Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
Night of live jazz music in Travis Park hosted by Centro San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Looking for something fun to do with a date or your family that won't cost you anything?. Centro San Antonio and Travis Park are hosting a night of live jazz music from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m on Wednesday January 4 and January 11. The ice...
Flipping through: ‘Arte del Pueblo: The Outdoor Public Art of San Antonio’
“Arte del Pueblo: The Outdoor Public Art of San Antonio” (Schiffer Publishing, 2022) provides an expansive look at the vibrant public art found throughout the Alamo City from 2016 to 2022. Featuring nearly 300 photographs representing the art of more than 230 artists, the publication’s co-authors, photographer Frederick R. Preston and Texas state poet laureate Carmen Tafolla, chronicle everything from intricate mosaics to monumental sculptures across each San Antonio neighborhood.
Head down to First Friday and celebrate Elvis's birthday this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Welcome to 2023!. It's a bit of a light first full weekend of the year events-wise, but there is still plenty of opportunities to soak in some live music or enjoy some free art if you find yourself near downtown this Friday. Speaking of which... Southtown’s...
Whataburger brings back Dr Pepper milkshake by popular demand
SAN ANTONIO — Whataburger has just whata-the-doctor ordered... Dr Pepper that is. Brought back by popular demand, the Whataburger Dr Pepper Shake is rich, tasty and creamy and made using a vanilla shake base and Dr Pepper syrup, says Whataburger. "Pharmacist Charles Alderton invented Dr Pepper in Waco, Texas,...
Awesome Video Of Spectacular Fireworks Over This Texas City On New Years Eve!
It's a New Year and 2023 is underway! And, one way that many people celebrated was by shooting off fireworks at Midnight this past New Year's Eve! Definitely a tradition in most cities. Well, this TREXAS city did not play when the clock struck MIDNIGHT for the New Year! Talk about a SHOW! See Video Below!
tpr.org
Two books give San Antonio an a-maze-ing remake
A pair of books about San Antonio may inspire residents to view their Alamo City in new ways. The two distinct takes on the community are a coloring book and a maze book, published by artists Charles Harrison Pompa and Maureen Momo Brown. “We have published several coloring books in...
KSAT 12
WATCH: Get to know KSAT Meteorologist Mia Montgomery
See the full episode in the video player above. We’re relaunching our Whatever the Weather podcast in the best way possible -- getting to know Mia!. In this opening episode of season 3, Floresville native Mia shares her passion for weather and, yes, even Dutch Bros Coffee. How to...
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
New nightclub Rio Azùl promises to bring Vegas-style party vibes to downtown San Antonio
Rio Azùl is taking over the space of downtown's now-defunct V Lounge.
San Antonio Italian restaurant Albi's Vite to open second location soon
You can pretend you're a guest at the White Lotus.
San Antonio vegan chain Project Pollo closes flagship location at Roadmap Brewing Co.
The fast-growing chain has expanded from that one food trailer to 15 locations around Texas.
San Antonio Asian Festival gets new date, new location for 2023
The beloved fare has been on pause since 2020.
KSAT 12
Get discounted tickets to last weekend of Lightscape in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t had a chance to check out Lightscape at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend is your last chance and you can get a discount on ticket packs. Officials with the immersive installation are offering value packs for a 25% discount for...
Orion Knox Jr., founder of San Antonio's Natural Bridge Caverns, dies at 81
He was still exploring in his 70s.
Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side. When officers arrived at the location they found a man in...
Emaciated dog transforms into healthy pet thanks to love from family
SAN ANTONIO — A dog who was found just skin and bones has undergone an amazing transformation thanks to the loving family who adopted him. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said that at the end of October they responded to an urgent call for a pair of paper-thin pooches who needed to be rescued.
San Antonio-area 28 Songs Brewhouse + Kitchen will start pouring craft beer this spring
Veteran-owned 28 Songs will take over a space at the new Main & Market development in Boerne.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are known for preparing delicious burgers using only fresh ingredients.
One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0