ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

High School Round Up, January 6th 2022

Skyland — (WLOS) A.C. Reynolds 60, Erwin 32 (F) Asheville 59, T.C. Roberson 43 (F) ---TCR: EP Sluder 12, Riley Waites 11, Ryann Hernandez 10. Charlotte Latin 57, Asheville School 26 (F) Cherokee 45, Highlands 29 (F) Cocke County (TN) 63, Robbinsville 48 (F) Franklin 53, Smoky Mountain 47...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Second Half Rally Lifts Asheville past Campbell, 58-55

Asheville — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville men’s basketball team erased an 18-point second half deficit to defeat Campbell by a score of 58-55 on Saturday afternoon at Kimmel Arena. With the victory, Asheville improves to 11-6 overall and 3-1 in Big South play. The 18-point comeback marked the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Mission Health's first clinic in Rutherford County now open to public

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Mission Health announced the opening of its first practice in Rutherford County, called Mission Health Center - Rutherford. The new multispecialty clinic is located in Forest City. The location will offer community members closer proximity to specialists, beginning with...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

70-year-old South Carolina man dies after being struck by train

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a South Carolina man was struck and killed by a train. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says its department, along with Greer City Police, responded to the intersection of Able Street and Moore Street in Greer in reference to a pedestrian struck by a train on Jan. 5.
GREER, SC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Trixie

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Trixie! She's a three-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound up for adoption with Sarge's Animal Rescue. Staff with Sarge's say she's a very good dog. They say she's good with other dogs. She would be good either in a single-dog house or with other dogs in the house.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Even before the recent water crisis, Asheville leaders say they had started work to update the city’s emergency preparedness plans. The city selected a consultant to update the city's emergency operations plan. The consultant contract is set to go before the City Council for approval later this month.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Owners reminisce, share passion as Down Memory Lane Toy Museum prepares to close for good

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Jim and Sandy Geary started their journey toy collecting years before they owned Down Memory Lane Toy Museum at The Cowee School near Franklin. The museum opened six years ago for kids of all ages to experience their version of fun. The first week of 2023 marked the final days of operation for the museum, and now select toys will begin to be sold.
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Home deemed total loss by officials after crews battle fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews from both Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue and Buncombe County Emergency Services were on the scene of a house fire Friday night, Jan. 6 in the Pisgah View Road area. Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Ronnie Nesbitt said his crews arrived on scene about...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy