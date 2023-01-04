ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — This month, we unzip the 35652, Rogersville. Located about 45 minutes away from Huntsville, this small town serves as a hub for surrounding communities. Rogersville is the "Gateway to the Shoals", and although it's small, the town is mighty. "Rogersville in itself is actually pretty large as far as the actual limits go but as the center of it, we have this right here, which probably doesn't even span a mile, where everything is pretty much located in this one area," explains Greg Cook of Engel & Volkers.

ROGERSVILLE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO