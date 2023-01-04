ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

How to start a business in 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Starting a business may come with a few challenges, and for some, the number one challenge is how to get started. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with one local organization that provides free resources to help entrepreneurs get started. Hilary Claybourne, UAH Small Business Development Center...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Crestwood bringing freestanding Emergency Room to Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. — Construction will begin soon with on a facility to begin serving patients in 2024. The Crestwood Medical Center ER - Harvest will be located at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road and will provide emergency services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Once opened, the Crestwood Medical Center ER - Harvest will be the first freestanding emergency department in north Alabama and will bring emergency services closer to residents of one of the fastest growing communities in the state and will reduce patient wait-times at other emergency departments.
HARVEST, AL
FOX54 News

Rocket City Trash Pandas announce 2023 Weekly Game Promotions

MADISON, Ala. — Rocket City Trash Pandas fans, listen up! The team's third season starts on April 6, 2023, with special features for fans at every home game. TUESDAY: The first day of most homestands will begin with Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

So you got a puppy for Christmas...now what?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Now that Christmas is over you may have been gifted the role of being a puppy parent. And now that you have your puppy, what do you do next?. Dale Buchanan, dog trainer and founder of Top Gun Dog Training, shares the first thing you want to do is get your puppy acclimated to its new home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Job opportunities in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a new job in North Alabama?. Many companies host job fairs to give job-seekers are one-stop shop to find a new career. We'll update this page weekly with new job fairs or opportunities within the Tennessee Valley!. Decatur Police Department Needs Crossing Guards. The...
DECATUR, AL
FOX54 News

City of Guntersville hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Guntersville High School

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — It's a big day for the City of Guntersville as they celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Guntersville High School. Guntersville City School Board President, Whitney Mastin, shares, "we've had our fair share of difficulty and certainly a delay in achieving this success. This project has been at least 15 years in the making, if not more…"
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Rogersville, 35652

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — This month, we unzip the 35652, Rogersville. Located about 45 minutes away from Huntsville, this small town serves as a hub for surrounding communities. Rogersville is the "Gateway to the Shoals", and although it's small, the town is mighty. "Rogersville in itself is actually pretty large as far as the actual limits go but as the center of it, we have this right here, which probably doesn't even span a mile, where everything is pretty much located in this one area," explains Greg Cook of Engel & Volkers.
ROGERSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

How to care for the elderly during brutal temps

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Medical experts warn that as the body ages, the ability to maintain a constant internal temperature decreases. Here's why this is critical for the elderly:. Enable Madison County Executive Director, Ann Anderson says some senior citizens may be worried about high utility bills, but this week...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Utilities scam call alert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a Huntsville Utilities customer, there's a scam going around that you need to know about. Huntsville Utilities says that scammers are calling customers and telling them they are past due on payment and their service is about to be disconnected, and in order to stop the disconnection, they need immediate payment over the phone.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Local senior center closes, delays AARP Tax Aide handouts until further notice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center on Drake Avenue will be closed until further notice. The center announced on Facebook that they had water damage caused by the recent ice storm. Bursted water pipes being the main cause of damage have forced the center to close until further notice. The flooding recovery efforts are still ongoing.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.

ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy