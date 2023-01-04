Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ tied to string of robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video has been released of a woman who is tied to a string of robberies in the Houston area, according to the Houston Police Department. In a recent robbery, on Dec. 19, around 8:30 p.m., the woman can be seen walking into the lobby of a hotel, located in the 5100 block of Hidalgo.
Man shot in the stomach inside Houston store dies, police seeking information on man who pulled the gun
HOUSTON – A man shot in the stomach just north of downtown Houston died Wednesday night. Houston police said the shooting happened at a gas station located in the 1000 block of Hogan St. just after 9:40 p.m. The 26-year-old man was transported by ambulance and later died at...
Video shows 2 men threatening employees during robbery at NW Houston fast food restaurant, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance video of an aggravated robbery of a northwest Houston fast food restaurant has been released by the Houston Police Department in hopes someone from the public will identify the suspects involved. On Sept. 25, around 11 p.m., police said two men walked into the business, located...
Man fatally shot near north Houston gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston on Wednesday night. Police said around 9:40 p.m., they found a man with gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators said the 26-year-old man was...
1 dead after being hit by bullet during drive-by shooting in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A person has been pronounced dead after a drive-by shooting in southwest Houston, according to police. Authorities with the Houston Police Department say the shooting took place in the 5900 block of West Airport Boulevard near Westbury at around 3:30 p.m. It is unclear what prompted the...
Former Pasadena police officer Rigoberto Saldivar indicted over 2021 traffic stop shooting
PASADENA, Texas - A now-retired Pasadena police officer was indicted on one count of aggravated assault by a public servant over a 2021 shooting, officials say. According to the Pasadena Police Department, a Harris County grand jury reviewed the case involving former police officer Rigoberto Saldivar on Wednesday. The police...
Up to $5K reward offered: Who killed Julian Martinez?
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance tracking down the person responsible for killing Julian Martinez. On February 20, 2021, at approximately 2 a.m., a large disturbance occurred in a parking lot in the 11000 block of East Freeway...
Arson suspect in custody after climbing out of burning home in Spring, authorities say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Pablo Patino, the man accused of intentionally setting a fire earlier this week to a home while his estranged wife, stepdaughter and several other family members were inside, was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in the Spring area on Thursday, according to authorities.
Man arrested, charged with murder after deadly shooting in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in east Houston back in December. Derek Sam Anderson has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Joshua Davis. On Dec. 7, 2022, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting...
Man walking to friend’s house struck, killed by HPD patrol vehicle in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Family members identified the man who was struck by a Houston police officer in north Harris County late Wednesday. The crash happened in the 5500 block of Aldine Bender near Picton Drive at around 11:37 p.m. Officials with HPD said the officer was responding to a call...
2 accused of stealing mail from large USPS box in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Two men are accused of stealing mail from a large drop box in Sugar Land on Dec. 30, police said Wednesday. La Darius Jones and Ceasar Avila, both of Houston, are in custody after Sugar Land police teamed up with the U.S. Postal Service for a “collaborative enforcement effort.” Details of the arrest were not released.
Men charged in 2 separate shooting incidents in Montgomery County, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two men have been arrested and charged for their roles in two shooting incidents on Monday in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired around 6:55 a.m. in the 19200 block of Mail...
Suspect disguised as utility worker fatally shoots Richmond pharmacy employee during robbery, police say
RICHMOND, Texas – Richmond Police are looking for a man who posed as a utility worker before he shot and killed a pharmacy employee during a robbery in broad daylight. The fatal shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a business located in the 300 block of South 9th Street, blocks from Richmond City Hall.
Innocent bystander shot in possible road rage hopes gunman is held responsible
An innocent bystander who was caught up in a possible road rage shooting just two days into the new year hopes justice will be served.
Two people injured, including officer, in wreck in northwest Houston
This is raw Air 11 video. The officer was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting at Acres Home apartment complex back in October
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred back in October 2022. Jalon Whitley, 21, has since been charged with murder. He is accused of shooting 25-year-old Jonte Grant to death. On Oct. 3, 2022, Houston police responded to reports...
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
SWAT standoff ends after accused arsonist climbs out of burning home in north Harris County
SPRING, Texas – A man, who is accused of setting his estranged wife’s parents’ home on fire earlier this week, is believed to have set another fire inside his Spring home before surrendering to authorities on Thursday. A SWAT team was called to a home located in...
Have you seen Lil’ Will? 1 in custody, 1 on the run after caught-on-camera violent assault of 69-year-old, HPD says
HOUSTON – One suspect is in custody, but his alleged accomplice is on the run after police say the duo brutally beat a 69-year-old man outside a convenience store in broad daylight. The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. on Dec. 5 in the 1000 block of Booth. Police said...
Family asks for public’s help in identifying suspect who gunned down father of 2 outside his mechanic shop
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department held a press conference Tuesday morning to ask for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in the fatal shooting of a mechanic on Dec. 23. The 29-year-old father of two, Luis Casillas, was gunned down outside of...
