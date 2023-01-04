Read full article on original website
Tennessee names Joey Halzle as its next offensive coordinator
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football has promoted Joey Halzle, its quarterbacks coach, to offensive coordinator. UT announced the promotion on Thursday. Halzle has been on staff since 2021 with Tennessee and coached as an assistant alongside Josh Heupel at the University of Central Florida. "Joey has been instrumental in...
Tennessee ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball has been ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Back on Dec. 20, the Vols were ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball. The Perfect Game has many of Tennessee's SEC opponents in the top 25 as well. Most notably,...
Lady Vols guard/forward Marta Suarez stepping away from basketball temporarily
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball guard/forward Marta Suarez is stepping away from basketball temporarily for personal reasons, head coach Kellie Harper announced on Wednesday. She will continue her studies at home in Spain during this time. Suarez has been averaging 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds off the bench...
Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1. The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
Zoo Knoxville welcomes their newest Malayan tiger, Tahan!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville welcomed its newest Malayan tiger to the family, Tahan!. Tahan is the brother of Tanvir and Bashir, two previous male tigers from the zoo. "Tigers can be difficult to breed... which is why in human care, we have to, often, kind of trade out tigers if the pair doesn't get on well," said Petty Grieve, the Asian Trek curator.
'This was not what I expected' | Family lays Jeremy Stout to rest after he was missing for months
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — For months, a family in Kingsport wondered what happened to Jeremy Stout. He was reported missing in May, after he disappeared from a Greyhound bus stop on Cherry Street in Knoxville. Months later, in November, he was found dead inside of an abandoned church's school building....
Two Knoxville medical centers see more babies born in 2022 than last two years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee welcomed thousands of newborns last year. In Knoxville, the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and the University of Tennessee Medical Center both said they saw a small baby boom. The hospitals saw more babies born in 2022 than in each of the last two...
Knox Pride opens new thrift store in South Knoxville, 'Knox Pride Thriftique'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride is taking a new approach to serving the LGBTQ community in Knoxville — thrifting. They announced a new thrift store called "Knox Pride Thriftique" built out of their old collaboration suite on Chapman Highway. They are still providing regular services such as a food pantry and a clothing closet but said they are now providing services alongside a thrift store.
Blount County Army veteran receives 'Colonel Aide de Camp' award from governor
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — An army veteran received high honors on Tuesday from state leaders — the Colonel Aide de Camp Award. VFW Post 5154 in Louisville held a ceremony for Johnny Titlow to celebrate his decades of volunteer work. He is also a 26-year U.S. Army veteran. The award was organized as a surprise and came from Governor Bill Lee, according to organizers.
Knoxville Symphony to host free MLK concert
The concert is on Jan. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Tennessee Theatre. It will feature Knoxville Poet Laureate Rhea Carmon, vocalist Michael Rodgers and more.
Sevierville worker killed Wednesday after incident while working on mining equipment
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A quarry worker in Sevierville died Wednesday after an incident involving a large piece of mining equipment, according to a statement from the Vulcan Materials Company. They said John Ogle was performing maintenance on a jaw crusher machine when the incident happened. They said that he...
Potholes increase in Knoxville after rain
Drivers need to be alert on I-640 for crews that are working to patch potholes in both east and westbound lanes. TDOT crews have been fixing roads throughout the day.
TN man arrested in Oklahoma, accused of impersonating a police officer
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Year's Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer. They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.
KPD: Murders down, assaults up overall in Knoxville based on 2022 preliminary data
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department released its unofficial preliminary high-priority crime data for 2022, saying it appears the city saw fewer murders last year compared to 2021 even as the number of violent crimes listed in the report rose overall. KPD said the unofficial data is still...
Final three applicants to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy sent to Gov. Bill Lee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments met on Wednesday to consider five applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court. They narrowed the final list of applicants from five people to three people — all from East Tennessee. Two are from Knoxville and the third is from Chattanooga.
East TN insurance companies see rise in property claims from arctic freeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Businesses, charities and homeowners are at a standstill. They are waiting to learn about the costs of repairing damage from a blast of arctic air that froze pipes and caused damage at many places across East Tennessee. The frigid temperatures damaged property across the community and...
The consequences of rising rent | How some Knoxville locals are ending up homeless
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's no secret home prices have been climbing in Knoxville. The Knoxville Area Association of Realtor's 2022 State of Housing Report said home prices in the Knoxville area are nearly 35% higher than in 2019. That means the typical home is almost $70,000 more expensive than before the COVID-19 pandemic.
MEDIC Blood Center critically low on O- blood, less than one day's supply as of Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center said they had less than one day's supply of O- blood on Thursday and asked anyone feeling healthy who had that blood type to consider donating. O- is considered a "universal donor" since it has no antigens and will usually not...
Dollywood holding entertainment auditions
Dollywood is set to hold auditions this month for the theme park's 2023 entertainment offerings. Auditions are at the park on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.
