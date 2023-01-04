ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

InsideTheHeat

Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 4: Brooklyn Nets' 12-Game Win Streak Snapped Against Chicago Bulls

After winning 12 straight games, the Brooklyn Nets finally had their streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls. Kevin Durant scored 44 points to give him his third 40-point game of the season. Kyrie Irving had 25 points while Seth Curry scored 22 off the bench, including six 3-pointers. Both DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams scored 22 while Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Heat's Duncan Robinson (finger) out on Wednesday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (finger) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Robinson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against the Lakers on Wednesday night due to a finger sprain. His next chance to play will come against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

LeBron James Reacts To Win Over Heat On Twitter While At Home Sick

It is already difficult for the Los Angeles Lakers to string together wins without star big man Anthony Davis, but when news came out that LeBron James would miss the team’s contest against Miami Heat, the odds became even smaller. But thanks to Dennis Schroder and Russell Westbrook, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

