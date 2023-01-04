ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Multiple interstates closed as the President departs the area

COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple interstates have been closed due to the President of the United States making his way out of Covington, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Eastbound I-275 in Hebron is closed at the KY-237 exit. Westbound...
NBC4 Columbus

Damar Hamlin: What we know and updates for Jan. 3

The NFL and sports world was put on pause Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field in Cincinnati during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Vance sworn in as U.S. senator. Vance sworn in as U.S. senator. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WPDo6M. Staying safe from...
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron native Emilia Sykes casts first votes as 13th Congressional District representative

U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes spent much of Tuesday afternoon casting her first votes in Congress as representative for Ohio's 13th Congressional District. Joining other members of her party, Sykes voted multiple times for Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York to serve as speaker of the House, as Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy struggled to gain his majority party's support. ...
