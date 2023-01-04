Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WLOS.com
High School Round Up, January 6th 2022
Skyland — (WLOS) A.C. Reynolds 60, Erwin 32 (F) Asheville 59, T.C. Roberson 43 (F) ---TCR: EP Sluder 12, Riley Waites 11, Ryann Hernandez 10. Charlotte Latin 57, Asheville School 26 (F) Cherokee 45, Highlands 29 (F) Cocke County (TN) 63, Robbinsville 48 (F) Franklin 53, Smoky Mountain 47...
WLOS.com
Second Half Rally Lifts Asheville past Campbell, 58-55
Asheville — (WLOS) The UNC Asheville men’s basketball team erased an 18-point second half deficit to defeat Campbell by a score of 58-55 on Saturday afternoon at Kimmel Arena. With the victory, Asheville improves to 11-6 overall and 3-1 in Big South play. The 18-point comeback marked the...
WLOS.com
'Tight timeline' as board begins search for next Asheville City Schools superintendent
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Board of Education is beginning the process of finding a new superintendent. Interim superintendent Dr. Jim Causby’s contract was extended through June 15, 2023, during a board meeting in December. “Yes, it feels like it’s a tight timeline, but I feel...
WLOS.com
Epic Recruitment gets lots of clicks for Asheville Police Department, chief says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For years, the Asheville Police Department has been struggling with staffing shortages. But a new recruiting tool may give the department the help it needs. The department teamed with Epic Recruitment and the results have been noticeable. On Friday, Chief David Zack said APD's content...
WLOS.com
'Kitchen Angels' launch fundraiser for Asheville chef diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s restaurant community is coming together to help one of its own. Chef Rich DuBeau was recently diagnosed with cancer. DuBeau has worked at numerous Asheville restaurants, most recently, The Bull and Beggar. Following nine months of misdiagnosis, DuBeau just got the news: he...
WLOS.com
Mission Health's first clinic in Rutherford County now open to public
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Mission Health announced the opening of its first practice in Rutherford County, called Mission Health Center - Rutherford. The new multispecialty clinic is located in Forest City. The location will offer community members closer proximity to specialists, beginning with...
WLOS.com
Deemed unsustainable, Pisgah's Butter Gap trail set to be preserved
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Butter Gap trail, located in the Pisgah Ranger District in Transylvania County, was recently deemed unsustainable by officials, and since then, agencies are coming together for a rebuilding and heavy maintenance project of the popular trail to preserve it for years to come.
WLOS.com
Some Asheville City schools see damage from extreme cold temps over holiday break
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Asheville City schools had minor damage from the extreme cold temperatures that blanketed the area and nation over the days leading up to and after Christmas Day. According to Asheville City Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby, Asheville High had a break in a...
WLOS.com
70-year-old South Carolina man dies after being struck by train
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a South Carolina man was struck and killed by a train. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says its department, along with Greer City Police, responded to the intersection of Able Street and Moore Street in Greer in reference to a pedestrian struck by a train on Jan. 5.
WLOS.com
Swain County Schools to operate as normal after 'threatening social media post' addressed
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Swain County Schools representatives say they've been made aware of what they're calling a "threatening social media post." An announcement about the post was made Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8, via the school system's website and Facebook page. There are no details as to what...
WLOS.com
Pet Pals: Trixie
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Trixie! She's a three-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound up for adoption with Sarge's Animal Rescue. Staff with Sarge's say she's a very good dog. They say she's good with other dogs. She would be good either in a single-dog house or with other dogs in the house.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Even before the recent water crisis, Asheville leaders say they had started work to update the city’s emergency preparedness plans. The city selected a consultant to update the city's emergency operations plan. The consultant contract is set to go before the City Council for approval later this month.
WLOS.com
Owners reminisce, share passion as Down Memory Lane Toy Museum prepares to close for good
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Jim and Sandy Geary started their journey toy collecting years before they owned Down Memory Lane Toy Museum at The Cowee School near Franklin. The museum opened six years ago for kids of all ages to experience their version of fun. The first week of 2023 marked the final days of operation for the museum, and now select toys will begin to be sold.
WLOS.com
Police in Madalina Cojocari investigation searching for witnesses in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Cornelius Police Department is asking for eyewitness information in Madison County on a Toyota Prius in the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari. Madalina was reported missing on December 15 by her mother, Diana Cojocari, 37, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60. At the...
WLOS.com
Ghost gun, bullets found on Erwin High School campus, search warrant says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search warrants say an Erwin High School student brought a ghost gun and 9mm ammunition onto campus in December 2022. The incident happened on December 1, 2022. Little information was provided at the time. In a message sent to parents, Principal Chip Cody said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to campus.
WLOS.com
Cherokee Tribal Councilmember arrested, charged with felonies following road rage incident
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Cherokee Tribal Councilmember was arrested Friday night, Jan. 6, following a road rage incident, an attorney in Cherokee confirmed. The source said it happened on the Qualla Boundary. Robert Edward "Bo" Crowe is accused of forcing another driver out of their vehicle. Crowe is...
WLOS.com
Home deemed total loss by officials after crews battle fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews from both Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue and Buncombe County Emergency Services were on the scene of a house fire Friday night, Jan. 6 in the Pisgah View Road area. Enka-Candler Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Ronnie Nesbitt said his crews arrived on scene about...
WLOS.com
Man on probation charged, held on $600,000 bond after drugs, firearms found at residence
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man on active probation for a felony conviction was arrested on Jan. 5 and charged with more felonies following a community tip about drug activity in Rutherford County. Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said its VICE Unit recently received a tip regarding fentanyl being...
WLOS.com
Latest jobs report shows unemployment remains low, job growth slowing
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The new jobs report came out Friday morning. A solid 223,000 jobs were added in America in December. However, it's the lowest monthly increase in two years. Additionally, labor officials said the national unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. In Buncombe County, it's at 3%. That's...
Comments / 0