rigzone.com
Billionaire Says South African Grid Too Weak for Green Energy
South Africa needs to upgrade its coal-fired power plants rather than focus on renewable energy, according to a sanctioned Russian billionaire who made his fortune in part from generating electricity using the fuel. “The priority for the country should be first to fix and modernize the existing fleet of power...
pv-magazine-usa.com
U.S. to deploy 30 GW, 111 GWh of grid-scale energy storage in three years
Grid-scale energy storage capacity is expected to surpass 30 GW, 111 GWh of installed capacity by the end of 2025, according to a report by the Energy Information Administration. Battery storage capacity in the U.S. was negligible prior to 2020, at which point storage capacity began to ramp up. As...
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
gcaptain.com
Baker Hughes to Supply Key Equipment for World’s Largest Carbon Capture Project in Malaysia
Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract to supply the CO2 compression equipment for Petronas’ Kasawari offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Sarawak, Malaysia. The project is expected to be the world’s largest offshore CCS facility, with capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3...
Hydrogen is not the answer to energy crisis, Britain finds
Hydrogen is not the solution to net-zero, a report from a science committee in the British House of Commons found.
Germany takes first cargo of LNG
Gas sourced from U.S. shale basins arrived Tuesday for Germany in the form of liquefied natural gas.
China claims ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ in cooling power plants
China claims the "world's first" power plant equipped with a "natural direct cooling" (NDC) system is now connected to the grid in the Shaanxi Province of the country. This marks a "breakthrough" in power plant cooling technology for China, according to a report published by the state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) on Friday.
gcaptain.com
Massachusetts Orders Offshore Wind Projects to Push Ahead as Inflation Drives Up Costs
Massachusetts has denied requests from developers to renegotiate electricity contracts for proposed offshore wind farms after soaring inflation drove up construction costs, effectively ordering the renewable energy projects to push ahead. New England utility Avangrid Inc. asked state regulators last month to cancel the power purchase agreements it made with...
rigzone.com
RWE and Equinor Plan Norway-Germany Hydrogen Pipeline
RWE AG and Equinor ASA plan to build a hydrogen pipeline between Germany and Norway, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said. Habeck — also Germany’s vice chancellor — is in Oslo until Friday and will meet Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. They’ll discuss deeper cooperation on hydrogen and carbon capture technology, he said in an interview with TV channel ARD.
marinelink.com
Equinor, BP JV Hires DEME for Offshore Wind Cable Installation in U.S.
Offshore installation services company DEME Offshore has won a "substantial" contract for the transportation and installation of the inter-array cables for the Empire Wind 1 and 2 offshore wind farms being developed in the U.S. by Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and BP. For DEME, a substantial...
Brazil's Petrobras to play leading role on refinery expansion -new energy minister
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's new mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira said on Monday that state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) would play a leading role in expanding the refining sector, and stressed the importance of developing renewable resources.
PV Tech
Indian utility SJVN starts construction on 1GW solar project in Rajasthan
Indian state-owned utility SJVN has begun construction of the 1GW Bikaner solar power project in the state of Rajasthan. The project has a development cost of INR54.82 billion (US$663 million) and is expected to be commissioned by March 2024. Engineering, procurement and construction will be done by energy giant Tata Power, which secured a contract last year.
PV Tech
Hannon Armstrong invests in 1.3GW AES renewables portfolio
Climate solutions investor Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has closed investment in 1.3GW worth of solar and wind assets to be developed and operated by utility AES. The financing is spread across two programmatic investments of undisclosed value. Located across six US states – Arizona, California, New York, South Dakota,...
rigzone.com
Africa's $245Bn Planned Gas Investment Poses Stranded Asset Risk
A $245Bn planned expansion of gas infrastructure is underway in Africa, representing a stranded asset risk especially as much of this gas is intended to help Europe's short-term energy crisis. A $245 billion planned expansion of gas infrastructure is underway in Africa, representing an enormous, stranded asset risk especially as much of this gas is intended to correct for Europe’s short-term energy crisis.
Energy efficiency ‘war effort’ needed to cut bills and emissions, say MPs
Ministers missed crucial opportunities but should use energy windfall tax to speed up insulation efforts, committee says
