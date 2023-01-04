BOYS BASKETBALL: Scott powers Lemon Bay in win against ECS

ENGLEWOOD – The Lemon Bay boys basketball team came back from the new year looking a little small.

No matter: The Mantas came up big when they needed it most.

Once again locking down its opponent coming out of the halftime break, Lemon Bay roared past Evangelical Christian for a 57-49 win on Tuesday that ultimately wasn’t as close as the final score.

“We lost a couple of guys and had to replace them,” Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber said. “It took a little bit for them to sort of get used to playing game speed.”

For a time, Tuesday’s game was nip-and-tuck, due in no small part to the conspicuous absence of Cooper Benedict in the post. The Mantas will be without Benedict for an extended period due to a wrist injury.

Playing a small lineup that had not played or practiced together all that much, the Mantas struggled with ball-handling and were called for a number of offensive fouls.

Still, Lemon Bay hung around or led ECS for much of the first half before heading to the break at a 30-28 deficit.

Ultimately, the Mantas had ECS right where they wanted them. Lemon Bay entered Tuesday’s game with a 9-1 record in its last 10 games following an 0-2 start to the season. The key to the turnaround had been an emphasis on getting five stops on defense to open the third quarter.

The Mantas nearly doubled that mark on Tuesday against ECS. In all, Lemon Bay kept ECS off the scoreboard for the first four minutes of the third quarter and embarked on a 13-0 run of its own to take a commanding 41-30 lead.

One of the keys to the spree was the emergence of Joe Scott. A standout running back on the football team, Scott started the basketball season late and slow, recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in his last football game.

He pumped in a pair of 3-point baskets as part of the Mantas’ 13-0 run and finished the game with a team-high 15 points.

“I think now he’s finally feeling himself,” Huber said. “He’s as good a shooter as anybody we have, so I’m glad for him. He’s what we needed coming off the bench.”

Any hope ECS (5-10) had at a comeback was short-circuited by its own foul woes. Gavin Williams had 17 of his game-high 24 points in the first half but was a non-factor during the crucial third-quarter stretch because he was one the bench with four fouls. Two other Sentinels fouled out during what devolved into a free-throw shooting contest in the fourth quarter.

Lucas Newcomb had 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Lemon Bay before he fouled out, as well. Jace Huber added 10 points. Elias Gambrell only had three points but grabbed a team-high nine rebounds as the Mantas still managed to beat ECS on the boards, 25-20.

With the win, Lemon Bay moved to 10-3 on the season. The Mantas came into Tuesday’s game ranked No. 226 in the state in the latest FHSAA rankings, just one spot behind Class 7A neighbor, Venice. They will look to continue their stretch of solid play Friday at home against Cardinal Mooney (8-4).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. John Neumann 57, Lemon Bay 52: At Naples, the Mantas fell just short at game's end. Junior Taylor Orris led the Mantas with 25 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore Maya Collins also recorded a double-double (14 points, 13 rebounds). Lemon Bay moved to 8-7 on the season and will return to action Friday at Imagine.