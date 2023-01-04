FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Jim and Sandy Geary started their journey toy collecting years before they owned Down Memory Lane Toy Museum at The Cowee School near Franklin. The museum opened six years ago for kids of all ages to experience their version of fun. The first week of 2023 marked the final days of operation for the museum, and now select toys will begin to be sold.

FRANKLIN, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO