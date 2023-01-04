After serving the region for 10 years, Metro Trans Umbrella Group is doubling down on the support it offers in the greater St. Louis area. Metro Trans Umbrella Group has provided food, clothing and peer support to thousands of transgender people in St. Louis. After years of growth and service, the organization wants to learn what the needs of queer and trans St. Louisans are. Michaela Joy Kraemer is leading this research in order to guide the organization to better meet the needs of local trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO