career-high 37 points and four assists to power Dartmouth to its first win over Brockton in 15 years. Hunter Matteson added 22 points and 12 rebounds while Dylan Gomes chipped in with 10 points. Dartmouth (7-1, 1-0 SEC) hosts New Bedford on Saturday at 5 p.m. At 4 p.m., there will be a ceremony dedicating the court to former Dartmouth coach Steve Gaspar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d4ucJ_0k2bHP0J00

New Bedford 69, Bridgewater-Raynham 60

The undefeated Whalers won their Southeast Conference opener and fifth straight game thanks to a balanced offensive attack led by Craig Baptista, who knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 19 points. Javion Lloyd had 18 points while Damarius Roberts chipped in with 12. Dezmond Brunskill added six points and 15 rebounds. New Bedford (5-0, 1-0 SEC) visits Dartmouth at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Old Rochester 75, Dighton-Rehoboth 55

Jacob Smith notched a team-high 20 points while Braden Yeomans added 11 points and five assists. Sawyer Fox chipped in with eight points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. “Smith led the charge offensively and was tough off the dribble again with much support from his teammates,” said Old Rochester head coach Steve Carvalho. “Great balance, shot well and better tonight. We set enough tempo early to play our game.” The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1 SCC) host Seekonk on Friday.

Somerset Berkley 69, GNB Voc-Tech 48

Cam Morin had an all-around solid game with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists, but Voc-Tech suffered its second straight loss. Jhden Reis added 11 points. The Bears (3-5, 1-2 SCC) host Case on Friday.

Archbishop Williams 67, Bishop Stang 40

Sage Baptiste led the Spartans with 11 points and eight rebounds while Daejon Gibson chipped in with eight points and two assists. Stang visits Arlington Catholic on Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brockton 52, Dartmouth 50

Kat Cheesebro led Dartmouth with 21 points and seven rebounds in her team’s Southeast Conference opener. Sarah Kelly added nine points. “Good game by Brockton,” said Dartmouth head coach Brian Jalbert. “They hit some big shots all game.” Dartmouth (5-3, 0-1 SEC) hosts New Bedford on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Bridgewater-Raynham 47, New Bedford 35

The Whalers suffered their first loss of the season in their Southeast Conference opener. Vanessa Bucha and Lexi Thompson had 11 points apiece while Tatum Reis added 10. New Bedford (5-1, 0-1 SEC) visits Dartmouth on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

POLL Vote for the Standard-Times Girls Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 19-Jan. 1

Bishop Stang 42, Apponequet 35

Bridget Markey had 22 points and four assists to lead the Spartans to a non-league win. Charlotte Sisson added nine points and nine rebounds while Kate Carreau had six points in addition to playing strong defense. For Apponequet (2-4, 2-1 SCC), Ava Dixon had a team-high 11 points while Addie Taylor and Hannah Kuriscak had nine points apiece. The Lakers visit Wareham on Friday. Bishop Stang (5-2) hosts Arlington Catholic on Friday.

Somerset Berkley 59, GNB Voc-Tech 29

Kaira Dubois notched a team-high 13 points for Voc-Tech while Maria Sanchez added five points. The Bears (1-6, 1-3 SCC) visit Case on Friday.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bridgewater-Raynham 92, Apponequet 81

Lauren Bernaiche won the 50 freestyle (29.15) and 100 breaststroke (1:21.24) to pace the Lakers. Maddie Voci took first in the 500 freestyle (6:57.04) and swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:20.31) along with Jocelyn Carvalho, Mackenzie Owen and Nora McClurkin. Apponequet (2-2) hosts Old Rochester on Jan. 12.

BOYS SWIMMING

Bridgewater-Raynham 80, Apponequet 53

Hunter Owen won the 200 freestyle (2:05.40) and 100 backstroke (1:08.79) and was on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:10.65) along with David Jope, Levi Jope and Eugene Jung. The Lakers (0-4) host Old Rochester on Jan. 12.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, Jan. 3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theuconnblog.com

No. 4 UConn men’s basketball falls at Providence, 73-61

Amidst a lively atmosphere in the newly named Amica Mutual Pavilion, UConn men’s basketball dropped its second straight game, losing to Providence, 73-61, to fall to 14-2 on the season. UConn appeared to be in control from the opening tip, scoring the first bucket and holding on to the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: UConn vs. Providence prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/4/2023

The UConn Huskies take on the Providence Friars. Our college basketball odds series has our UConn Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UConn vs Providence. The UConn Friars finally lost a game this past weekend. Over the past four days, the final three unbeaten teams in major college basketball lost. UConn fell to Xavier on Saturday. Purdue lost at home to Rutgers on Monday night. New Mexico, the last undefeated team in college hoops this season, finally lost on Tuesday night at Fresno State. It will be interesting to see what happens to UConn, Purdue and New Mexico, given that they were the final holdouts, the last three teams which refused to lose a game until December 31 or later. Their unbeaten runs were all impressive, but we know that the heart of the conference season is a real grind. Look at New Mexico as an example: The Lobos played a five-win Wyoming team and a five-win Fresno State team on the road. The Lobos struggled with both opponents and were fortunate to merely split the two games. UConn’s loss to Xavier did not occur against a bad team, but Xavier isn’t necessarily viewed as a top-tier contender in the Big East Conference. Did UConn simply have a bad day, or are the Huskies not as good as their record might suggest? It’s a fascinating question to carry into this game at Providence, which won the Big East championship last season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Veterinarian Lovingly Remembered on Police K-9’s New Vest

The legacy of a Dartmouth veterinarian is being remembered with a special K-9 vest that will protect four-legged law enforcers from guns and knives. The story begins with Dartmouth native Nathan Dufault, a sergeant of the K-9 Division with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police out of Boston. His partner: Belle, a 2-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer.
DARTMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail

After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
TAUNTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts

Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

At home with the Bakers: Couple reflects on time in office

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s the end of the Baker era at the State House. The governor has left the building. Jadiann Thompson sat down with Governor Baker and his wife Lauren to reflect on the past eight years. For eight years we’ve seen Governor Baker signing bills into...
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
rimonthly.com

27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this January

1/8–21: Providence Restaurant Weeks. What: Let your inner foodie loose and try out new breakfast, lunch and dinner meals from the restaurants participating in Providence Restaurant Weeks. Show your support for local restaurants in the Creative Capital and order signature cocktails, specialty apps, family-size entrees and more while sharing your meals on social media using the hashtag #PRW or #PVDEats. Where: Various locations in Providence. More Info: goprovidence.com/rw.
PROVIDENCE, RI
nshoremag.com

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll Breaks Barriers as the Next Lieutenant Governor

On November 8, the Massachusetts races for governor and lieutenant governor were among the first to be called nationwide. So, shortly after 8 p.m., Attorney General Maura Healey and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll became the first all-female state-level executive team ever elected in the country. Driscoll is no stranger to...
SALEM, MA
Boston Globe

A rising-star Boston chef debuts Southern Pines Supper Club pop-up

The last-Sunday dinner series celebrates Southern food and New England ingredients. A chef who’s been cooking in kitchens around Boston for a decade, Matthew Bullock premieres the Southern Pines Supper Club with a 2023 dinner series in Cambridge. Check out the Southern-inspired menu at Forage on the last Sunday of each month.
BOSTON, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
428K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy