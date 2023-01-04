Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
WUSA
An AED was used in an attempt to restore Damar Hamlin's heartbeat. What is an AED, and how is it used?
WASHINGTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following a collision and subsequent collapse during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to the team, his heartbeat was restored on the field, but he remains in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Events like these...
Damar Hamlin on-field collapse calls attention to CPR, AED life-saving skills
In rare events, according to health experts, low to mild blows to the chest "at the right millisecond" can cause freak injuries just as the one that millions watched Monday night.
NFL star Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest fuels reminders about importance of learning CPR
SAN ANTONIO — The collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin shocked football fans nationwide Monday night, sparking conversations about the importance of learning CPR to potentially save lives on and off the field. “What happened then immediately brings back what happened here at Reagan on our basketball court...
Damar Hamlin's collapse reinforces the importance of CPR training, AED access
From the moment Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed, the faces on the coaches and tone of the announcers said it all.
Local man shares story of life saved by CPR
When the heart stops beating, immediate CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival.
hcplive.com
Damar Hamlin and the Commonality of Cardiac Arrest Emergencies
A Mayo Clinic cardiologist discusses the national variability in CPR and AED access, and the actions that saved Hamlin's life during Monday Night Football. Early into this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, second-year Bills player Damar Hamlin, 24 years old, collapsed on the field after completing a tackle.
Open Letter To Anybody Who Doesn’t Know CPR: You Should
At a New Year’s Eve party, someone asked me if I knew CPR, and I shamefully said “No, I don’t.”. The person I was speaking to told me how important it is to know how to administer CPR. “I saved three people with CPR,” the person told me. “I say that because it shows how important it is.”
Doctors call on more people to learn CPR after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
Doctors are calling on the public to familiarize themselves with lifesaving CPR techniques after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during a football game Monday night in Cincinnati. Hamlin received CPR, which stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, to restore his heartbeat on the field, the Bills said in a...
Doctors urge importance of CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin incident
MINNEAPOLIS — In the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's scary hit, the bright lights of Monday Night Football are now shining a spotlight on cardiac health. This, after the Buffalo Bills announced the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest, which left him in critical condition. "Cardiac arrest in general...
OSSAA taking Hamlin cardiac arrest as a reminder
The country continues to stay invested in the rush to save Damar Hamlin, The Buffalo Bills player who collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association said the incident is a reminder for their member schools to be prepared for such emergencies.
FireRescue1
Rapid Response: Paramedics get ROSC as world watches NFL player’s on-field treatment
When Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest, he received out-of-hospital BLS and ALS care from team personnel and EMS before transport to the hospital What happened:Damar Hamlin, a safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed on the field Monday evening after tackling an opposing player during a nationally televised football game. Shocked announcers attempted to explain the unfolding medical emergency as millions watched on TV and social media.
Heart safe schools: National program for cardiac arrest started in Wisconsin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. In a cardiac emergency, timing is a matter of life or death.
Topeka doctors talk importance of CPR after collapse of Damar Hamlin during Bills game
TOPEKA (KSNT) – When it comes to going into cardiac arrest, there’s not a minute to spare. That couldn’t be any more true for Bills safety Damar Hamlin who was attended to on the field for 19 minutes after collapsing and received both CPR and a defibrillator during Monday Night Football. When life and death […]
Coaches, school staff encouraged to brush up on CPR, AED training
CPR and AED training are just some of the ways local school districts are working to keep athletes safe. Many schools utilize courses to handle sudden cardiac arrests.
KFYR-TV
In light of Damar Hamlin injury, Bismarck EMS instructors remind community importance of learning CPR
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Folks across the country are talking about and praying for Damar Hamlin after he suffered an injury in Monday’s Bills vs. Bengals NFL game. Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that his heart stopped after a hit. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.
ems1.com
Confronting sudden cardiac arrest in America
Medical professionals lament how quickly ESPN cut away from the life-saving actions of medical staff after the collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin Thecollapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in front of a national audience on live television stunned millions, and left players, fans and viewers in shock.
Preparing for medical emergencies in high school football
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin recovers after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinatti Bengals, one local school district is reassuring parents they are prepared if a similar emergency happens during school sport functions. The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District says they follow all Texas laws […]
KevinMD.com
The emotional side of CPR: Reflecting on the challenges of resuscitation in the wake of Damar Hamlin’s collapse
First, I want to extend my thoughts, wishes, and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, and his teammates. Seeing his collapse on television stirred many emotions in me; I can’t imagine what those who were on the field or in the stadium experienced. As a pediatric emergency physician, I...
How To Take Action If Someone Goes Into Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac arrest is a serious and life-threatening condition that can occur without much warning. Here's what to do if someone may be experiencing it.
