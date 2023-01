(Madison, WI) — The suspect in one of Madison’s most recent robberies shouldn’t be hard to find, police say he’s the one with the ATM machine. Police are looking for whoever stole an entire ATM out of MainStay Suites on Madison’s far east side yesterday morning. Investigators say the man loaded the machine on to a dolly, and simply walked out of the building. Madison Police say they are checking nearby cameras to see if they have any other evidence in the case.

