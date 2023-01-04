Read full article on original website
Related
Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63
Note: This article contains references to sexual abuse. Terry Hall, the lead singer of the legendary ska band the Specials and former member of Fun Boy Three and the Colourfield, has died, his bandmates in the Specials have confirmed. They broke the news on social media, writing, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother, and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced.” Hall was 63 years old.
Martin Duffy, Felt and Primal Scream Keyboardist, Dies at 55
Martin Duffy, the Felt keyboardist who went on to play with Primal Scream, the Charlatans, and many more UK groups, has died, BBC News reports, citing tweets by the Charlatans’ Tim Burgess and Duffy’s brother, the BBC journalist Steve Duffy. He had injured his brain in a fall and died peacefully surrounded by family, his brother said. Duffy was 55.
Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84
Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family. “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.” The couple became a symbol of...
musictimes.com
Alan Rankine Cause of Death Mysterious: The Associates' Co-Founder Dead at 64
Alan Rankine, the co-founder of one of Scottland's beloved indie bands, The Associates, was found dead at his home just after the holiday and New Year festivities. He was 64. The musician's sons, Callum and Hamish Rankine shared the devastating news through social media: "It's with great sadness that my brother, Hamish, and I announce the passing of our father, Alan Rankine.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
RIP: Black celebrities who passed away in 2022
We lost many high-profile Black figures this year, from esteemed elders who blazed paths to young stars who met tragic ends at the hands of others or by suicide. Here we’ve highlighted just a few of the celebrities who died this year but left legacies that will be felt well beyond 2022.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Why Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Regrets Meeting John Lennon
Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters regrets his behavior during his one and only meeting with John Lennon.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Keith Murray Says Biggie Would “Still Be Alive Today” If He Listened To His Warning To Leave L.A. The Day He Died
Def Squad member Keith Murray has recently come out with stories about several 90s rappers including Foxy Brown, Kurupt, DMX and even himself. Now, Murray has gone out on a limb and said that if the Notorious B.I.G. would’ve listened to him when he warned him about leaving L.A., Murray believes that Biggie would still be alive today.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Bob Marley's Grandson Jo Mersa Marley Dies At 31
The Jamaican American reggae artist followed in his grandfather's footsteps and his father, Stephen Marley.
Specials Singer Terry Hall Died After Pancreatic Cancer Battle, Bassist Says
The Specials frontman Terry Hall died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to a new Facebook post from the seminal British ska outfit’s bassist Horace Panter. In a note on Facebook, Panter explained how quickly Hall’s health deteriorated over just a few months this fall. His diagnosis also came just as the Specials were gearing up to to record the reggae album they’d originally planned to cut in 2020 before the pandemic. According to Panter, the plan was to record the LP in Los Angeles in November. They’d booked Roger Rivas as a co-producer and tapped Shepard Fairey to do the...
Rapper Grand Daddy I.U. Dead At 54
Grand Daddy I.U. reportedly passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at age 54. The cause of the rapper’s death has yet to be revealed. I.U.’s passing was confirmed by AllHipHop and several additional sources. His friend and fellow rap luminary DJ Chuck Chillout announced the news in a post on his Facebook page.More from VIBE.comJim Jones Gets In The Holiday Spirit With 'VL: 12 Days Of Xmas' AlbumLalah Hathaway On Posthumous Holiday Duet With Late Father, Donny HathawayLil Meech Arrested On Felony Gun Charge At Florida Airport Born in Queens, N.Y. and raised in Long Island’s Hempstead, Grand Daddy I.U., née...
Bob Dylan Was the ‘Biggest Disappointment’ of Live Aid, According to Organizer Bob Geldof
Bob Dylan was one of the final acts at Live Aid. The organizer was glad Dylan didn't go last, because his performance was so disappointing.
Iggy Pop Says He Almost Joined AC/DC in 1980
Iggy Pop revealed that he considered joining AC/DC following the death of the band’s original singer, Bon Scott, in 1980. Pop, 75, said he nearly joined the band, but he didn’t like the band’s music and wouldn’t “fit” their type of music. “They had...
Paul Simon Said George Harrison Was ‘Extraordinary’ Because He Was ‘Just Regular’
Paul Simon said that George Harrison was both a great musician and a great person. He appreciated that Harrison was a 'regular' person.
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse co-founder and drummer, dies at 45
The band announced just last week that Green had been receiving cancer treatment.
ComicBook
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
iheart.com
Gucci Mane's Artist Mac Critter Charged With First Degree Murder
Gucci Mane signed several artists to his 1017 Global imprint last year, but one of them is facing some major allegations. According to a report FOX 13 in Memphis published on Tuesday, January 3, Guwop's artist Mac Critter, who signed to 1017 back in October, has been charged with first degree murder. The 25-year-old artist, born Daniel Bates, reportedly turned himself in on Monday. Police believe he's one of several men who were involved in the murder of Markeith Taylor. Taylor was found lifeless in a vacant lot just a few days before Christmas.
‘Alice Cooper at 75′ Promises ‘Unprecedented Retrospective’
An upcoming book looks at the life and career of Alice Cooper, from “teenage garage rocker to international star and celebrity.”. Written by veteran rock journalist (and UCR contributor) Gary Graff, Alice Cooper @ 75 breaks down his story into “75 career accomplishments, events and partnerships” to complete an “unprecedented retrospective.” The book is set to arrive on Jan. 31, just ahead of Cooper's 75th birthday on Feb. 4. Pre-orders for the book are already underway.
Comments / 0