Nebraska State

Lincoln High School basketball standout commits to Iowa State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — JT Rock is going to Iowa State.  The 7-foot tall standout junior from Lincoln High School announced his commitment to play for the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa.  On Twitter, he wrote “Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey! I appreciate every opportunity that I […]
North Marion's Freels a key component of Huskies' success

RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After losing in the Class AAA state semifinals last spring, North Marion girls basketball has its sights set on the ultimate prize this time around. The Huskies were voted the No. 1 team in AAA in the AP preseason poll and are currently ranked No. 4 with a 4-1 start.
Girls basketball: Brodhead beats Jefferson 44-31

JEFFERSON -- Abbie Dix led three players in double figures with 11 points and Brodhead pushed past host Jefferson 44-31 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Thursday. The Cardinals (9-3, 7-1 in conference) led 21-20 at halftime before slowly but surely seizing momentum midway through the second half. Dix, who averages 18.6 points per game, scored nine points after halftime. Addison Yates and Taetum Hoesly added 10 points apiece. ...
For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday.
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state

KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.
