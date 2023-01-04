The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters, and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered over 1,734 toys to children throughout The Bronx and New York City during the holiday season in December 2022. The unions partnered with local elected officials and community organizations for 7 different events held across the borough and many more held throughout the city. Union representatives said while the holiday season is a joyful one, it can be difficult for many New Yorkers, and union carpenters and contractors wanted to do their part to give back to those in need.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO