ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
hcplive.com

Damar Hamlin and the Commonality of Cardiac Arrest Emergencies

A Mayo Clinic cardiologist discusses the national variability in CPR and AED access, and the actions that saved Hamlin's life during Monday Night Football. Early into this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, second-year Bills player Damar Hamlin, 24 years old, collapsed on the field after completing a tackle.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFOR

OSSAA taking Hamlin cardiac arrest as a reminder

The country continues to stay invested in the rush to save Damar Hamlin, The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association said the incident is a reminder for their member schools to be prepared for such emergencies.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FireRescue1

Rapid Response: Paramedics get ROSC as world watches NFL player’s on-field treatment

When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest, he received out-of-hospital BLS and ALS care from team personnel and EMS before transport to the hospital What happened:Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field Monday evening after tackling an opposing player during a nationally televised football game. Shocked announcers attempted to explain the unfolding medical emergency as millions watched on TV and social media.
KFYR-TV

In light of Damar Hamlin injury, Bismarck EMS instructors remind community importance of learning CPR

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Folks across the country are talking about and praying for Damar Hamlin after he suffered an injury in Monday’s Bills vs. Bengals NFL game. Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that his heart stopped after a hit. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.
BISMARCK, ND
ems1.com

Confronting sudden cardiac arrest in America

Medical professionals lament how quickly ESPN cut away from the life-saving actions of medical staff after the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Thecollapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in front of a national audience on live television stunned millions, and left players, fans and viewers in shock.
ValleyCentral

Preparing for medical emergencies in high school football

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin recovers after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinatti Bengals, one local school district is reassuring parents they are prepared if a similar emergency happens during school sport functions. The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District says they follow all Texas laws […]
PHARR, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy