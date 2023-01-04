Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fire breaks out at concrete business near Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Crews battled a blaze at a concrete business in Schuylkill County. A video from Norwegian Township News and Concerns shows smoke and flames shooting into the sky above Quandel Concrete near Minersville. Multiple fire companies were at the scene. Officials have not said what caused the...
Kingston fire leaves 1 dead, 9 displaced
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders confirmed to Eyewitness News, one man is dead and nine are displaced following a fire in Kingston. Kingston Fire Department was called to an apartment building in the 30 block of Holiday Drive just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning for reports of a fire. Chief Frank Guido says […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at concrete company in Schuylkill
MINERSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters spent hours battling a three-alarm fire in Schuylkill County Tuesday evening. It happened at a concrete company on Schaeffer Hill Road in Minersville. Crews were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. One firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. No word on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Firefighters fight blaze at Schuylkill County building
W. BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – Crews were on the scene of a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County. Officials say they were dispatched just after midnight to 16 Summer Valley Road, which is the site of the former Hawk Valley General Store. No further information is available at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire officials say smoking in bed caused fatal Reading fire
READING, Pa. - The Reading fire marshal's office said smoking in bed caused a December fire that claimed the life of a Reading man. Fire crews were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of N. Kenhorst Boulevard on December 15 after a neighbor reported seeing heavy smoke from the residence.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 5th, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ----------------------------------------------------- 78 years of age, of Lake Drive, Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at St. Luke's Carbon Campus in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. Born Thursday, June 15, 1944 in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania the daughter of the late Edward, and Blanche...
WFMZ-TV Online
Massive warehouse at Hanover Twp., Nanticoke border gets initial approval
NANTICOKE — Amy Harris is already frustrated with the most recent distribution warehouse to open in Hanover Twp. near her home in the Hanover section of Nanticoke, a Safelite AutoGlass facility along Dziak Drive. Now, she’s concerned about another proposed warehouse to be built even closer to her home...
skooknews.com
Emergency Personnel and Borough Officials Respond to Collapsed Home in Shenandoah
An abandoned home collapsed Shenandoah on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2:30pm when the home at 42 South Bower Street collapsed in on itself and pushed the front of the home out into the street. The Columbia Hose Company's Rescue Truck was called to the scene at first...
abc27.com
One dead after Dauphin County crash
HALIFAX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a crash occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Dauphin County. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers were dispatched at 6:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township, Dauphin County.
yourerie
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished...
skooknews.com
Pottsville Man Locked Up in Schuylkill County Prison After Assault and Pursuit
A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after allegedly assaulting a woman and leading State Troopers in a pursuit. According to Pottsville Police, on Sunday January 1, 2023, around 4:00pm, members of the Pottsville Bureau of Police were sent to an address in the 200 block of West Union Street for a report of a domestic dispute.
WGAL
Business evacuated for possible carbon monoxide leak in Hanover, York County
HANOVER, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a possible carbon monoxide leak Wednesday morning in Hanover, York County. The incident happened at Select Physical Therapy on the 700 block of Tree Court around 11 a.m. Five to six people reported headaches, but there were no serious symptoms, according to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp.
NESQUEHONING TWP., Pa. - Crews responded to a tractor-trailer crash in Carbon County Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to county dispatchers. The tractor-trailer slid down an embankment. No word on what led up to the crash, or...
Route 309 reopens 5 hours after 3-vehicle crash, fuel spill in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
A 5-mile section of Route 309 in Lehigh County reopened late Tuesday afternoon following a three-vehicle accident five hours earlier. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 8400 block of Route 309 in Lynn Township. A resulting fuel spill forced traffic to detour onto Gun Club Road and Mountain Road, Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky told lehighvalleylive.com.
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed. Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner said Tuesday.
WGAL
Students killed in fire in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Two sisters, who were also School District of Lancaster students, died after a weekend fire in Lancaster. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of West Lemon Street just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Residents were trying to help firefighters. "Very close-knit neighborhood. A lot of citizens...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash in Nesquehoning Twp.
Tractor-trailer falls down embankment in Nesquehoning Twp. The crash happened on Route 93 by Paradise Road in Nesquehoning Township shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Woman fatally struck by vehicles on Birney Ave.
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A female pedestrian was fatally struck by two vehicles on Birney Avenue in Moosic, Wednesday night. According to Lackawanna County Coroner, Timothy D. Rowland, a 56-year-old woman from Lackawanna County was walking along Birney Avenue, near Gerrity’s in Moosic, when she was fatally hit by two vehicles. Moosic Borough Police […]
Northumberland County road reopen after early morning tractor-trailer crash
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reopened Route 45 in East Chillisquaque Township. According to a release from PennDOT, a portion of State Route 45 was closed due to a tractor-trailer crash. The route wass closed between Frederick Road, Shakespere Road, and Liberty Valley Road. A detour using Route 147 and 642 […]
WGAL
Route 30 in Lancaster County reopens after crash
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A stretch of Route 30 in Lancaster County has reopened after a two-vehicle crash. Both directions were briefly closed Wednesday afternoon between Oakview and Harvest roads in East Lampeter Township. Emergency dispatchers said one person was freed from a vehicle with unspecified injuries.
Comments / 0