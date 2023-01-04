ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why

Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

NFL Playoff picture if a No. 8 seed is added

The NFL is reportedly considering adding an eighth playoff team in each conference with the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to be resumed. Here’s what the playoff picture would look like. The NFL world continues to follow updates regarding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy