Portland, OR

Arrest made in Portland Korean Church fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fire that significantly damaged a former Portland Korean Church downtown on Tuesday night, the Portland Fire Bureau said Wednesday. The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, faces charges of arson and burglary. Storer was arrested...
PORTLAND, OR
Police: Elderly couple found dead in NE Portland home died in murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say the two people found dead December 10 in the Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood were involved in a murder-suicide. PAST COVERAGE | Beaumont-Wilshire neighborhood mourns elderly couple found dead inside home. The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Barbara P. Reader. The Medical Examiner has determined...
PORTLAND, OR
Suspect arrested in SE Portland murder and robbery

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for a SE Portland shooting that left a victim dead in October 2022. Travis Helms, 37, was arrested and booked into jail early Thursday morning. Helms allegedly shot and critically injured Ian L. Beyers, 30, on October 18 in the parking...
PORTLAND, OR
Woman shot in leg while on walk in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot while on a walk in Southeast Portland on Sunday. It happened around 2 a.m. near Ash Street and 119th Avenue about a block away from Ventura Park Elementary School. The woman told officers she heard gunfire and then...
PORTLAND, OR
Suspect in deadly SE Portland shooting arrested on murder charges

PORTLAND, Ore. — A murder suspect was arrested Wednesday, accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery in the parking lot of a Southeast Portland department store back in October. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Travis Helms at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday at a property along...
PORTLAND, OR
Man accused of attacking woman in Salem park previously had identical charges dismissed

SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.
SALEM, OR
Jogger fights off attacker in Salem park, suspect later found stranded by high water

SALEM, Ore. — A woman fought off an attacker while jogging in a Salem park on Monday, and police had to later rescue the suspect after he ended up stranded by floodwaters. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old David William Baynes Belluno, was booked into the Marion County Jail on attempted kidnapping, strangulation, and 4th-degree assault charges.
SALEM, OR
Suspect arrested in shooting on Portland's Eastbank Esplanade

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested a man on assault and gun charges Tuesday after linking him to a shooting on Portland’s Eastbank Esplanade two weeks earlier. When arresting 48-year-old Charles Maxey Jr., officers say they found a handgun that they believe was used in the crime. CRIME MAP...
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon State Police serve search warrants on three illicit marijuana grow locations

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Police served search warrants at three locations on December 28, locating over 2500 illegal marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana, and over $5000 in proceeds. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section, Northwest Region Marijuana Team, served the warrants at two locations near Aumsville, and one location in South Salem. Neighbor complaints lead to police investigating the illicit grows.
AUMSVILLE, OR
Former Portland Korean Church to be torn down after 3-alarm fire on Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 3-alarm fire burned through an old wooden church in downtown Portland on Tuesday, leaving the aging building with significant damage. On Wednesday, officials said the former Portland Korean Church at Southwest 10th and Clay Street was deemed unsafe and was approved for demolition. PAST COVERAGE...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland police arrest man, two boys with guns during traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said they arrested a man and two boys Tuesday on accusations they were illegally carrying guns. Officers with the Focused Intervention Team pulled 24-year-old Key'Juan D. Smith over at around 8:40 p.m. near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Stark Street after they said he was driving recklessly.
PORTLAND, OR
Grand jury indicts three teens in Mount Tabor Park fires

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted three 18-year-olds on multiple charges related to arsons at Southeast Portland’s Mount Tabor Park and other areas in the city, District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday. Samuel Perkins, Malik Hares, and Wayne Chen face 14 charges that include...
PORTLAND, OR
Notorious Hazel Dell bar owner arrested for 7th time in 2 months

HAZEL DELL, Wash, — A locally notorious Hazel Dell bartender has been arrested for stalking - making it his 7th arrest in 2 months, adding to a long list of charges. On January 3, shortly after 2 a.m., Clark County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a report of a pickup truck and travel trailer which had rolled down the street and come to rest on a property near NE 11th Ave. in Hazel Dell. The deputies arrived to find the involved flatbed trailer was registered to Johnny Forsyth, 44, of Vancouver.
HAZEL DELL, WA

