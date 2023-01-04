Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
President Biden, local lawmakers deliver remarks on Brent Spence Bridge funding
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden stood with two governors, senators, congressmen, mayors, and business leaders Tuesday to talk about the sprawling Brent Spence Bridge Project. "For decades, people have talked about the Brent Spence Bridge," Biden said. "Folks, the talking is over. With the bipartisan infrastructure law, we're...
Joe Biden visited this popular Cincinnati restaurant on Wednesday
President Joe Biden grabbed a bite to eat at a local restaurant while visiting Greater Cincinnati on Wednesday. Biden, who spoke in Covington to tout a $1.6 billion federal investment to upgrade the Brent Spence Bridge, followed up his speech by going to Just Q’in BBQ in Walnut Hills. He arrived at the...
President Biden speaks in Covington about Brent Spence updates
President Joe Biden and several elected leaders from Ohio and Kentucky are visiting Covington. The president will give a speech on his $1 trillion infrastructure deal.
Traffic issues over as President Biden leaves the Tri-State
Bridges were shut down as the president's rolling motorcade went from CVG to Covington, and then up to Walnut Hills in Cincinnati.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Multiple interstates closed as the President departs the area
COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple interstates have been closed due to the President of the United States making his way out of Covington, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Eastbound I-275 in Hebron is closed at the KY-237 exit. Westbound...
Damar Hamlin: What we know and updates for Jan. 3
The NFL and sports world was put on pause Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field in Cincinnati during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Vance sworn in as U.S. senator. Vance sworn in as U.S. senator. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WPDo6M. Staying safe from...
Opinion: Many Ohioans see themselves as victim Trump plays. Visions needed to lift gloom
William DiMascio is a former Associated Press Bureau chief for the state of Ohio, executive editor of the Cleveland Press and communications consultant. Now retired, he lives in Upper Arlington. In what seemed like a cauldron of festering resentment, simmering for decades over the fading industrial economy and fueled by...
Akron native Emilia Sykes casts first votes as 13th Congressional District representative
U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes spent much of Tuesday afternoon casting her first votes in Congress as representative for Ohio's 13th Congressional District. Joining other members of her party, Sykes voted multiple times for Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York to serve as speaker of the House, as Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy struggled to gain his majority party's support. ...
