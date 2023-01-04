ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

NBC4 Columbus

Damar Hamlin: What we know and updates for Jan. 3

The NFL and sports world was put on pause Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field in Cincinnati during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati native sworn into US House

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Among the new members sworn into the US House Tuesday was Greg Landsman. The Democrat from Mount Washington is the first new Congressman for Greater Cincinnati since in 2016. He says he wants to work across the aisle on major issues like inflation and the economy and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLOS.com

Report ranks all 50 states based on parental rights in education

WASHINGTON (CITC) — A new report ranked all 50 U.S. states based on how strongly they prioritize parental rights in education. The Center for Education Reform (CER), a pro-school choice group, evaluates districts across the United States to judge where parents' voices are being heard. The Washington D.C.-based organization's latest Parent Power Index ranked the performance of all 50 states in 2022, and it offers a glimpse into which are fostering the most productive educational environments.
NEW JERSEY STATE

