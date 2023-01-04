Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A gift that keeps giving at Kids to Love Foundation
MADISON, Ala. — A gift that keeps on giving!. Lee Marshall, Founder & CEO of the Kids to Love Foundation in Madison says, "These kids are personal to me because foster care is personal to me. I was born into foster care." This isn't just an effort or a...
How to start a business in 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Starting a business may come with a few challenges, and for some, the number one challenge is how to get started. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with one local organization that provides free resources to help entrepreneurs get started. Hilary Claybourne, UAH Small Business Development Center...
Donate blood and you could be on your way to the Super Bowl!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — This January, the American Red Cross and Pro Football Hall of Famer and blood donor Peyton Manning are asking people to score big for patients in need – while getting a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona – by giving blood or platelets.
Crestwood bringing freestanding Emergency Room to Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. — Construction will begin soon with on a facility to begin serving patients in 2024. The Crestwood Medical Center ER - Harvest will be located at the corner of Highway 53 and Burwell Road and will provide emergency services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Once opened, the Crestwood Medical Center ER - Harvest will be the first freestanding emergency department in north Alabama and will bring emergency services closer to residents of one of the fastest growing communities in the state and will reduce patient wait-times at other emergency departments.
Rocket City Trash Pandas announce 2023 Weekly Game Promotions
MADISON, Ala. — Rocket City Trash Pandas fans, listen up! The team's third season starts on April 6, 2023, with special features for fans at every home game. TUESDAY: The first day of most homestands will begin with Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.
Guntersville keeps growing...what's coming next?
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — While we're ringing in the new year there's a lot of new additions coming to North Alabama...including to Guntersville. Lake Guntersville is one of the main attractions that brings tourists to the city of Guntersville. And last year's opening of the multi-million dollar development, City Harbor,...
So you got a puppy for Christmas...now what?
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Now that Christmas is over you may have been gifted the role of being a puppy parent. And now that you have your puppy, what do you do next?. Dale Buchanan, dog trainer and founder of Top Gun Dog Training, shares the first thing you want to do is get your puppy acclimated to its new home.
Job opportunities in the Tennessee Valley
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Looking for a new job in North Alabama?. Many companies host job fairs to give job-seekers are one-stop shop to find a new career. We'll update this page weekly with new job fairs or opportunities within the Tennessee Valley!. Decatur Police Department Needs Crossing Guards. The...
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
City of Guntersville hosts groundbreaking ceremony for new Guntersville High School
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — It's a big day for the City of Guntersville as they celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Guntersville High School. Guntersville City School Board President, Whitney Mastin, shares, "we've had our fair share of difficulty and certainly a delay in achieving this success. This project has been at least 15 years in the making, if not more…"
Firearm found at Lee/New Century School; weapon immediately confiscated
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Administrators at Lee/New Century High School said earlier today that a student was found with a weapon at the school. A student was discovered to be in possession of a firearm on campus today. The weapon was immediately confiscated, and the matter was quickly addressed. Bringing...
Want to recycle your tree? These alpacas would love to have it.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Have a live Christmas tree? You don't have to put it out with the trash. You can recycle it, and the residents of Pecan Grove Farm in Athens would be happy to take it off your hands. Owner Justin VanHoozer explains why. "So, I saw an...
How four Limestone County schools are recovering after plumbing damage
ATHENS, Ala. — January 4 was the first day back to school for Limestone County schools. But while faculty and students were enjoying Christmas break, four Limestone County schools were not so lucky. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd has the latest on plumbing damage. Dr. Randy Shearouse, Limestone County Schools...
Unzipped: Rogersville, 35652
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — This month, we unzip the 35652, Rogersville. Located about 45 minutes away from Huntsville, this small town serves as a hub for surrounding communities. Rogersville is the "Gateway to the Shoals", and although it's small, the town is mighty. "Rogersville in itself is actually pretty large as far as the actual limits go but as the center of it, we have this right here, which probably doesn't even span a mile, where everything is pretty much located in this one area," explains Greg Cook of Engel & Volkers.
How to care for the elderly during brutal temps
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Medical experts warn that as the body ages, the ability to maintain a constant internal temperature decreases. Here's why this is critical for the elderly:. Enable Madison County Executive Director, Ann Anderson says some senior citizens may be worried about high utility bills, but this week...
The world came together to wish one boy in Tennessee a "Happy Birthday!"
FAYETTEVILLE, Tennessee — Imagine the whole world coming together to wish you a "happy birthday!" Well, that was the case for one four-year-old up in Fayetteville, Tennessee, a global phenomenon all made possible by his mother and the internet. A smile from Axl means the world to his mother,...
Huntsville Utilities scam call alert
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're a Huntsville Utilities customer, there's a scam going around that you need to know about. Huntsville Utilities says that scammers are calling customers and telling them they are past due on payment and their service is about to be disconnected, and in order to stop the disconnection, they need immediate payment over the phone.
Local senior center closes, delays AARP Tax Aide handouts until further notice
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center on Drake Avenue will be closed until further notice. The center announced on Facebook that they had water damage caused by the recent ice storm. Bursted water pipes being the main cause of damage have forced the center to close until further notice. The flooding recovery efforts are still ongoing.
Huntsville Annexes Land from Limestone Co.
ATHENS, Ala. — The city of Huntsville has annexed another piece of property. However, the city of Athens has also been proactively working to secure the same property for more than a year. Our reporter Jasamine Byrd spoke with an Athens city official today and brings us the latest.
Huntsville Police will be looking for impaired drivers this New Year's weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — If you're planning to get on the road this weekend, make sure you're not under the influence. Huntsville Police Department's D.U.I. Task Force will be out looking for impaired drivers this weekend. HPD urges you to put safety first during New Year’s celebrations. Patrol officers and...
