lansingcitypulse.com
Events & Happenings in Lansing This Week: Jan. 4
"A Course in Miracles," a Group Discussion on ZOOM - 7 p.m. Meeting ID: 177 417 886 Passcode: 601744. unitylansing.org. Capital Area Audubon Society January 2023 Meeting - Learn about bird monitoring in New York City from long-term birder Susan Elbin. 7 p.m. Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster Ave., Lansing.
lansingcitypulse.com
Live & Local: Jan 4
Punks With Lunch benefit show – Dear Heretic, Pancho Villa’s Skull, Former Critics, She/Her/Hers. FinalBossFight!, Tournament, Clipboards, Corduroy Pants.
lansingcitypulse.com
MSU journalism class breaks barriers through books
When Joe Grimm arrived on Michigan State University’s campus in 2013 as a visiting editor-in-residence, he had an idea for a new journalism class based on a project he had worked on in his career as an editor and reader advocate for the Detroit Free Press. While there, Grimm confronted racial biases and stereotyping of the Arab-American and Muslim populations of Detroit. Working with other journalists and the aforementioned communities, he published an in-house guide that answered questions about this group of people.
lansingcitypulse.com
‘Neighborhood’ as an essential unit of change
Back in spring 2004, those of us working at the Allen Neighborhood Center had just completed a door-to-door survey that left us in a mild state of shock. We had included a question recommended by the U.S. Agriculture Department to determine “food insecurity.” We were startled to discover that the rate among our 100 low- to moderate-income survey participants was an alarming 29%.
lansingcitypulse.com
B/23/073 DEMO OF 1 PROPERTY HUGHES RD as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing
B/23/073 DEMO OF 1 PROPERTY HUGHES RD as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing. The City of Lansing will accept sealed bids electronically on line at www.mitn.info or at the City Of Lansing Purchasing Office, at 124 W. Michigan Ave 3RD Flr, Lansing, MI 48933 until 2:00 PM local time in effect on JAN. 12, 2023 at which time bids will be opened and read. Complete specifications and forms required to submit bids are available by contacting Stephanie Robinson at (517) 483-4128, or Stephanie.Robinson@lansingmi.gov or go to www.mitn.info. The City of Lansing encourages bids from all vendors including MBE/WBE vendors and Lansing-based businesses.
lansingcitypulse.com
The human factor: Lansing struggles with aging apartments
Lansing code compliance officials are struggling with keeping residents in three aging apartment complexes that may not meet code requirements or dumping them on the streets. The issue has been in the headlines as well as under the radar as city officials continue to fight to bring the buildings up to code. “It is a complicated issue. We do not have enough quality and affordable housing,” said Brian McGrain, the city’s economic development and planning director.
lansingcitypulse.com
B/23/069 POLICE BOAT as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing
B/23/069 POLICE BOAT as per the specifications provided by the City of Lansing. The City of Lansing will accept bids at The City of Lansing, Purchasing Office, 124 W. Michigan Ave. 3rd Floor, Lansing, Michigan 48933 or electronically submitted thru MITN Site (www.Mitn.Info) until 2PM local time in effect on JAN. 17, 2023. Complete specifications and forms required to submit bids are available by contacting Marilyn Chick at (517) 483-4282, or Marilyn.chick@lansingmi.gov or go to www.mitn.info. The City of Lansing encourages bids from All Vendors Including MBE/WBE Vendors and Lansing-Based Businesses.
lansingcitypulse.com
FinalBossFight! headline high-energy show
On Friday evening, Flint emo/pop-punk band FinalBossFight! will headline a high-energy show at the newly renovated Mac’s Bar alongside Lansing’s Tournament and Corduroy Pants and East Lansing’s Clipboards. If you enjoy twinkly guitar riffs and screamy-but-passionate vocals, this concert is a must-see. “While we’re technically a Flint...
lansingcitypulse.com
Suzi Regan to fly solo in ‘Wild Horses’
Performing a one-person show is daunting. Actress Suzi Regan called it “lonely.” Nonetheless, she’s readying herself for the Williamston Theatre’s production of “Wild Horses,” by Allison Gregory. The play, which is directed by Lansing’s indomitable Mary Job, tells the story of a group of...
lansingcitypulse.com
Battle of the Books 2023
Registration is open for the 2023 Battle of the Books at Delta Township and Grand Ledge Area district libraries. Groups of three to five will read the five selected novels, then compete in a series of written trivia battles in late February and early March to determine which team has the best knowledge of the books.
lansingcitypulse.com
Créma-torium Café & Cinéclub brings art-house films to Lansing
As the creator and curator of Créma-torium Café & Cinéclub, Mason resident Jake Mervyn may have finally found his calling. “I’m one of those ‘has had 20 jobs’ people,” he said. “I’ve dabbled in entrepreneurship several times before; cassette labels, wedding videos, furniture making and home renovations. Every silly millennial occupation that you can think of has certainly been filled by me at some point.”
lansingcitypulse.com
Punks With Lunch serves up hope
The holidays might be officially over, but a benefit show for Punks With Lunch Lansing, a nonprofit guerrilla organization providing food and other necessities to locals in need, aims to keep that giving vibe going Saturday at The Avenue Café. The event will not only raise money and donations...
