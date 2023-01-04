KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville welcomed its newest Malayan tiger to the family, Tahan!. Tahan is the brother of Tanvir and Bashir, two previous male tigers from the zoo. "Tigers can be difficult to breed... which is why in human care, we have to, often, kind of trade out tigers if the pair doesn't get on well," said Petty Grieve, the Asian Trek curator.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO