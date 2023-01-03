Read full article on original website
Man Arrested for Burglaries in Trempealeau County Receives Deferred Sentence
A man believed to be involved in multiple burglaries in Trempealeau County had a deferred sentence for one of the charges against him. According to the Augusta Police Department, they noticed a vehicle they had received information on from the Osseo Police Department sitting in the parking lot of the Express Mart. The officer made contact with the driver, Kyle Morgan.
Hearing scheduled in 2016 Eau Claire County homicide case
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - There are new developments in a 2016 homicide case in Eau Claire County. A hearing is scheduled for next month for a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor. Shane Helmbrecht of Eau Claire was charged with first degree intentional homicide in the death of Jenny Ward at her home in July 2016. In 2018 Helmbrecht was found not competent to stand trial, and he was ordered to be held at a mental health facility.
Western Wisconsin city’s population sign stolen from roadside, deputies seek info
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public’s help with providing any information about a missing population sign that was allegedly stolen from the side of the road. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Rock Falls population sign was...
Clear Lake Police Asking For Public's Help Identifying Subjects In True Value Burglary
POLK COUNTY -- Authorities in Clear Lake, WI, are asking for the public's help identifying two subjects believed to be linked to a burglary of a True Value store. According to the Clear Lake Police Department, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 8:36p, Clear Lake Police was dispatched to a burglary alarm at the Clear Lake True Value. Upon arrival, Officers found the front door open. The building was cleared with a key holder and nothing was found to be missing.
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
Black River Memorial Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Black River Memorial Hospital (BRMH) welcomed its first baby of the new year!. Madeline Sue was born to Kim and Jayd Schumacher of Black River Falls,. Wisconsin. Madeline arrived at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She. weighed in at 8 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long....
One person hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a structure fire in Eau Claire Tuesday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, on Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:21 p.m. the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 5346 Christopher Drive on Eau Claire’s West Side. It was reported that there was one occupant that was not able to evacuate the building.
Four Residents File for Three Seats in Eau Claire’s School Board Election
(Eau Claire, WI) — The field is set for Eau Claire’s school board elections this spring. Four people filed their paperwork yesterday to run for three open seats. Lori Bica, Frankie Bowie, Jarrett Dement, and Sally Huffey will all appear on the April ballot. There is no need for a primary in the school board race.
Eau Claire Highway Department Hiring Snow Plow Drivers
(Eau Claire, WI) — They are hiring at the Eau Claire County Highway Department. The county says it needs six new, full time snow plow drivers. Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson says they have 45 drivers right now. He says they’ve been trying to hire a half dozen new drivers since November. Johnson says they simply don’t have the staff to keep up with all of the miles they need to plow.
Dunn County residents asked to check map for broadband coverage
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Dunn County residents are being encouraged to check a new federal map. The purpose is to ensure it accurately captures the broadband coverage for their home or business. According to a media release from Mell Communications on behalf of Dunn County, the map, produced by...
Dennis Oligney
Dennis Oligney, age 77, of Merrillan, passed away on January 1, 2023, at Angels Grace Hospice in. Oconomowoc, Wisconsin after a short illness. Dennis was born May 1, 1945, to the late Maynard and Delores (Nibbe) Oligney. He was raised in Black. River Falls and graduated from Black River Falls...
Ricky “Smiley” L. Miles
Ricky “Smiley” L. Miles, age 69, of rural Whitehall, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 in the. Gundersen Tri-County Hospital in Whitehall. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the Jack Funeral. Home in Whitehall. Friends may call from 4:00...
Lois Ann Burghardt
Lois Ann Burghardt, age 90, passed away November 17, 2022 at the Pineview Terrace. Lois was born November 12, 1932 in Madison, WI to Lawrence and Alice (Gangstad) Feggestad. She was united in marriage to Clinton Burghardt on June 29, 1957. She graduated from Stoughton High School and then went...
“Affordable Weekend Getaways In Wisconsin”- 3 Amazing Places To Look Out For
Wisconsin is a beautiful state located in the Midwest region of the United States. It is known for its natural beauty, rich history, and cultural attractions. If you are looking for an affordable weekend getaway, Wisconsin has plenty of options to choose from. Here are three budget-friendly weekend gateways in Wisconsin.
