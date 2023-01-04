Read full article on original website
10 Tampa Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyTampa, FL
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersTampa, FL
Why Tampa Bay Real Estate Boom May Unlikely Burst Your Bubble.Succex.OTampa, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClearwaterTed RiversClearwater, FL
Hidden History: Guava in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Rays’ New Home Could Transform City
The Tampa Bay Rays will likely transform St. Petersburg. The question is how. The city released proposals from four developers for a ballpark-centered development in St. Pete’s Gas Plant district. Residents were invited to provide feedback at a Wednesday evening forum. The Rays, working with development company Hines, proposed...
lacademie.com
Where To Dine In St Petersburg FL – 13 Best Places In 2023
Regarding the best restaurants in St. Petersburg, Florida, it’s not easy to give you a proper answer since there are many excellent candidates. You may need a few vacations to give all the spots a try. However, I will handle this challenge and give you the best possible list.
businessobserverfl.com
Health-focused chain to open first of three Tampa restaurants in February
Crisp & Green is expanding its fast-casual footprint in Florida with new locations in Sarasota, Venice and Tampa. Water Street Tampa developers have long promised that there was going to be something at the site for nearly everyone. And the newest tenant coming to the property certainly meets that description.
fox13news.com
Tampa airport's giant flamingo finally has a name after month-long contest
TAMPA, Fla. - The larger-than-life flamingo at Tampa International Airport has greeted thousands of travelers and taken an endless number of photos with them, but during all that time, it didn't have a name. That all ends now. Say hello to: Phoebe. It was submitted by Bryan M., a 63-year-old...
floridatrippers.com
Where To Stay In Tampa FL: Best Hotels And Areas
If you’re wondering where to stay in Tampa, Florida, then you’ve come to the right place! I’ve lived in Florida all my life and Terrence has lived in Florida most of his life too! So, we know all the best parts of Tampa to stay in. No matter what kind of vacation to Tampa you’re interested in, there are plenty of hotels that will fit your needs.
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
wild941.com
ALDI Grocery Store Rumored To Open New Store In South Tampa
It’s been rumored for a long time but it finally looks like South Tampa is getting their very first ALDI grocery store. Located right by Midtown at 275 and N. Dale Mabry, Barnes and Noble is moving to their newest location at Westshore and Kennedy right where the old Pier 1 Imports used to be. That leaves the original Barnes and Noble building open for someone new to move in and it looks like ALDI is moving forward with their plans.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s historic Ponce de León Hotel sells
The Ponce de León Hotel, the Spanish Mission Revival building built in the 1920s, has a new owner. Hotel owner Savni Bakrac sold the property at 95 Central Ave. to an entity connected to Sarasota-based hotel development group Kapstones Holding Inc., for $4.5 million. A source familiar with the...
stpeterising.com
Aerial St. Pete: Construction photos from St. Pete's newest real estate developments
This month’s edition of Aerial St. Pete shows the progress on several real estate developments throughout St. Petersburg. Aerial St. Pete is a column by St. Pete Rising which features exclusive aerial photography of projects under construction in St. Petersburg, FL. To accomplish this, we have teamed up with AB3 Visuals.
20 ways to embrace a Hygge life in Tampa Bay
This Danish trend emphasizes all things comfortable and cozy.
fox13news.com
Family business brings popular Filipino food to Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - For the Barican's, weekend mornings are filled with food and a little bit of frenzied family time. The family runs "Just Lumpia," which sells Filipino eggs rolls and lumpia at local markets in the Tampa Bay area. "Lumpia is the most popular food in the Philippines. Whenever...
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton Does it Again! Congratulations!
The 15th annual “Shamrock Shiver” charity plunge proved to be a huge event. Put on every year by the folks at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton, Florida on New Year’s Day it has become the “go-to” charity event to start the new year!
thetampabay100.com
Ken Welch has a big decision in 2023
Ken Welch, St. Petersburg’s first Black Mayor, had what some may describe as a rocky first year, with high-profile resignations, allegations of bullying leveled against his former Deputy Mayor and project reboots that have drawn the ire of the development community, or at least some of it. 2023 will...
813area.com
Station House BBQ is One of Tampa's Top Restaurants in 2023
Station House BBQ is a popular barbecue restaurant located on the northern outskirts of Tampa, in Lutz, FL. This family-owned restaurant is known for its delicious, slow-smoked barbecue and friendly atmosphere. At Station House BBQ, diners can choose from various barbecue favorites such as ribs, pulled pork, and brisket, all...
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
Tampa councilman asks police union to apologize for racially-biased candidate survey
Orlando Gudes, a former TPD officer and the only Black person on council, was offended by the survey’s questions
fox13news.com
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency
Alfonso's Pizzeria in Tampa celebrates 45 tasty years of old-school consistency. Owners Marco and Brittany Orefice refuse to skimp on the good cheese.
Comments / 4