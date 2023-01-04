ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Jaguars list Trevor Lawrence, 6 others as questionable vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed seven players as questionable, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, for a Saturday night regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans. Lawrence, 23, has been questionable in five straight weeks now after suffering a toe sprain during an early December loss to the Detroit Lions. Despite missing a lot of practice time over the last month, Lawrence has played in every game and threw seven touchdowns with two interceptions during a four-game win streak for the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Bengals on 'MNF;' Buffalo safety in critical condition

A scary scene unfolded during the first quarter of Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the opening quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was injured after tackling Bengals wideout Tee Higgins. Hamlin initially stood up after making the tackle but quickly collapsed to the ground. The league has officially postponed the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Colts' Kenny Moore: Moves to IR

The Colts placed Moore (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday. Moore, who hasn't suited up since Week 12 due to a lingering right ankle injury, will remain out for the final game of the Colts' 2022 campaign. The move to IR is simply transactional and opens up an extra roster spot for Week 18. Moore will finish his sixth season in Indianapolis with 65 stops, four pass defenses and one sack in 12 appearances.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari, Jon Feliciano not practicing for Giants

Three New York Giants were held out of practice on Wednesday — defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), edge defender Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and center Jon Feliciano (back). With the Giants locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs whether they win or lose on Sunday against the...
CBS Sports

Saints' Juwan Johnson: DNP due to quad injury

Johnson didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury. Since the Saints' Week 14 bye, Johnson has sandwiched 60-plus yard efforts around a nine-yard Week 16, totaling 10 catches (on 15 targets) for 138 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. Now with a quad injury in tow, his status will be monitored as the week goes on to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
CBS Sports

Browns' Amari Cooper: Practices in limited fashion

Cooper (hip/rest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Even though Cooper's practice reps have been managed to some degree over the past month, his most recent absences or limitations have also been attributed to "rest." The way that Cooper has been listed on injury reports suggests the Browns aren't overly concerned with the hip issue, and the wideout shouldn't face many restrictions in the likely event he's cleared to play in Sunday's season finale in Pittsburgh. The 7-9 Browns aren't in contention for a playoff spot, but the opportunity to play spoiler to a division rival with postseason ambitions in addition to giving the receiver one final chance to build rapport with quarterback Deshaun Watson heading into the 2023 season should be reason enough for head coach Kevin Stefanski to hand Cooper something close to a normal snap count Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

NFL set to cancel Bills-Bengals game and is now considering some wild scenarios for AFC playoffs, per reports

The NFL has made the decision to cancel the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed on Monday night, according to the Associated Press. The two teams played for nearly nine minutes before the game was stopped after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field. After being given CPR, Hamlin was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical center, where he's been listed in critical condition for the past three days.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills

Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Scotty Miller: Limited to special teams Week 17

Miller did not see any snaps on offense during the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers in Week 17. The fourth-year speedster hasn't recorded a catch since Week 13 and has logged just four targets overall since that contest, but Week 17 marked the first 2022 game in which he's enjoyed active status yet failed to log a snap from scrimmage. However, Miller could bounce right back with a solid allotment of playing time in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Falcons, considering the Buccaneers are likely to afford reserves such as Miller more snaps than usual as the game unfolds.

