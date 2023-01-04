ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corn Nation

Wrestling: Huskers Finalize 2023 Recruiting Class

The Huskers recently finalized their 2023 recruiting class, a very large class for wrestling. With 12 incoming high school seniors as well as one transfer that’s already on campus, Nebraska will again be a very young team next season. As it stands right now, Nebraska has 33 wrestlers on...
Corn Nation

Monday Night Therapy: 10 Predictions For 2023 Nebraska Athletics

Todd was a little late and I was a little freaked out at the start, but overall, things turned out pretty well. Men’s basketball beating up Iowa, which they did. It was an ass-kicking. Bowl game wrap up. Iowa and the Ferentz situation. Will Brian Ferentz be fired? Will...
Corn Nation

Nebrasketball: Michigan State Spartans Game Thread

Where: Breslin Center (14,759) - East Lansing, Michigan. Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington. Also available...
Corn Nation

BOOM!! Georgia DB Ethan Nation is N!!!

It took a little extra time, but the Huskers locked down a defensive back from Georgia. Ethan Nation is a 5’11” 165 lb recruit rated as three stars for both Rivals and 247. Here is the video (not great audio quality) of him committing during a break in...
