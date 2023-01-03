The Golden Knights gained a valuable home ECAC win on Saturday as they edged Brown 2-1 behind the 16 save effort of Holly Gruber in her first start as a Golden Knight. Clarkson would fall behind early when Brown's Maddie Morgan would score on a scramble in front at 3:28 of the first period. Nicole Gosling would even the game at 9:01 of the first period with a power play goal from Stephanie Markowski and Gabrielle David.

POTSDAM, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO