DEATH NOTICE
Vicky Sanders, Kingfisher, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Kingfisher First Baptist Church. A full obituary will be in the weekend edition.
COLLECTING – AND DONATING – FOR A CAUSE
TEN MEMBERS of the Lomega Student Council delivered the pop tabs that were collected during the schoolwide challenge to the Ronald Mc-Donald house in Oklahoma City last month. While there, students were given a tour of the facility and learned about the services that are provided to families. Students making ...
Grants awarded to pair of KPS teachers
The Kappa Kappa Iota, Beta Delta Chapter in Kingfisher announced recently the funding of grants to two Kingfisher Public Schools teachers.“These grants will fund innovative and creative projects that enhance the educational opportunities for KPS students,” said Nance Teders Beta Delta president.Grants were awarded to Teri Hopkins for the Gilmour ...
Teams set for 1st tournament week of 2023
All seven local schools will be tipping off basketball tournaments this week....just as they’re returning to school from the holiday break. Four of those schools - Okarche, Hennessey, Cashion and Crescent - will vie for Three Rivers Conference Tournament championships. For the first time ever, that tournament will be...
Double crossed
TULSA – Less than a half-second was all it took for Kingfisher to go from leaving the Tournament of Champions with the thirdplace trophy to suffering its second straight defeat. Evan Crotts caught a missed 3-pointer along the baseline as he was fading away. Without landing, Crotts drained a...
Okarche thumps 2A #1 Pocola
TULSA – The 130-mile ride home to Okarche was considerably more enjoyable Friday for the Lady Warriors than it could have been. Okarche salvaged a win in the Tournament of Champions earlier that day by dominating Pocola 56-40 in the seventh-place game of the girls’ bracket. But it...
As we make plans to forge ahead, we must first offer a ‘thank you’ to our editor
It’s a new era at the Kingfisher Times & Free Press.For a newspaper that is in its 134th year, new eras are…well… nothing new.There was, once upon a time, the Kingfisher Times and the Kingfisher Free Press.Eventually, they became one.There ’ s been different ownership through the decades.The one most ...
Dobrovolny among those sworn in, re-elected county commission chair
Kingfisher County commissioners reorganized Tuesday at their first meeting of 2023 and kept everything the same.On motion of District 2 Commissioner Ray Alan Shimanek, District 3 Commissioner Heath Dobrovolny was re-elected chairman and District 1 Commissioner Jeff Moss was renamed vice-chairman.This is the third year the commission has retained the ...
