Related
Man fatally shot near north Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Police said around 9:40 p.m., they found a man with gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the 26-year-old man was...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Up to $5K reward offered: Who killed Julian Martinez?

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance tracking down the person responsible for killing Julian Martinez. On February 20, 2021, at approximately 2 a.m., a large disturbance occurred in a parking lot in the 11000 block of East Freeway...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 accused of stealing mail from large USPS box in Sugar Land, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas – Two men are accused of stealing mail from a large drop box in Sugar Land on Dec. 30, police said Wednesday. La Darius Jones and Ceasar Avila, both of Houston, are in custody after Sugar Land police teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service for a “collaborative enforcement effort.” Details of the arrest were not released.
SUGAR LAND, TX
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
HOUSTON, TX

