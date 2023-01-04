ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, PA

Son accused of attacking father with hatchet over TV remote

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County man has been taken into custody and accused of attacking his dad with a hatchet over a tv remote. On December 28th, State police were dispatched to the residence of 65-year-old Kevin Scheitrum for a domestic dispute between him and his son, 36-year-old Mark Scheitrum at 7:45 […]
Billboards beg for answers in missing woman case

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —The family of a 36-year-old woman who’s been reported missing in Wilkes-Barre is begging the community for answers. Now, thanks to a local non-profit, billboards in Luzerne County are sharing their plea for help. “She’s had no social media contacts, just nothing. There’s nothing,” said Bonnie Long, who is Bryanna’s aunt. […]
Man with alleged gang ties busted for selling narcotics

Williamsport, Pa. — Undercover detectives with the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office conducted six different narcotics buys with individuals they allege belong to a local drug gang. Sharif Quayim Clay, 22, was one of the sellers in six of the narcotics transactions conducted from June 20 to July 29, police said. Undercover detectives knew Clay due to prior drug arrest and charges, according to the affidavit. Related reading: Alleged leader...
State College Rape Case Challenged

An update now in a Centre County rape case where police used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect more than twenty years after they say a woman was brutally attacked in State College. But the suspect, with well-known legal counsel, continues to challenge the evidence. Scott Williams was arrested in...
Arrest made in connection to Kingston fatal fire

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal fire at an apartment complex Wednesday morning in Luzerne County. Flames broke out at the Green Acres Apartments just before 1:00 a.m. and one man died while nearly 10 residents are now displaced. Police have charged 59-year-old Lisa Starruick-Smalls with […]
Police: Man assaults, rapes pregnant woman

Lewisburg, Pa. — A man is behind bars in Union County for assaulting and raping a woman at a hotel in East Buffalo Township, police say. Earl Lamar Jameson, 31, of York, was at the hotel with the female accuser early the morning of Dec. 2 when they got into an argument. The argument turned physical, and Jameson headbutted the accuser and almost knocked her out, according to Patrolman Thomas M. Snyder of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. ...
Three Arrested on Forgery Charges

Authorties in Centre County say 3 individuals are behind bars and face forgery related charges following a traffic stop in Marion Township last week. Troopers say the vehicle was pulled over along Jacksonville Road where police discovered a bag filled with fake id’s and a quote substantial number of fraudulent checks.
PSP: Ashland man chased husband with axe, attempted to torch house

ASHLAND – An Ashland man is in county prison facing felony arson and aggravated assault charges after an incident on New Year’s Day. Henry Davies, 43, of 1032 Brock Street, was arrested Jan. 1, accused of chasing his husband around the house with an axe and attempting to light their home aflame.
Inmate accused of flooding jail cell

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County prison inmate was charged with two misdemeanor counts after being accused of tampering with a fire suppression unit in her cell. According to the district attorney’s office, on December 23, an inmate by the name of Brandie Dietrich tampered with the suppression unit in her cell […]
One dead after Dauphin County crash

HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
Man injured in Wilkes-Barre fire

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon in Luzerne County. First responders were called to a home along North Meade Street just after 12:30 p.m. A man and his sister were inside at the time. The sister was able to get out OK. The...
