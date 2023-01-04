Read full article on original website
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Double crossed
TULSA – Less than a half-second was all it took for Kingfisher to go from leaving the Tournament of Champions with the thirdplace trophy to suffering its second straight defeat. Evan Crotts caught a missed 3-pointer along the baseline as he was fading away. Without landing, Crotts drained a...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Okarche thumps 2A #1 Pocola
TULSA – The 130-mile ride home to Okarche was considerably more enjoyable Friday for the Lady Warriors than it could have been. Okarche salvaged a win in the Tournament of Champions earlier that day by dominating Pocola 56-40 in the seventh-place game of the girls’ bracket. But it...
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold, Sooners Impress But Come Up Short in Under Armour Game
Arnold led a touchdown drive at the end of the first half, and he almost did it again late in the game with his team needing a touchdown to tie.
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Announces Decision On Next Season
The Sooners quarterback made his highly-anticipated announcement on his future on Thursday.
Police: FHSU football player shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
OSU professor wins major award for groundbreaking research
He explained that if you are looking for clean water or to clean up a contaminated site, his technology pinpoints exactly where you need to drill.
Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class
We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OU Health, Norman Regional planning to open cancer center
OU Health is partnering with Norman Regional to expand cancer care in the state of Oklahoma.
KOCO
Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle coming to Oklahoma after extending arena tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy legends are coming to Oklahoma after they extended their co-headline standup arena tour. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will be at the Paycom Center on Friday, Jan. 20, in Oklahoma City. The two decided to extend their tour with five extra shows in 2023 after a popular West Coast arena run.
Rascal Flatts’ singer stops by El Reno’s Sid’s Diner
A popular burger joint in El Reno that is well-known for its delicious onion burgers is no stranger to celebrities.
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
KOCO
Early voting starts Thursday for various races on ballot for Jan. 10 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting starts Thursday for various elections in 18 counties across Oklahoma. Several municipal and school propositions are on the ballot. In Norman, voters will decide whether OG&E will be able to sell and distribute electricity in the city. Election Day is Jan. 10. Early voting...
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
Chick-fil-A to open new Oklahoma City location
Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.
