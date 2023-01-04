Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Joe Biden visited this popular Cincinnati restaurant on Wednesday
President Joe Biden grabbed a bite to eat at a local restaurant while visiting Greater Cincinnati on Wednesday. Biden, who spoke in Covington to tout a $1.6 billion federal investment to upgrade the Brent Spence Bridge, followed up his speech by going to Just Q’in BBQ in Walnut Hills. He arrived at the...
WLWT 5
President Biden, local lawmakers deliver remarks on Brent Spence Bridge funding
COVINGTON, Ky. — President Joe Biden stood with two governors, senators, congressmen, mayors, and business leaders Tuesday to talk about the sprawling Brent Spence Bridge Project. "For decades, people have talked about the Brent Spence Bridge," Biden said. "Folks, the talking is over. With the bipartisan infrastructure law, we're...
Brent Spence Corridor Project expected to have lasting impacts on Miami Valley
COVINGTON, Ky. — The Brent Spence Bridge is about 55 miles away from Dayton on I-75, but a massive construction project will impact the Miami Valley in a number of ways. Local leaders told News Center 7 that the project will help ease bumper to bumper conditions in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky, as well as help the economy in the Miami Valley.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
NBC4 Columbus
Damar Hamlin: What we know and updates for Jan. 3
The NFL and sports world was put on pause Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field in Cincinnati during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Vance sworn in as U.S. senator. Vance sworn in as U.S. senator. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WPDo6M. Staying safe from...
Opinion: Many Ohioans see themselves as victim Trump plays. Visions needed to lift gloom
William DiMascio is a former Associated Press Bureau chief for the state of Ohio, executive editor of the Cleveland Press and communications consultant. Now retired, he lives in Upper Arlington. In what seemed like a cauldron of festering resentment, simmering for decades over the fading industrial economy and fueled by...
Holcomb's ambitious budget | Conservative politics clash
Happy Friday, friends! It's legislative session eve (OK, more like eve, eve, eve... but you get the picture)! Are you ready? It's already shaping up to be an interesting one. The first bills have posted, the governor has released an ambitious (and pricey) agenda... Let's dive in! Gov. Eric Holcomb released a laundry list...
