Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Joe Biden visited this popular Cincinnati restaurant on Wednesday
President Joe Biden grabbed a bite to eat at a local restaurant while visiting Greater Cincinnati on Wednesday. Biden, who spoke in Covington to tout a $1.6 billion federal investment to upgrade the Brent Spence Bridge, followed up his speech by going to Just Q’in BBQ in Walnut Hills. He arrived at the...
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
NBC4 Columbus
Damar Hamlin: What we know and updates for Jan. 3
The NFL and sports world was put on pause Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Paycor Stadium field in Cincinnati during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Vance sworn in as U.S. senator. Vance sworn in as U.S. senator. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WPDo6M. Staying safe from...
Opinion: Many Ohioans see themselves as victim Trump plays. Visions needed to lift gloom
William DiMascio is a former Associated Press Bureau chief for the state of Ohio, executive editor of the Cleveland Press and communications consultant. Now retired, he lives in Upper Arlington. In what seemed like a cauldron of festering resentment, simmering for decades over the fading industrial economy and fueled by...
WKRC
Greater Cincinnati native sworn into US House
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Among the new members sworn into the US House Tuesday was Greg Landsman. The Democrat from Mount Washington is the first new Congressman for Greater Cincinnati since in 2016. He says he wants to work across the aisle on major issues like inflation and the economy and...
WLOS.com
Report ranks all 50 states based on parental rights in education
WASHINGTON (CITC) — A new report ranked all 50 U.S. states based on how strongly they prioritize parental rights in education. The Center for Education Reform (CER), a pro-school choice group, evaluates districts across the United States to judge where parents' voices are being heard. The Washington D.C.-based organization's latest Parent Power Index ranked the performance of all 50 states in 2022, and it offers a glimpse into which are fostering the most productive educational environments.
WLOS.com
Congressional deadlock: 3 days, 11 votes, and still no Speaker of the House
WASHINGTON (TND) — Congress may have gone back in session on Tuesday but there's nothing going on in the House of Representatives except nominating, discussing, voting, and repeating. The speaker's chair still sits empty on Thursday, the third day of the session, and nothing else can happen until there...
