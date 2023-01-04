Cooper (hip/rest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Even though Cooper's practice reps have been managed to some degree over the past month, his most recent absences or limitations have also been attributed to "rest." The way that Cooper has been listed on injury reports suggests the Browns aren't overly concerned with the hip issue, and the wideout shouldn't face many restrictions in the likely event he's cleared to play in Sunday's season finale in Pittsburgh. The 7-9 Browns aren't in contention for a playoff spot, but the opportunity to play spoiler to a division rival with postseason ambitions in addition to giving the receiver one final chance to build rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson heading into the 2023 season should be reason enough for head coach Kevin Stefanski to hand Cooper something close to a normal snap count Sunday.

