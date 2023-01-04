ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

norwoodnews.org

Level 1 Trauma Center, Jacobi, Earns “Surgical Quality Designation” & Gun Crime Dropped in Nov. 2022

NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi‘s chief executive officer, Christopher Mastromano, announced on Dec. 23 that the facility was named a “surgical quality partner” by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). According to hospital officials, the designation means Jacobi met the highest standards of surgical care by minimizing complications, improving outcomes, and saving lives.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Bedford Park: Search for 67-Year-Old Missing Woman

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 67-year-old woman reported missing from Bedford Park. It was reported to police that Linda Rubbo-Padilla of 2974 Bainbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen leaving her home on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at around 1 p.m. Rubbo-Padilla is described as being 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weights 170 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Carpenters & Contractors Unions Spread Holiday Cheer with Children’s Toy Drives in The Bronx

The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters, and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered over 1,734 toys to children throughout The Bronx and New York City during the holiday season in December 2022. The unions partnered with local elected officials and community organizations for 7 different events held across the borough and many more held throughout the city. Union representatives said while the holiday season is a joyful one, it can be difficult for many New Yorkers, and union carpenters and contractors wanted to do their part to give back to those in need.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Open Letter from Dexia Billingslea to Her Late Son, Prince Shabazz, 14

When a child is born, it is the mother’s instinct to protect her baby; a mother is not supposed to bury her children. My baby, it’s been one month since you transitioned. I sit on your bed often. I smell your pillows and look at notebooks in your bookbag just to see your handwriting. I look at your texts, I look at your pictures every day. I can’t believe you’re gone; my heart is bleeding for you every day.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Two stabbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Store employees shot in 2 separate robberies across NYC

NEW YORK -- Two store employees were shot during separate robberies in two different boroughs Wednesday.The first happened around 6:45 p.m. at a smoke shop on the Lower East Side at Clinton and Rivington streets.Police say the employee was shot in the lower back and is expected to survive.The second armed robbery happened just before 9 p.m. in Brooklyn at a Dollar Tree on Van Sinderen Avenue.Police say a 61-year-old employee was shot in the leg at the East New York store. He is also expected to be OK.No arrests have been made in either robbery.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for The Jackson at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens

The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Jackson, a five-story mixed-use building at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. Designed by Angelo Ng + Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Kelly’s Properties, the structure yields 40 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 12 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,435 to $187,330.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Murders, shootings down in Paterson

Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city's history, more than 200 guns have been seized for three years running, with 220 in 2020, 200 in 2021, and 207 last year.
PATERSON, NJ

Community Policy