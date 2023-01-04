B/23/073 DEMO OF 1 PROPERTY HUGHES RD as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing. The City of Lansing will accept sealed bids electronically on line at www.mitn.info or at the City Of Lansing Purchasing Office, at 124 W. Michigan Ave 3RD Flr, Lansing, MI 48933 until 2:00 PM local time in effect on JAN. 12, 2023 at which time bids will be opened and read. Complete specifications and forms required to submit bids are available by contacting Stephanie Robinson at (517) 483-4128, or Stephanie.Robinson@lansingmi.gov or go to www.mitn.info. The City of Lansing encourages bids from all vendors including MBE/WBE vendors and Lansing-based businesses.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO