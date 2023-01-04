Read full article on original website
Related
NFL reportedly might offer Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills unique options in fallout of Damar Hamlin incident
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills still have to decide the top seed in the NFL playoffs, and in
Yardbarker
Falcons Sign Ex Fourth Round Pick to Practice Squad
The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.
Derrick Henry gets crucial injury update ahead of do-or-die Jaguars game for Titans
As the Tennessee Titans prepare to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South on the line, good news has been reported on the status of their all-world running back, Derrick Henry. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed last week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys because...
FOX Sports
Miami signs Mike Glennon to practice squad amid QB injuries
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss...
CBS Sports
Klay Thompson puts 54 points on Hawks, but it's Kevon Looney who plays hero in Warriors' fifth straight win
Klay Thompson torched the Hawks for 54 points on 10 3-pointers on Monday, but it was Kevon Looney who played hero with the game-winning tip as time expired to give Golden State a wild 143-141 overtime victory. It was the Warriors' fifth straight win, and their league-leading 17th at home.
To play or not to play the starters, that is the question facing Giants’ Brian Daboll (PHOTOS)
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a big one to make ahead of Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. With a win, the Eagles will clinch the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. BUY GIANTS...
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
CBS Sports
Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury
Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
NFL: Bills, Bengals game will not be resumed; decision has no impact to Steelers playoff hopes
The NFL announced Thursday that the Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game will not be resumed and has been canceled. The game was suspended on Monday night after McKees Rocks native and former Pitt football player Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football due to cardiac arrest. “This has been...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Rayshawn Jenkins: Status up in the air for Saturday
Jenkins (shoulder) is considered questionable to play Saturday against the Titans. Jenkins was on the field for nearly every defensive snap across the Jaguars' first 15 games of the season. However, it appears he sustained a shoulder injury at some point while playing a season-low 71 percent of defensive snaps against Houston in Week 17, as the 28-year-old was limited in each practice during Week 18 prep. Jenkins has recorded a career-high 109 tackles and 11 passes defended, including two interceptions during the Week 15 win over Dallas. Should he ultimately suit up, expect Jenkins to retain his role as Jacksonville's starting strong safety versus Tennessee.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance
Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won't be resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
CBS Sports
Browns' Amari Cooper: Practices in limited fashion
Cooper (hip/rest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Even though Cooper's practice reps have been managed to some degree over the past month, his most recent absences or limitations have also been attributed to "rest." The way that Cooper has been listed on injury reports suggests the Browns aren't overly concerned with the hip issue, and the wideout shouldn't face many restrictions in the likely event he's cleared to play in Sunday's season finale in Pittsburgh. The 7-9 Browns aren't in contention for a playoff spot, but the opportunity to play spoiler to a division rival with postseason ambitions in addition to giving the receiver one final chance to build rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson heading into the 2023 season should be reason enough for head coach Kevin Stefanski to hand Cooper something close to a normal snap count Sunday.
numberfire.com
Titans' Derrick Henry (hip) logs full practice on Wednesday, expected to play in Week 18
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (hip) was a full participant at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 18's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday. Henry logged a full practice on Wednesday, his second in a row to start the week after missing Week 17's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He is trending in the right direction for Saturday's crucial showdown with the Jaguars. Barring a setback, expect him to be active against Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
NFL set to cancel Bills-Bengals game and is now considering some wild scenarios for AFC playoffs, per reports
The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night, according to the Associated Press. The two teams played for nearly nine minutes before the game was stopped after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. After being given CPR, Hamlin was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical center, where he's been listed in critical condition for the past three days.
Titans' final Week 18 injury report: Treylon Burks among 5 questionable
We’ve reached the final practice and subsequent injury update of the week as the Tennessee Titans continue their preparations for their massive AFC South showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans received more bad news on Thursday, as wide receiver Treylon Burks and safety Amani Hooker were downgraded to...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Misses practice Thursday
Beal (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports. Beal aggravated his hamstring in Tuesday's game after missing the previous three. He did mobility work while the rest of the team practiced. While Beal hasn't officially been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Thunder, it seems unlikely he will play.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17
Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.
Comments / 0