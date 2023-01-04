ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Condo Owners Want More Power To Fight Their Homeowners Boards

When Spencer Taylor, a homeowner in the Villas at Peppers Ferry in Christiansburg, Virginia, had a complaint against his condominium board, Taylor took his concerns to Heather Gillespie. As Virginia’s Common Interest Community Ombudsman, Gillespie referees disputes between condominium owners and boards through a low-cost, public process that holds boards...
hawaiinewsnow.com

City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Everyone agrees Oahu’s fireworks ban isn’t working, but there’s little agreement on a fix

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a loud and dangerous start to the new year, lawmakers and residents are calling for changes to fireworks laws. As illegal aerials were going off on New Year’s Eve, West Oahu state Rep. Kanani Souza took to social media and used sarcasm to get her point across. “I just wanted to do an update on the fireworks, where we are there’s no illegal fireworks,” said Souza, in a video posted on social media.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Growing costs, labor shortage blamed as home health care company calls its quits

The department held a press conference on Tuesday to detail what happened. Critics call on state to investigate Bishop Museum board as top leaders remain on leave. The Bishop Museum’s board put 3 top leaders on leave during an internal investigation into complaints of an alleged hostile work environment.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 5, 2023)

City devotes more money to making Chinatown safer, clean up neighborhood. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Wednesday that more money would be allotted to extend the Chinatown Task Force through the end of the year. Investigation underway into suspicious death of 5-month-old baby on Hawaii Island. Updated: 10 hours ago.
waste360.com

Sony Electronics, ERI, T&N and Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation Team for Free E-Waste Recycling Event in Honolulu

HONOLULU --Sony Electronics Inc. working in partnership with the Kōkua Hawai’i Foundation, ERI – the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company – and T&N – Hawaii’s leading e-waste collection company – are joining forces this weekend to provide Hawaii residents with a convenient and free way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics. A direct result of the collaboration, the “3Rs School Recycling Drive” will take place at Waialae Elementary School, in East Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Thursday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

West Maui residents are calling an ongoing water issue a crisis. The games focus on ways people can adapt to these two climate hazards and work together to find tangible solutions. Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 5, 2023) Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines for Thursday, Jan. 5,...
