BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Folks across the country are talking about and praying for Damar Hamlin after he suffered an injury in Monday’s Bills vs. Bengals NFL game. Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The Bills announced early Tuesday morning that his heart stopped after a hit. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO