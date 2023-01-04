Read full article on original website
WGAL
Homicide arrest, charges announced in fatal 2021 shooting at park in York County
Police have arrested a man in a fatal shooting that happened in the summer of 2021 at a park in York County. Justin Griffith, 20, was gunned down at Cousler Park in Manchester Township on July 5, 2021. At a news conference Thursday morning, law enforcement officials announced that Elijah...
abc27.com
Lancaster Bureau of Police investigating crash with serious injuries
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 4. Police have said they responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with people trapped inside the vehicle. This vehicle was the only one that was occupied at the time of the crash.
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
WGAL
Man faces multiple charges after standoff in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dauphin County man faces multiple charges after a standoff Tuesday in Lower Paxton Township. Police said Nofil Swati called 911, asking for an officer to come to his home about an online threat. Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to the residence on the...
WGAL
Police trying to identify person of interest in smash-and-grab theft in York Township
YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have released a surveillance image of a person of interest in a smash-and-grab theft that happened Wednesday in York County. Northern York County Regional Police said the smash-and-grab theft from a vehicle happened on the 600 block of Chambers Road in York Township around 2 p.m.
iheart.com
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting
Charges Upgraded to Murder In Christmas Eve Domestic Shooting. (Hampden Township, PA) -- The Cumberland County D-A's office has increased the charges against a 39-year-old man in the shooting death of his wife Christmas Eve. Court records show counts against Christopher Colbert have now been upgraded to homicide and aggravated assault after investigators received autopsy results last Thursday. Officials say Tamara Colbert died from her injuries after she was shot in the head during a domestic dispute. The couple had been married for 10 months. Colbert has been denied bond.
Man who called 911 fired shot, refused to leave Dauphin County home when officer arrived: police
A man barricaded himself inside his Dauphin County home Tuesday after asking 911 dispatchers to send officers to his address, police said. Nofil G. Swati, 26, of Harrisburg, told Dauphin County dispatchers he wanted Lower Paxton Township police to come to his home at 2407 Kensington Way so Swati could report an unspecified online threat, according to police.
Residents, schools told to shelter in place over Dauphin County police incident
UPDATE: The shelter in place was lifted but residents are still asked to avoid the area, according to the Dauphin County Department of Public Safety. UPDATE: The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has vehicles at the scene. Police confirmed the coroner’s office was notified. Residents in part of Susquehanna...
WGAL
Driver charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A driver is charged in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Franklin County. Police said Edio Estuardo-Melendrez, of Hagerstown, Maryland, hit a person shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of South Second and East McKinley streets in Chambersburg. Estuardo-Melendrez took off, police...
abc27.com
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department warns of scam calls from station number
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — If you receive a call from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department’s agency number, be cautious. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning the community of a scammer that has spoofed the agency phone number from the police department. If...
UPDATE Two 'Expected To Survive' Following Serious Crash In Lancaster, Police Say
Two elderly people are expected to survive after reportedly being in critical condition— one with "life-threatening injuries"— following a "serious crash" in Lancaster on Wednesday, Jan. 4, city police announced in an updated release the following afternoon.Officers were called to the two-veh…
WGAL
Police asking for help identifying man walking along roadway
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for help in identifying a man. Officers from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department found a man walking along the roadway on Main Street in Rothsville, Warwick Township on Wednesday night. He is in safe custody on a...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: York man broke into ex’s boyfriend’s South Bower home
SHENANDOAH – A York man is free on bail after borough police accused him of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new partner’s home. Jeremy Gross, 29, of 1029 Chanceford Avenue, is facing felony criminal trespass, misdemeanor simple assault, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and summary harassment charges for the New Year’s Eve incident. The charges were filed by Lt. Travis Bowman.
Two Struck Pedestrians MedEvaced From Chambersburg: Police
Two people are in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Chambersburg on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities say. The police arrived to find the two victims struck in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue at the intersection of Wayne and Sheller Avenues at 12:16 p.m.An "initial inv…
WGAL
Lancaster County man sentenced to 7 to 20 years in prison for delivering fatal fentanyl
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was sentenced on Wednesday to seven to 20 years in prison for delivering fatal fentanyl, according to the district attorney's office. Jeremy Morant, 31, of East Petersburg, was previously convicted of drug delivery resulting in death and criminal conspiracy. The fentanyl...
WGAL
Former PennDOT employee arrested for driver's license fraud
A former PennDOT employee is facing charges for an alleged fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to get behind the wheel, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers said Wednesday that Angelo Carrion, while working as a driver's license examiner assistant, took money from customers in exchange for his help with knowledge tests. His actions allowed the customers to receive learner's permits and driver's licenses, according to a criminal complaint.
WGAL
Man, woman face charges in Ephrata grocery store burglary
EPHRATA, Pa. — A man and woman have been charged in a burglary that happened last summer at an Ephrata, Lancaster County, grocery store. Ephrata police say Colby Mummaw, 27, of Ephrata, and Kayla Singley, 27, also of Ephrata, have been charged after a months-long investigation. In the early...
WGAL
Mother of missing 19-year-old York County man pleads for help
The mother of a missing 19-year-old man in York County, who hasn't been seen for weeks, made an emotional plea for help at a news conference Wednesday morning. "I would like someone to come forward and just let me know something," she said. "Somebody has to know something." Kadin Black,...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP: Ashland man chased husband with axe, attempted to torch house
ASHLAND – An Ashland man is in county prison facing felony arson and aggravated assault charges after an incident on New Year’s Day. Henry Davies, 43, of 1032 Brock Street, was arrested Jan. 1, accused of chasing his husband around the house with an axe and attempting to light their home aflame.
Former Lancaster County PennDOT worker charged in alleged fraud scheme
LANCASTER, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania Department of Transportation employee in Lancaster County has been accused of using his position to facilitate a fraud scheme that allowed ineligible drivers to operate motor vehicles, Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday. Angelo Carrion, 66, of Lancaster, has been charged with 17 counts...
