Black River Memorial Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Black River Memorial Hospital (BRMH) welcomed its first baby of the new year!. Madeline Sue was born to Kim and Jayd Schumacher of Black River Falls,. Wisconsin. Madeline arrived at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She. weighed in at 8 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long....
Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties Swear in New Sheriff’s
(Eau Claire, WI) — Eau Claire and Chippewa counties have new sheriffs. Sheriff Dave Riewestahl and Sheriff Travis Hakes both took their oaths of office yesterday. Riewestahl takes over after not only the election, but former Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer’s suicide. Hakes takes over in Chippewa County after years as the police in Elk Mound.
Eau Claire Highway Department Hiring Snow Plow Drivers
(Eau Claire, WI) — They are hiring at the Eau Claire County Highway Department. The county says it needs six new, full time snow plow drivers. Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson says they have 45 drivers right now. He says they’ve been trying to hire a half dozen new drivers since November. Johnson says they simply don’t have the staff to keep up with all of the miles they need to plow.
Western Wisconsin city’s population sign stolen from roadside, deputies seek info
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help with providing any information about a missing population sign that was allegedly stolen from the side of the road. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls population sign was...
Dunn County residents asked to check map for broadband coverage
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map. The purpose is to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, the map, produced by...
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
Man Arrested for Burglaries in Trempealeau County Receives Deferred Sentence
A man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in Trempealeau County had a deferred sentence for one of the charges against him. According to the Augusta Police Department, they noticed a vehicle they had received information on from the Osseo Police Department sitting in the parking lot of the Express Mart. The officer made contact with the driver, Kyle Morgan.
Jackson County Man Charged With Firing a Weapon at a Sheriff's Deputy Has Charges Dropped
A Jackson County man charged with firing a weapon at a deputy had the charges against him dropped. Back in March of 2021, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy went to the home of Gary Hughes for a felony probation warrant. He told the deputy that he wasn’t going back to jail, pulled out a weapon, and fired at the deputy. This began a 15 hour standoff with Hughes. Hughes managed to escape, but was located a few days later.
Winter Weather Advisory Ending Today
(Eau Claire, WI) — This should be the last day of winter weather worries in Eau Claire, at least for this round of snow. The National Weather Service is allowing the Winter Weather Advisory for western Wisconsin to end this evening. The advisory is set to end at 6 p.m. Till then, forecasters say there could be more snow and maybe some ice.
Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
Dennis Oligney
Dennis Oligney, age 77, of Merrillan, passed away on January 1, 2023, at Angels Grace Hospice in. Oconomowoc, Wisconsin after a short illness. Dennis was born May 1, 1945, to the late Maynard and Delores (Nibbe) Oligney. He was raised in Black. River Falls and graduated from Black River Falls...
1 person arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-94
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is arrested after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-94 Friday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 30, 2022 around 12:20 a.m. Martise Terrell Craig of Lithia Springs, GA was arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in a high-speed pursuit.
Ricky “Smiley” L. Miles
Ricky “Smiley” L. Miles, age 69, of rural Whitehall, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the. Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral. Home in Whitehall. Friends may call from 4:00...
Woman Charged With Forging Documents And Filing Them In Her Court Cases
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Amy Seeger, of Rice Lake, WI, is facing multiple felony charges after a criminal complaint was filed alleging that she forged documents and filed them with the court. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once...
Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
