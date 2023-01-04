Read full article on original website
MisterB
1d ago
The lamestream media is a major part of the problems in this country with their 24/7 propaganda spreading fake news/half truth,bias and objective reporting of real news,facts or unbiased truth.Correct Headline:Missouri MAN That Murdered HIS Girlfriend Is Executed.End of story and why is this national news worthy outside promoting a sick/wicked sexual agenda?
Reply
2
Related
stlpublicradio.org
Wednesday: What it means to witness Missouri’s death penalty
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. Gray, a senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, served as spiritual advisor to Kevin Johnson. He comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution on November 29.
Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
St. Louis man convicted of killing actress
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
stlpublicradio.org
Kevin Johnson sought faith before his execution. He found the Rev. Darryl Gray
The Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. A senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, Gray served as spiritual adviser to Kevin Johnson and comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution, Nov. 29. “I've been a member of...
5newsonline.com
Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud
ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
FOX2now.com
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager sitting in car: ‘He had so much innocence’
Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in Collinsville on Sunday when a vehicle approached and one man got out and opened fire, authorities said. Both the alleged shooter and alleged getaway driver are charged with murder. 2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager …. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in...
northwestmoinfo.com
After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
stlpublicradio.org
Andrew Bailey becomes Missouri attorney general, touts protecting the Constitution
For the third time since 2018, Missouri has a new attorney general. Andrew Bailey, former general counsel for Gov. Mike Parson’s office, was sworn in Tuesday. He is the 44th person to serve as the state’s attorney general. Speaking after his swearing-in ceremony, Bailey mentioned both his work...
Florida K-9 Deputy busts convicted Indiana felon in possession of guns
A 36-year-old Indiana man, and convicted felon, was arrested Monday in Monroe County, Florida after two firearms and ammunition were located in his vehicle.
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?
St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.
Charges dropped against woman accused of carjacking St. Louis alderman
3rd Ward Alderman Brandon Bosley later said he was questioned extensively by police last week who told him there were inconsistencies in his story.
Wrong-way car crash kills Connecticut Rep. Quentin Williams
Connecticut state Rep. Quentin Williams was identified as one of two victims in a wrong-way fatal car crash.
Tennessee man accused of impersonating law enforcement arrested in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tennessee man accused of pretending to be a law enforcement officer has been arrested in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). In a social media post, OCSO said 19-year-old Jackson Jones of Tennessee was arrested on January 1. OCSO said...
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
stlpublicradio.org
To better serve the community, Metro Trans Umbrella Group forges needs assessment
After serving the region for 10 years, Metro Trans Umbrella Group is doubling down on the support it offers in the greater St. Louis area. Metro Trans Umbrella Group has provided food, clothing and peer support to thousands of transgender people in St. Louis. After years of growth and service, the organization wants to learn what the needs of queer and trans St. Louisans are. Michaela Joy Kraemer is leading this research in order to guide the organization to better meet the needs of local trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County
Monday night's Powerball involved the first million-dollar winner in Missouri Lottery's of 2023.
stlpublicradio.org
Latex gloves are no longer allowed in Illinois food service, next is health care in 2024
Metro East food service providers are now barred from using latex gloves as a new state law takes effect. The Illinois General Assembly passed the Latex Glove Ban Act this year, which Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in June. The goal of the new law is to protect workers and customers who may be allergic to latex.
stlpublicradio.org
Tuesday: School is in session with teacher and advice columnist Kem Smith
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Educators today face a myriad of challenges, both in and out of the classroom, that have affected teacher recruitment and retention. As of August 2022, the National Education Association estimated that schools across the U.S. were lacking approximately 300,000 teachers and staff.
Should Missouri inmates still be held in prison or executed if new evidence is found of innocence?
Not many people understand the absolute power of a prosecuting attorney. The prosecutor holds more power and control over people and their futures than anyone in the judicial system, including judges and juries.
Comments / 10