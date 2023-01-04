Read full article on original website
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
Son accused of attacking father with hatchet over TV remote
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man has been taken into custody and accused of attacking his dad with a hatchet over a tv remote. On December 28th, State police were dispatched to the residence of 65-year-old Kevin Scheitrum for a domestic dispute between him and his son, 36-year-old Mark Scheitrum at 7:45 […]
Boy’s note in crayon read at Harrisburg gunman’s sentencing: ‘I really miss my mom’
A man who pulled a gun that went off during a fist fight and killed an innocent woman sitting at the bar was sentenced Thursday to five to ten years in prison. Damien Barber, 37, surrendered to police a few days after the killing of Jamie Bey, 27, on Oct. 25, 2021, and cooperated with investigators, according to prosecutors.
Manslaughter charge against Pa. mom dropped after infant’s death ruled COVID-19 related
WILLIAMSPORT – A ruling that complications from COVID-19 caused the January 2022 death of a 3-month-old boy in Lycoming County has resulted in reduced charges for his mother. First Assistant District Attorney Martin L. Wade in July dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge against Tallia German Charlebois, 28, but it...
Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The family of a 36-year-old woman who’s been reported missing in Wilkes-Barre is begging the community for answers. Now, thanks to a local non-profit, billboards in Luzerne County are sharing their plea for help. “She’s had no social media contacts, just nothing. There’s nothing,” said Bonnie Long, who is Bryanna’s aunt. […]
Troopers in Luzerne County searching for murder suspect
WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — The hunt is on for a suspected killer in Luzerne County. Troopers say 30-year-old Scott Oliver shot and killed his girlfriend. The victim is 35-year-old Jessica Romano. Investigators say it happened just before 7 Tuesday night at the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive in Foster...
Man with alleged gang ties busted for selling narcotics
Williamsport, Pa. — Undercover detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office conducted six different narcotics buys with individuals they allege belong to a local drug gang. Sharif Quayim Clay, 22, was one of the sellers in six of the narcotics transactions conducted from June 20 to July 29, police said. Undercover detectives knew Clay due to prior drug arrest and charges, according to the affidavit. Related reading: Alleged leader...
abc23.com
State College Rape Case Challenged
An update now in a Centre County rape case where police used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect more than twenty years after they say a woman was brutally attacked in State College. But the suspect, with well-known legal counsel, continues to challenge the evidence. Scott Williams was arrested in...
Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. Flames broke out at the Green Acres Apartments just before 1:00 a.m. and one man died while nearly 10 residents are now displaced. Police have charged 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls with […]
Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman
Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
abc23.com
Three Arrested on Forgery Charges
Authorties in Centre County say 3 individuals are behind bars and face forgery related charges following a traffic stop in Marion Township last week. Troopers say the vehicle was pulled over along Jacksonville Road where police discovered a bag filled with fake id’s and a quote substantial number of fraudulent checks.
Pa. state police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man on the run after they say he killed his girlfriend. Scott Oliver, 30, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Jessica Romano Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. State police were called for a...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP: Ashland man chased husband with axe, attempted to torch house
ASHLAND – An Ashland man is in county prison facing felony arson and aggravated assault charges after an incident on New Year’s Day. Henry Davies, 43, of 1032 Brock Street, was arrested Jan. 1, accused of chasing his husband around the house with an axe and attempting to light their home aflame.
Inmate accused of flooding jail cell
COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County prison inmate was charged with two misdemeanor counts after being accused of tampering with a fire suppression unit in her cell. According to the district attorney’s office, on December 23, an inmate by the name of Brandie Dietrich tampered with the suppression unit in her cell […]
Pa. woman gets 14-day jail sentence for participating in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A Lycoming County woman who twice breached the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, has been sentenced to 14 days in prison followed by two years’ probation. District of Columbia federal Judge Reggie B. Walton on Thursday rejected a defense plea for probation for Tammy A. Bronsburg, 51, of Williamsport.
Liberty woman accused of shooting girlfriend during argument
Tiffany Johnson was arraigned on a felonious assault charge.
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Pa. man settles suit over burns suffered in hospital operating room flash fire
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man seriously burned in a flash fire while undergoing surgery at UPMC Williamsport 2019 has settled his medical liability and negligence lawsuit. The out-of-court settlements involving a number defendants sued by Alden J. Evans Sr., of Trout Run, are confidential and the parties are...
Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
After ‘unauthorized’ woman rides school bus, Pa. district to give kids ID badges
Hanover Area School District students are getting ID badges as a result of an incident that occurred Tuesday when a 29-year-old woman got on a school bus to the high school, Superintendent Nathan Barrrett said. “It was a scary experience, watching the footage,” Barrett said. Hanover Twp. police arrested...
