Detroit, MI

NBC Sports

NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
CINCINNATI, OH
wdhn.com

ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury

Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
FLORIDA STATE
wdhn.com

Video: Saints TE Lucas Krull on Damar Hamlin, his former Pitt teammate

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints tight end Lucas Krull played with Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Pittsburgh. Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Medical Center in Cincinatti, but Krull is trying to stay positive, not only in his prayers for Hamlin but in the great memories he has of Hamlin during their one year together. If one thing is certain, it’s that Hamlin is a fighter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wdhn.com

Dan Orlovsky Says Prayer for Damar Hamlin During ’NFL Live’

He closed his eyes and bowed his head during the episode and prayed for his recovery. View the original article to see embedded media. During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.
wdhn.com

President Biden Discusses Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous

This is not the first time the White House has weighed in on violence in football. As the nation grapples with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury and episode of cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation.
BUFFALO, NY
wdhn.com

Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Suspended ‘MNF’ Game vs. Bills

The quarterback said Cincinnati is “100%” behind whatever Buffalo decides is best. The NFL hasn’t announced whether the postponed Bills–Bengals game from Monday night will be rescheduled or canceled yet, and Cincinnati is open to letting Buffalo decide, per Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The game was...
CINCINNATI, OH
wdhn.com

Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends

Jalen Hurts's return should open things up for the Eagles offense and Dallas Goedert. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
TENNESSEE STATE
wdhn.com

Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs

After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
TENNESSEE STATE
wdhn.com

Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts returns just in time for Eagles and fantasy managers. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
TENNESSEE STATE
wdhn.com

NFL Week 18 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads

Playoff spots and seedings will be decided in Week 18. The 49ers are the biggest favorites against the Cardinals. SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 18 features seven home favorites. Week 17 of NFL betting was chalky as favorites went 11-4 straight-up (SU), while posting a 7-8 mark...
wdhn.com

Bengals’ Higgins says ‘I’m in a good place right now’

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he’s “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin’s mother about his improvement on Thursday. Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLTX.com

All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin

WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
BUFFALO, NY
wdhn.com

Skip Bayless Addresses Damar Hamlin Collapse on ‘Undisputed’

The Fox Sports host found himself at the center of backlash after he sent out an ill-timed tweet during the aftermath of the frightening injury. After drawing widespread scrutiny for his controversial tweet in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday Night Football, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless addressed the situation on Tuesday morning.

