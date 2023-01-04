ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

MisterB
1d ago

The lamestream media is a major part of the problems in this country with their 24/7 propaganda spreading fake news/half truth,bias and objective reporting of real news,facts or unbiased truth.Correct Headline:Missouri MAN That Murdered HIS Girlfriend Is Executed.End of story and why is this national news worthy outside promoting a sick/wicked sexual agenda?

stlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: What it means to witness Missouri’s death penalty

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Rev. Darryl Gray has seen Missouri’s death penalty firsthand. Gray, a senior pastor at Greater Fairfax Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis, served as spiritual advisor to Kevin Johnson. He comforted the condemned man on the day of Johnson’s execution on November 29.
Salina Post

Transgender inmate apologized before execution for murder

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
5newsonline.com

Former Arkansas lawmaker to be sentenced for tax fraud

ARKANSAS, USA — More than three years after pleading guilty, former Republican state senator Jeremy Hutchinson is scheduled to be sentenced for filing a false tax return. U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker last week set Hutchinson's sentencing date for Feb. 3 in federal court in Little Rock. He faces up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.
northwestmoinfo.com

After Passage of Amendment 3, Large Purge of Marijuana Possession Convictions is Ahead for Missouri

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri law enforcement officers and the courts are working through changes following November’s passage of Amendment 3, which legalized recreational marijuana. Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford says caseloads may change, and not just for drug cases. Luntsford says the provision to clearing marijuana possession convictions...
stlpublicradio.org

To better serve the community, Metro Trans Umbrella Group forges needs assessment

After serving the region for 10 years, Metro Trans Umbrella Group is doubling down on the support it offers in the greater St. Louis area. Metro Trans Umbrella Group has provided food, clothing and peer support to thousands of transgender people in St. Louis. After years of growth and service, the organization wants to learn what the needs of queer and trans St. Louisans are. Michaela Joy Kraemer is leading this research in order to guide the organization to better meet the needs of local trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals.
stlpublicradio.org

Tuesday: School is in session with teacher and advice columnist Kem Smith

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Educators today face a myriad of challenges, both in and out of the classroom, that have affected teacher recruitment and retention. As of August 2022, the National Education Association estimated that schools across the U.S. were lacking approximately 300,000 teachers and staff.
