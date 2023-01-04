High school scores and top performers for Jan. 3-7

Scores

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

Williamsport 58, Broadfording 50

St. Maria Goretti 53, Archbishop Spalding 48 (OT)

Saint James 56, Georgetown Day 44

Girls Basketball

Smithsburg 52, South Hagerstown 39

Williamsport 68, Francis Scott Key 58

Berkeley Springs 43, Hancock 12

Wrestling

North Hagerstown 78, South Hagerstown 0

Williamsport 63, Saint James 17

Boonsboro 60, Walkersville 22

Smithsburg 42, Catoctin 30

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Clear Spring 78, North Hagerstown 76 (OT)

South Hagerstown 37, Smithsburg 35

Hancock 67, Hyndman 25

Heritage 63, Shalom 58

Grace Academy 47, Calvary 34

Fort Hill 70, Boonsboro 40

Girls Basketball

North Hagerstown 59, Clear Spring 41

Grace Academy 37, Calvary 23

Fort Hill 55, Boonsboro 50

Frederick 51, St. Maria Goretti 32

Spring Mills 91, Saint James 5

Wrestling

Boonsboro 51, Catonsville 27

Top performers

Wednesday

• Paige Smith, Williamsport girls basketball — Scored 44 points, including six 3-pointers, in a win over FSK.

• Skyla Mastronardi, Maddie Kesselring and Kylie Snyder, Smithsburg girls basketball — Mastronardi had 20 points, six rebounds and four steals, Kesselring had 11 points and three assists, and Snyder grabbed 18 rebounds in a win over South Hagerstown.

• Caleb Embeya, Dionte Alexander and Najeh Allen, St. Maria Goretti boys basketball — Embeya scored 16 points, Alexander netted 13 points and Allen added 12 points in an overtime win over Spalding.

• Corry Nelson, Williamsport boys basketball — Scored 12 points in a win over Broadfording.

• Jayla Bell, South Hagerstown girls basketball — Scored 11 points in a loss to Smithsburg.

• Dawda Silva, Broadfording boys basketball — Scored 30 points against Williamsport.

Tuesday

• Lewis Berry, South Hagerstown boys basketball — Made a 3-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer to beat Smithsburg.

• Hutson Trobaugh, Dillon Albowicz, Keith Dodson and Nate Myers, Clear Spring boys basketball — Trobaugh scored 23 points, making four 3-pointers, and Albowicz added 21 points, including five 3s, in an overtime win over North Hagerstown. Dodson scored 15 points and Myers added 11 points.

• Nas Keyes and Theo Madison, North Hagerstown boys basketball — Keyes had 25 points and eight steals, and Madison added 25 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in an overtime loss to Clear Spring.

• Gabby Grantham-Medley, North Hagerstown girls basketball — Scored 27 points in a win over Clear Spring.

• Aiden McCarty, Jordyn King and Jeremiah Thomas, Hancock boys basketball — McCarty had 22 points and three steals, King scored 13 points and Thomas added 10 points in a win over Hyndman.

• Caleb Stamper, Sean Mongan and Noah Poe, Heritage boys basketball — Stamper had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Mongan had 13 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists, and Poe added 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists in a win over Shalom.

• Josh Hegbe, Smithsburg boys basketball — Had 15 points and 14 rebounds in a loss to South Hagerstown.

• Preston Leumegni and Carson Feeser, Grace Academy boys basketball — Leumegni had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Feeser added 10 points, four steals and three assists in a win over Calvary.

• Emma Smith, Grace Academy girls basketball — Had 12 points and eight rebounds in a win over Calvary.

• Alyssa Fisher, Clear Spring girls basketball — Scored 19 points in a loss to North Hagerstown.

• Danica Bennett, St. Maria Goretti girls basketball — Scored 17 points in a loss to Frederick.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: High school scores and top performers for Jan. 3-7