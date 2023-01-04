Read full article on original website
Lincoln High School basketball standout commits to Iowa State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — JT Rock is going to Iowa State. The 7-foot tall standout junior from Lincoln High School announced his commitment to play for the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa. On Twitter, he wrote “Thank you to everyone who has helped me on this journey! I appreciate every opportunity that I […]
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
Brown: My Top 10 Games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Recalling Most Memorable Iowa Basketball Contests in Front of Home Fans
Iowa's best boys basketball players: Meet the state's top centers
By Barry Poe Over the past few weeks, we’ve been taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school boys basketball. The final list focuses on the centers. There are hundreds of standout boys basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
FOX Sports
Dentlinger leads South Dakota State against North Dakota State after 22-point showing
South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8, 2-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (4-11, 1-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State visits the North Dakota State Bison after Matt Dentlinger scored 22 points in South Dakota State's 71-64 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies. The Bison are 2-2 in home games....
No. 14 Wisconsin holds off late push by Minnesota, 63-60
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Steven Crowl scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn had 16 and No. 14 Wisconsin held off Minnesota, 63-60, for its sixth straight win Tuesday night. Connor Essegian scored 11 points off the bench for the Badgers (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten), who have won 14 of 16 games against Minnesota.
WVNews
North Marion's Freels a key component of Huskies' success
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — After losing in the Class AAA state semifinals last spring, North Marion girls basketball has its sights set on the ultimate prize this time around. The Huskies were voted the No. 1 team in AAA in the AP preseason poll and are currently ranked No. 4 with a 4-1 start.
Girls basketball: Brodhead beats Jefferson 44-31
JEFFERSON -- Abbie Dix led three players in double figures with 11 points and Brodhead pushed past host Jefferson 44-31 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Thursday. The Cardinals (9-3, 7-1 in conference) led 21-20 at halftime before slowly but surely seizing momentum midway through the second half. Dix, who averages 18.6 points per game, scored nine points after halftime. Addison Yates and Taetum Hoesly added 10 points apiece. ...
WVNews
Washington 6, Columbus 2
Columbus110—2 First Period_1, Columbus, Gaudreau 11 (Bemstrom), 5:19. Penalties_None.
Greg Smith on Nebraska and Wisconsin similarities
Greg Smith a senior recruiting analyst at Inside Nebraska, part of the @Rivals network and Steve “Sparky” Fifer discuss the similarites between the football programs at Nebraska and Wisconsin.
WVNews
For Saints, Panthers results matter in season finale
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase highlights best teams in the state
KEARNEY — Several of the most talented girls basketball teams in the state will be facing off Saturday at the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at Kearney High. The event first took place in 2021, but due to COVID-19, it was held in Broken Bow and only featured four games. Last year, the event was held in full force for the first time in Kearney with eight games. That is continuing in 2023, with 16 teams competing at Kearney High School.
