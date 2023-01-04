ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Front Office Sports

Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City

The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February

Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
TAMPA, FL
floridatrippers.com

Where To Stay In Tampa FL: Best Hotels And Areas

If you’re wondering where to stay in Tampa, Florida, then you’ve come to the right place! I’ve lived in Florida all my life and Terrence has lived in Florida most of his life too! So, we know all the best parts of Tampa to stay in. No matter what kind of vacation to Tampa you’re interested in, there are plenty of hotels that will fit your needs.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa

It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete’s historic Ponce de León Hotel sells

The Ponce de León Hotel, the Spanish Mission Revival building built in the 1920s, has a new owner. Hotel owner Savni Bakrac sold the property at 95 Central Ave. to an entity connected to Sarasota-based hotel development group Kapstones Holding Inc., for $4.5 million. A source familiar with the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
TAMPA, FL
thetampabay100.com

Ken Welch has a big decision in 2023

Ken Welch, St. Petersburg’s first Black Mayor, had what some may describe as a rocky first year, with high-profile resignations, allegations of bullying leveled against his former Deputy Mayor and project reboots that have drawn the ire of the development community, or at least some of it. 2023 will...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
813area.com

Station House BBQ is One of Tampa's Top Restaurants in 2023

Station House BBQ is a popular barbecue restaurant located on the northern outskirts of Tampa, in Lutz, FL. This family-owned restaurant is known for its delicious, slow-smoked barbecue and friendly atmosphere. At Station House BBQ, diners can choose from various barbecue favorites such as ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, all...
LUTZ, FL
WFLA

Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
fox13news.com

