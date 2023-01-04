ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bienville Parish, LA

Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say

By Aysha Decuir
 1 day ago
RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM.

Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigators also believe she might be a witness to a homicide that occurred after midnight on New Year’s Day.

If anyone has any information on Kimberly’s location, you are encouraged to contact the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 263-2215.

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

