SALEM, Ore. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after attempting to assault a woman in Minto-Brown Island Park on Monday. David William Belluno was detained by police after he allegedly stalked a female jogger, grabbed her by the throat, and attempted to drag her off the path. The woman managed to fight him off, and Belluno was arrested after he became stranded in a high-water area of the park.

SALEM, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO