New Berlin, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead

The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
'Heavy fire' in Fond du Lac apartment leaves multiple pets dead

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire above The Bull Pen tavern, reportedly receiving heavy damage on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The fire response team made their way to 243 W. 9th St. for a fire call at around 10 p.m. They found what is described as "heavy fire" showing from a second-floor window.
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
Butter to blame for large blaze in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Butter is to blame for a large blaze that happened in Columbia County on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), approximately 20 gallons of butter spilled and started a fire at the Associated Milk Producers, Inc. -- located in Portage.
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered

MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
Shooting at Racine bar leaves 2 dead including owner

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as Avery “Rerun”...
One Dead In Mequon House Fire

There aren’t many answers about a house fire in Mequon early yesterday morning, or the man who they found dead inside the home. It took firefighters a couple of hours to put out the fire. It was so intense, that the fire caused part of the home to collapse in on itself.
Milwaukee man sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of 3-year-old

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in the death of 3-year-old A'kai Stilo was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison. Twenty-nine-year-old Raheem Moore was convicted of neglecting a child with the consequence of death and possessing a firearm as a felon. Police say the 3-year-old accidentally shot...
