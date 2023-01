The Ole Miss women are back in action tonight at 6 p.m. CT when they host Vanderbilt in SEC action at the SJB Pavilion. Ole Miss (13-2, 2-0 SEC) is on a roll, having won six in a row and its first two SEC games (Auburn, at Mississippi State), while Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2 SEC) sort of limps into the match. The Commodores were beaten soundly by Mississippi State (72-44) and LSU (88-63).

OXFORD, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO