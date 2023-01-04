ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Tennessee names Joey Halzle as its next offensive coordinator

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football has promoted Joey Halzle, its quarterbacks coach, to offensive coordinator. UT announced the promotion on Thursday. Halzle has been on staff since 2021 with Tennessee and coached as an assistant alongside Josh Heupel at the University of Central Florida. "Joey has been instrumental in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball has been ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Back on Dec. 20, the Vols were ranked No. 5 by Collegiate Baseball. The Perfect Game has many of Tennessee's SEC opponents in the top 25 as well. Most notably,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Eagles to perform at Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The "Hotel California" 2023 Tour is stopping by Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, April 1. ﻿The concert will feature ‘Hotel California’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the Eagles will perform a full set of their greatest hits.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville welcomes their newest Malayan tiger, Tahan!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville welcomed its newest Malayan tiger to the family, Tahan!. Tahan is the brother of Tanvir and Bashir, two previous male tigers from the zoo. "Tigers can be difficult to breed... which is why in human care, we have to, often, kind of trade out tigers if the pair doesn't get on well," said Petty Grieve, the Asian Trek curator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox Pride opens new thrift store in South Knoxville, 'Knox Pride Thriftique'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride is taking a new approach to serving the LGBTQ community in Knoxville — thrifting. They announced a new thrift store called "Knox Pride Thriftique" built out of their old collaboration suite on Chapman Highway. They are still providing regular services such as a food pantry and a clothing closet but said they are now providing services alongside a thrift store.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TN man arrested in Oklahoma, accused of impersonating a police officer

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Tennessee man on New Year's Day who is accused of impersonating a police officer. They said they believe Jackson Jones, 19, pulled over several people by flashing lights behind them. OCSO said they questioned Jones, who was wearing a ballistic vest with a "sheriff" patch on it and a duty belt with knives, a flashlight and handcuffs.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
WBIR

Dollywood holding entertainment auditions

Dollywood is set to hold auditions this month for the theme park's 2023 entertainment offerings. Auditions are at the park on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Jan. 22.

