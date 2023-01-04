Read full article on original website
Related
Wausau firefighter terminated after domestic abuse arrest
A Wausau firefighter facing felony domestic abuse charges has been terminated from his position, Fire Chief Robert Barteck said in an email. Matthew C. Hieronimus, 36, was charged Jan. 3 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. He is free on a $500 cash bond. Hieronimus is accused of assaulting...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
Wausau area births, Jan. 5
Donald and Jessica Berger announce the birth of their son Cailum Abel, born at 7:08 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023. Cailum weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Matthew and Mallory Charging announce the birth of their son Bennett Blake, born Jan. 3, 2023. Bennett weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac cocaine, marijuana bust; 2 arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Two Wisconsin Rapids residents were arrested Wednesday after the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office found approximately one pound of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in their vehicle. The sheriff's office stopped the vehicle on the Hickory Street off ramp of northbound Interstate 41....
WSAW
Cause of Wisconsin Rapids garage fire under investigation
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a garage Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to the scene on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue around 6:14 a.m. Chief Todd Eckes said the fire was called by a passerby.
WSAW
Nicolet College receives grant for youth firefighter training programs
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Nicolet College has been selected as a grant recipient by the Department of Safety and Professional Services to receive funding for youth firefighter training programs. Nicolet College will receive $4,050 for its program that works with Northland Pines High School and the Eagle River Fire Department.
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
WSAW
1 dead following armed robbery and home invasion in Elderon
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - A 22-year-old man is dead following a home invasion early Tuesday morning in Elderon. Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage. The man had a gun and fired one round that struck the suspect prior to the firearm being wrestled away from him.
wearegreenbay.com
Waupaca County Sheriff: Man in custody after claiming he was shot and his family was abducted
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men are in custody after a peculiar incident in Waupaca County where one man said he was shot and his family was abducted even though neither turned out to be true. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on December 31 it received a...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
WSAW
Authorities release name of suspect killed by Elderon homeowner during armed robbery
ELDERON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has identified the suspect in a home invasion and armed robbery as Alexander Watters of Wittenberg. Investigators said the 22-year-old followed an elderly man home from business and then attacked him in his garage. The victim, age 79, had a...
wtaq.com
Man Accused of Falsely Claiming to Have Been Shot in Waupaca County
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man who allegedly falsely claimed he was shot in the chest and his family was abducted was charged Tuesday with three criminal counts. Ryan Lohrentz, 39, made an initial appearance Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. He returns to court Jan. 31 for a balance of initial appearance.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
WSAW
Iola Car Show mining plan finds passionate opposition at meeting
SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members in Waupaca County came out in force Wednesday night to a public meeting about a project to mine portions of the Iola Car Show property. The meeting began at 5 p.m. at the Scandinavia town hall. It was still going on 5 hours later....
WSAW
New private cabin in Wausau offers escape from reality
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Owl Ridge Cabin, a newly opened property located a few miles outside Wausau, is offering solo travelers and twosomes a chance for a secluded getaway in nature. According to owners Randy and Sara Bangs, this is a getaway strictly for one to two people. Children, pets,...
cwbradio.com
DNR Asking for Help in Locating Bear Dens
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Finding a bear den is like finding a needle in a haystack for Jennifer Price Tack with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, according to Danielle Kaeding with Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's very difficult. I have 90 acres out near Monico in Oneida County,...
WSAW
Winter Wonderland exceeds donation goals in 17th year
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The lights are coming down at Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield. Their 17th annual Winter Wonderland light show and food drive has wrapped up for the season. “What goes up must come down. I keep telling people that, so in order to keep this project running we...
WSAW
New sheriff sworn in at Marathon County Sheriff’s Office
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Jan. 3, 2023, is a day that will go down in history for the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office as Chad Billeb was officially sworn in as Marathon County’s 52nd sheriff. Sheriff Billeb began at the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office in 1999 in various roles....
Comments / 0