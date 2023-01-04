Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
FBI’s special agent in charge for Honolulu: Rooting out public corruption is priority no. 1 in 2023
Police said the mother remains in custody for a separate domestic incident. This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. 'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Oceanit is headquartered...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City allots nearly $650K to bolster task force to clean up, make Chinatown safer
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police will be able to continue it’s Chinatown Task Force through the end of 2023 thanks to nearly $650,000 in federal money that is being set aside by the city to make the neighborhood safer. The city launched the task force back in April 2021...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New members sworn in as City Council faces a year of financial and tax challenges ahead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Honolulu City Council convened its 2023 session at noon Tuesday, with simultaneous reminders of the need to think generations ahead and an urgency to fix immediate financial and taxation challenges. The ceremonies were traditional, beginning with an oli in Olelo Hawaii. Members were surrounded by family, supporters,...
Neal Milner: Beware Of Public Officials Wielding Pristine Ceremonial Shovels
“This feels like a Christmas present,” Honolulu’s mayor Rick Blangiardi said two days before Christmas at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable housing development in Moiliili. The mayor’s reference to a holiday that’s part religious, part commercial, and part secular is a good way to understand the...
Three new City council members take oath of office
Three new Honolulu City Council members took the oaths of office Tuesday, Jan. 3; and with important issues rolling over from last year, they already have their hands full.
Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards
When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'It's go time': Honolulu company gets FDA green light to sell rapid at-home COVID test
This marks the Rainbow Warriors’ first Big West conference road trip of the season. FBI’s special agent in charge for Honolulu: Rooting out public corruption is priority no. 1 in 2023. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The FBI made 13 high-profile arrests last year in connection with public...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its quits
The department held a press conference on Tuesday to detail what happened. Critics call on state to investigate Bishop Museum board as top leaders remain on leave. The Bishop Museum’s board put 3 top leaders on leave during an internal investigation into complaints of an alleged hostile work environment.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both Honolulu’s police chief and its mayor said Tuesday that long-term, systemic changes are needed to ease the situation. Despite the concern, neither provided an outline on what...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Frustration grows along with eyesore as walls of dumped tires fill private road in Nanakuli
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Nanakuli just off Hakimo Road, wall of tires line up along Kaukai Road. “There’s about 1,000 or more illegally dumped tires that have been there for quite some time ever since an illegal junkyard got closed down,” said State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro. That’s a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 5, 2023)
City devotes more money to making Chinatown safer, clean up neighborhood. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Wednesday that more money would be allotted to extend the Chinatown Task Force through the end of the year. Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Oahu now issuing 4-year licenses to 72+ drivers
Oahu residents who are between the ages of 72 and 79 can now renew their driver’s license every four years.
waste360.com
Sony Electronics, ERI, T&N and Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation Team for Free E-Waste Recycling Event in Honolulu
HONOLULU --Sony Electronics Inc. working in partnership with the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, ERI – the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company – and T&N – Hawaii’s leading e-waste collection company – are joining forces this weekend to provide Hawaii residents with a convenient and free way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. A direct result of the collaboration, the “3Rs School Recycling Drive” will take place at Waialae Elementary School, in East Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Life Flight identifies pilot aboard downed medical transport flight
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Life Flight has identified Tuesday the pilot presumed dead after an air ambulance plane crash off Maui last month. Brian Treptow was flying the crew to a patient on Hawaii Island when the plane went down on Dec. 15. Also onboard was flight nurse Courtney Parry...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after nearly 100 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks were confiscated from the mailroom at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Sources say a corrections officer is suspected of having the boxes shipped to the jail using an inmate’s name. Law enforcement sources tell HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
West Maui residents are calling an ongoing water issue a crisis. The games focus on ways people can adapt to these two climate hazards and work together to find tangible solutions. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 5, 2023) Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Thursday, Jan. 5,...
KITV.com
Non-lethal self-defense device in Hawaii gains popularity, all to deter criminals
PEARL CITY (KITV4) -- Self-defense protection strikes a chord with Angela Morales, one of the singers of the group Na Leo, after she helped thwart a New Year's Day break-in at her home. After the fireworks calmed down early New Year's Day, Pearl City resident Angela Morales and her husband...
Comments / 0