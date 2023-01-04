Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
norwoodnews.org
Level 1 Trauma Center, Jacobi, Earns “Surgical Quality Designation” & Gun Crime Dropped in Nov. 2022
NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi‘s chief executive officer, Christopher Mastromano, announced on Dec. 23 that the facility was named a “surgical quality partner” by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). According to hospital officials, the designation means Jacobi met the highest standards of surgical care by minimizing complications, improving outcomes, and saving lives.
norwoodnews.org
UPDATE First Bronx Baby of 2023 Born at Montefiore’s Jack D. Weiler Hospital – a Girl!
The following story has been updated based on new information received from Montefiore Health System. The first Bronx baby born in the New Year was a baby girl, Nova Marie Holder, born at 2.50 a.m. on Jan. 1, at Montefiore’s Jack D. Weiler Hospital. The little girl was born...
norwoodnews.org
Bedford Park: Search for 67-Year-Old Missing Woman
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 67-year-old woman reported missing from Bedford Park. It was reported to police that Linda Rubbo-Padilla of 2974 Bainbridge Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen leaving her home on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at around 1 p.m. Rubbo-Padilla is described as being 5 foot, 2 inches tall, weights 170 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a white t-shirt.
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic library
The Bronx will soon be home to one of the most beautiful libraries in New York City. Renderings have been revealed for the new Westchester Square Library Branch of the New York Public Library, which, once complete, will replace the current branch located a few blocks away over on Glebe Avenue.
norwoodnews.org
Carpenters & Contractors Unions Spread Holiday Cheer with Children’s Toy Drives in The Bronx
The New York City & Vicinity District Council of Carpenters, and the Carpenter Contractor Alliance of Metropolitan New York delivered over 1,734 toys to children throughout The Bronx and New York City during the holiday season in December 2022. The unions partnered with local elected officials and community organizations for 7 different events held across the borough and many more held throughout the city. Union representatives said while the holiday season is a joyful one, it can be difficult for many New Yorkers, and union carpenters and contractors wanted to do their part to give back to those in need.
NBC New York
NYC Hospitals Start Moving Sick Babies, Diverting Ambulances as Nurse Strike Looms
Time is running out, with just four days left until a possible New York City nurses' strike at multiple major local hospitals — and one of the city's largest hospital systems is starting to take drastic measures. But in a possible glimmer of hope, two more hospitals reached deals...
norwoodnews.org
Open Letter from Dexia Billingslea to Her Late Son, Prince Shabazz, 14
When a child is born, it is the mother’s instinct to protect her baby; a mother is not supposed to bury her children. My baby, it’s been one month since you transitioned. I sit on your bed often. I smell your pillows and look at notebooks in your bookbag just to see your handwriting. I look at your texts, I look at your pictures every day. I can’t believe you’re gone; my heart is bleeding for you every day.
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn subway shooting: New video evidence released against Frank James
NEW YORK - The government has release new video evidence from inside the train car on the day of last April's Brooklyn subway shooting that wounded 10 passengers in a rush-hour attack that shocked New York City. The series of videos and new documents just released is part of the...
Mount Sinai Hospital to cut services amid nurses' negotiations with NYC hospitals
A tentative deal was reached between the New York State Nurses Association and two more New York City hospitals- Maimonides and Richmond University Medical. This comes as News 12 learns Mount Sinai Hospital is preparing to cut services if an agreement with the union is not reached.
bkreader.com
Brooklyn’s Nurses Plan to Strike for Safe Staffing, Affecting Almost All BK Hospitals
More than 16,000 NYSNA nurses have prepared to go on strike at eight hospitals and counting. Nurses say the key issue is understaffing, which harms both nurses and patients. This would be one of the largest private-sector RN strikes in the history of the United States. If the strike begins,...
Woman, 38, found dead inside apartment at Bronx NYCHA housing complex
The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman found inside a Bronx housing complex last month, according to authorities.
Two stabbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – One man remains in critical condition after a double stabbing incident that took place inside a Queens train station on New Year’s Day. Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 107th Precinct are investigating the attack that took place on January 1st at around 3:20 am. The attack occurred inside the New York City subway station located at the northeast corner of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. Police reported, “Two males entered the train station and were approached by an unknown individual. The three engaged in a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical encounter.” The post Two stabbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
pix11.com
Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City crime, on Wednesday offered to tackle the city's rat problem. Sliwa offers feral cats to NYC mayor to fight rats. Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, who made a name for himself tackling New York City...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 45 apartments in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 45 newly constructed apartments at 874 Fourth Ave. in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants must earn $53,863 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household. Rents start at $1,473 for a studio. There are 18 one-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to three...
brownstoner.com
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
Store employees shot in 2 separate robberies across NYC
NEW YORK -- Two store employees were shot during separate robberies in two different boroughs Wednesday.The first happened around 6:45 p.m. at a smoke shop on the Lower East Side at Clinton and Rivington streets.Police say the employee was shot in the lower back and is expected to survive.The second armed robbery happened just before 9 p.m. in Brooklyn at a Dollar Tree on Van Sinderen Avenue.Police say a 61-year-old employee was shot in the leg at the East New York store. He is also expected to be OK.No arrests have been made in either robbery.
Man dragged from train by NYPD officer to get $135,000 from NYC
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — New York City reached a $135,000 settlement with a man who was beaten up and maced by police on a train in Manhattan, officials said Wednesday. “This agreement was best for all parties,” a spokesperson for the city’s Law Department said. Police confronted the man, identified only as Joseph, on May 25, […]
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for The Jackson at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for The Jackson, a five-story mixed-use building at 35-64 85th Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. Designed by Angelo Ng + Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Kelly’s Properties, the structure yields 40 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 12 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $74,435 to $187,330.
pix11.com
Murders, shootings down in Paterson
Mayor Andre Sayegh and police officials shared statistics that revealed a 20 percent drop in shootings from two years ago. For the first time in the city's history, more than 200 guns have been seized for three years running, with 220 in 2020, 200 in 2021, and 207 last year.
