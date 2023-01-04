ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Assessing White Sox's options at second base

The White Sox have made a couple of notable free-agent moves this offseason. Andrew Benintendi was brought in on a five-year, $75M pact to solidify the corner outfield and ensure Andrew Vaughn heads to his natural first base position. Mike Clevinger inked a bounce-back deal to add some depth to the back of the starting staff.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Cubs Suddenly Have A Compelling Starting 9

The Chicago Cubs, rebuilding in the second half of the 2021 campaign, entered 2022 with intentions to compete. They had a flawed roster and ended up with a disappointing 74-88 record, though. They went to work during the offseason, and this time they look like a team that can legitimately...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears Announce Six Roster Moves

Bears placed G Teven Jenkins, OT Michael Schofield III and CB Josh Blackwell on injured reserve. Bears signed LB DeMarquis Gates, LB Terrell Lewis and DE Jalyn Holmes to their active roster. Jenkins, 24, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy