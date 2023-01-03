Read full article on original website
clarksonathletics.com
Knights Drop 92-90 Decision in Overtime to Vassar
Potsdam, NY – Overtime was required in the return to Liberty League play on Friday, as the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team came up just short in the extra minutes to Vassar College, with the Golden Knights falling 92-90 at Alumni Gymnasium. The Golden Knights fell below .500 at...
clarksonathletics.com
Knights fall to Yale
The Clarkson Golden Knights fell to the Yale Bulldogs 3-1 to open the 2023 portion of the season. Yale would take a 1-0 lead in the first at 3:33 when Charlotte Welch would score on a shot from the high slot. In the 2nd period, the Bulldogs would extend their lead to 2-0 at 11:14 when Anna Bargman scored.
clarksonathletics.com
CU Men's Basketball Preview - vs. Vassar/Bard (1/6-7)
The final stretch of 15 conference games begins for the Clarkson University Men's Basketball team this weekend as the Golden Knights will host Vassar College and Bard College in Liberty League action at Alumni Gymnasium. The Series: Clarkson is 25-17 all-time against Friday's opponent, Vassar College, but the Brewers have...
clarksonathletics.com
Clarkson tops Brown 2-1
The Golden Knights gained a valuable home ECAC win on Saturday as they edged Brown 2-1 behind the 16 save effort of Holly Gruber in her first start as a Golden Knight. Clarkson would fall behind early when Brown's Maddie Morgan would score on a scramble in front at 3:28 of the first period. Nicole Gosling would even the game at 9:01 of the first period with a power play goal from Stephanie Markowski and Gabrielle David.
