(Eau Claire, WI) — They are hiring at the Eau Claire County Highway Department. The county says it needs six new, full time snow plow drivers. Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson says they have 45 drivers right now. He says they’ve been trying to hire a half dozen new drivers since November. Johnson says they simply don’t have the staff to keep up with all of the miles they need to plow.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO