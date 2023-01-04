Read full article on original website
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
KTVU FOX 2
The aftermath of the latest Bay Area storm: trees down, rocks on roadways
OAKLAND, Calif. - The heavy storm that rolled through the region on Wednesday may not have been as brutal as predicted in all nine counties, but people died and property was destroyed in pockets throughout the Bay Area. Trees came down. Fences were uprooted. And rocks and mud slid down...
santaclaranews.org
Another Major Storm Expected Today, Valley Water Identifies Problem Areas and Offers Free Sandbags
Another atmospheric river will drench the Bay Area today. Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as areas that could flood:. Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy. San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto. Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose.
KTVU FOX 2
Mudslides block travel, cause headaches for East Bay residents
FREMONT, Calif. - Mudslides and flooding are wreaking havoc for residents in southern Alameda County. The California Highway Patrol closed CA-84, also known as Niles Canyon Road, Wednesday morning because of landslides and flooding. All lanes are closed between Mission Boulevard in Fremont to Pleasanton-Sunol Road in Sunol. Residents who...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Bicycle Crash Reported on Farm Bureau Road in Concord
The Concord Police Department recently released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run bicycle collision that occurred on December 21, 2022. The incident occurred at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Farm Bureau Road and Concord Boulevard, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Bicycle Collision in...
SFGate
Bay Area city urges residents to be ready to evacuate ahead of storm
As the Bay Area faces multiple winter storms, the city of San Jose said that residents should be ready to evacuate if necessary by packing a bag with important documents, medicine and spare clothes. Homeowners can protect their property with sandbags and raise their ground floor furniture if flooding occurs...
Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda. A […]
oaklandside.org
Stay off Oakland’s roads during the ‘bomb cyclone’ if you can
East Bay residents are being urged to stay home over the next few days in order to avoid the “bomb cyclone” storm that could cause tragedies on rain-soaked roads. In a public safety statement yesterday, the city of Oakland said residents should avoid “walking, riding or driving across standing water” as this can cause someone to become stranded or drown. “If possible, stay indoors and off the road. If you need to travel anywhere, be extra cautious: slow down, avoid hard braking or turning sharply and allow ample stopping distance between you and the cars and other vehicles in front of you.”
KQED
Heavy Winds and Rain Cause Widespread Flooding and Power Outages Across Bay Area
Gusting winds of up to 85 mph in parts of the Bay Area bore down on the region Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rainfall of the 'bomb cyclone' was still expected to come in the evening. The storm has already prompted evacuation warnings, triggered landslides, closed roads and downed trees....
Richmond neighborhood evacuated amid mudslide threat
Residents of a Richmond neighborhood are being evacuated due to a mudslide threat, city officials have confirmed. Point Richmond, also referred to as The Point, is under evacuation Wednesday afternoon.
Bay Area storm live updates: Infant dies after falling tree hits Sonoma County home
An infant has died after a tree fell onto a home in Sonoma County Wednesday night, fire officials said.
Police: Fairfield driver hydroplanes on standing water, dies crashing into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died in a crash likely caused by speed and standing water on the roadway in Fairfield, police said. Fairfield Police Department responded to a reported crash on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairfield, but she didn't survive the crash.
KTVU FOX 2
Tree crashes on Oakland apartment building; 5 families had to flee
OAKLAND, Calif. - Five families living in an Oakland apartment had to flee after a giant eucalyptus tree crashed into their building Wednesday night during the heavy rains. Victoria James was in the kitchen on Lynde Street. And her kids were in their rooms when the apartment just shook. "I...
gilroylife.com
Breaking news Jan. 4, 2023: County closes roads due to the storm
Gilroy Hot Springs Road closed at Coyote Reservoir due to flooding. Recent storms have significantly impacted county-maintained roads, causing more closures due to mudslides, flooding, and downed trees. The County of Santa Clara’s Road Maintenance crews are working to reopen impacted roads. Emergency road closure information is available at www.sccgov.org/roadclosures.
climaterwc.com
San Mateo County declares local state of emergency ahead of powerful storm
San Mateo County declared a local state of emergency and activated its Emergency Operations Center due to the recent heavy rains and the promise of more on the way. In addition, the County has seccured local hotel rooms for residents displaced by flooding; secured space for additional shelters on the coast if necessary; is prepping an area for mass evacuation if that’s necessary; and ordered 24,000 sandbags for countywide distribution, according to the County.
calmatters.network
Tri-Valley communities prep for second major storm
The National Weather Service has issued flood watches and high wind warnings in preparation for a second strong storm and atmospheric river that could be as bad — if not worse — than the one that rocked communities in the Tri-Valley on Saturday. “While the storm on Dec....
Storm turns deadly when tree falls on home, killing toddler in Sonoma County
OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday night’s storm turned deadly in Sonoma County when a 2-year-old boy was killed after a redwood tree fell on a home in Occidental. Fierce winds from the storm brought the tree down on the home around 5 p.m. last night. The toddler was sitting on a couch around 5 pm. […]
Marin County activates emergency shelter in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL -- Marin County activated its severe weather emergency shelter starting Wednesday for people experiencing homelessness in anticipation of more heavy rain hitting the Bay Area this week. The overnight warming shelter is located at the Marin County Health and Wellness campus located at 3240 Kerner Blvd., in San Rafael. It will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday. Individuals are encouraged to sign in by 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy rain is forecast Tuesday night through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service, along with a high wind warning through Thursday morning. A flood...
oaklandca.gov
City of Oakland Prepares for Another Severe Storm, Encourages Residents and Businesses to Prepare to Prevent Flooding
With the National Weather Service forecasting heavy rain and high winds on Wednesday evening and into Thursday morning, the City of Oakland is preparing for additional flooding, debris flows, and downed trees. City of Oakland Public Works (OPW) crews continue to work through a backlog of 311 requests due to the recent rains and will continue to prevent, mitigate, and respond to stormy weather impacts. The City has distributed 15,000 free sandbags since Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Power outages persist across Bay Area, Danville residents frustrated over flooding
DANVILLE, Calif. - It has already been a nightmare start to the new year for some Danville residents. The neighborhood in the area of Brookside Drive flooded during Saturday’s historic rains, damaging homes and leaving the streets covered in thick mud. "I couldn’t believe it," said resident Diana Yuen....
