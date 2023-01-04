ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgCYW_0k2bGVcY00

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal.

Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night .

Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season.

After 166 carries for 824 yards and 6 touchdowns as a freshman at Minnesota, Thomas only took 53 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Lawrence.

In the Liberty Bowl against Arkansas, Thomas scored two touchdowns – one rushing and one receiving.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kansas RB Ky Thomas announces intention to transfer

Kansas running back Ky Thomas will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced on Tuesday night. The redshirt sophomore running back transferred to Kansas from Minnesota last offseason and will be looking for his third school this winter. Thomas announced his decision via a post to his personal Twitter account. He will have three seasons of playing eligibility left at his next school.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

KU’s Jackson earns Player of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Taiyanna Jackson’s stellar play in 2022-2023 is being recognized. Jackson collected her eighth double-double of the season which leads the Big 12 after posting an incredible stat line of 17 points with 19 rebounds in the Jayhawks’ 80-65 win at Oklahoma State. In fact,...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Jason Mansfield officially introduced as K-State head volleyball coach

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State volleyball’s new leader landed in Manhattan on Tuesday night, and immediately met the Wildcat community. K-State announced Jason Mansfield as the new volleyball coach on Dec. 27. He was officially introduced Wednesday. Mansfield spent the past five seasons at the University of Washington. Before that, he coached at Illinois and […]
MANHATTAN, KS
FanSided

Texas Basketball has worst defensive meltdown in 30+ years vs. K-State

An absolutely horrendous defensive showing for acting head coach Rodney Terry and No. 6 Texas basketball saw the Kansas State Wildcats absolutely go off at the Moody Center for well over 100 points on Jan. 3. Kansas State would wind up putting up 116 points on Texas in the highest-scoring game I’ve seen since covering this program in the last half-decade.
AUSTIN, TX
KSNT News

Jayhawks grab first conference road win of season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KSNT)- Kansas men’s basketball was able to fend off the Red Raiders in Lubbock for its first conference road win of the season. The Jayhawks went wire-to-wire with Tech, and even had to get a stop in the final thirty seconds with only a one point lead. KU forced a turnover and extended […]
LUBBOCK, TX
1350kman.com

Cats See Another Defensive Player Enter Transfer Portal

With Saturday’s Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama marking the end of the season for Kansas State, another player has placed his name in the transfer portal. 6-foot-4 senior defensive end Cartez Crook-Jones is seeking a school to transfer to for his final year of eligibility. The Grandview, MO, native appeared in only eight games in his time in Manhattan to date, registering four tackles.
MANHATTAN, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Kansas commit Elmarko Jackson trending in the right direction again

Elmarko Jackson is a player I’ve had the benefit of seeing multiple times in recent months. My belief in Jackson’s talent and potential is well-documented at this point, but admittedly his start to his first season in the prep ranks wasn’t seamless as he seemed to be over-thinking and not playing in total attack mode, as I detailed after the National Prep Showcase in November.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Kansas WBB’s Taiyanna Jackson earns Player of the Week award

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas women’s basketball center Taiyanna Jackson has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. The honor comes after Jackson’s Big 12-leading eighth double-double of the season with a 17-point, 19-rebound performance in the Jayhawks’ Big 12 opening win at Oklahoma State. This is Jackson’s first time with a weekly honor. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit on […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

New home for veterans to be built in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Plans are in place for a newly proposed veterans home in the capital city. It is expected the proposal for the new project will be announced whether it will reach priority project status for the VA in the spring this year. If the proposal by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly reaches this status […]
TOPEKA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

KC Chief’s superfan tells court he is homeless and has no money

TULSA, Okla. — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan accused of robbing a Tulsa bank said he is homeless and has no money, according to a pauper’s affidavit. Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for wearing a wolf mask to Chiefs games, is charged with robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby on December 16TH around 9:45 AM while wearing a mask.
TULSA, OK
KSNT News

Two killed in northeast Kansas crash

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
SABETHA, KS
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy