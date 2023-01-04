Kansas running back Ky Thomas enters transfer portal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas sophomore running back Ky Thomas has entered the transfer portal.

Thomas announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday night .

Thomas spent one year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Minnesota. Thomas, a Topeka native and graduate of Topeka High, said wanted to play closer to home before the 2022 season.

After 166 carries for 824 yards and 6 touchdowns as a freshman at Minnesota, Thomas only took 53 carries for 162 yards and two touchdowns in Lawrence.

In the Liberty Bowl against Arkansas, Thomas scored two touchdowns – one rushing and one receiving.

