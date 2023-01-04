ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocola, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pokesreport.com

Trying to Make Sense of This as Two More Oklahoma State Players Go Portal

STILLWATER – Two more Oklahoma State players have entered the transfer portal, the second and third in two days. Sophomore receiver Bryson Green and red-shirt senior defensive tackle Samuela Tuihalamaka are the latest Cowboys to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, joining receiver John Paul Richardson, who entered into the portal on Tuesday.
STILLWATER, OK
stormininnorman.com

Lincoln Riley now 0-3 in bowl games with Heisman winner

That roar of satisfaction you could hear coming out of Norman, Oklahoma, around 4 p.m. on Monday was in response to the way USC ended its first season under head coach Lincoln Riley. Tulane, champions of the Group of Five American Athletic Conference, came from 15 points down late in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
koamnewsnow.com

Mountain Lions spotted in Oklahoma on trail cams

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Dept of Wildlife Conservation release details of recent mountain lion sighting. “Josh Smith caught this mountain lion prowling through his property via trail camera in Latimer County last week! The sighting was then confirmed at the very same feeder pictured below by Game Warden Shane Fields.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Man Competes On CBS Television Show ‘Tough As Nails’

Season 4 of the CBS show “Tough as Nails” begins Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will feature contestant Mister Frost from Spencer, Okla. Every season, thousands of people submit to be on the show. “So, we send in an eight-minute burpee challenge, which is called the brutal truth, and...
SPENCER, OK
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
ocolly.com

Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed

Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
STILLWATER, OK
Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Harry Goodpasture

The funeral for Harry Leonard Goodpasture, 82, was Friday, Dec. 30, at Dover Christian Church officiated by Pastors Phil Wilson and Grant Curtis. Burial followed at Hennessey Cemetery under the direction of Cordry-Gritz Funeral Home. Leonard was born in Hennessey on Nov. 23, 1940, to John and Lucy Golda Wilson...
HENNESSEY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Salina Post

Edmond, Okla., Police Major Wise named new Salina Police Chief

City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.
SALINA, KS
KTUL

Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
WILBURTON, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy