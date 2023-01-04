Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Look: Pat McAfee Livid With NFL Team Over Declined Interview Request
Pat McAfee is one of the fastest growing content creators in all of sports media. His self-titled "Pat McAfee Show" has garnered major traction over recent years, with the former NFL punter using his platform to interview some of the hottest names in sports. With a reoccurring guest - ...
NBC Sports
NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game
We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish the season with only 16 games each.
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game
On Monday evening during the Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after sustaining a hit and reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
wdhn.com
ESPN Did Everything Right in Covering Tragic Damar Hamlin Injury
Under scary, unknown circumstances, ESPN handled the news story right away. 1. This is the first Traina Thoughts of 2023, so right off the top I want to thank you for reading as we embark on another year together. I’ve been writing Traina Thoughts every weekday since 2017, and before that I wrote Hot Clicks every weekday from ’07 to ’13, so I thank you for the continued support. I’ll never be able to express how appreciative I am for your loyalty.
wdhn.com
Video: Saints TE Lucas Krull on Damar Hamlin, his former Pitt teammate
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints tight end Lucas Krull played with Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Pittsburgh. Hamlin is in critical condition at UC Medical Center in Cincinatti, but Krull is trying to stay positive, not only in his prayers for Hamlin but in the great memories he has of Hamlin during their one year together. If one thing is certain, it’s that Hamlin is a fighter.
wdhn.com
Dan Orlovsky Says Prayer for Damar Hamlin During ’NFL Live’
He closed his eyes and bowed his head during the episode and prayed for his recovery. View the original article to see embedded media. During a grim Tuesday when recording an episode of ESPN’s NFL Live, Dan Orlovsky gave a heartfelt prayer for Damar Hamlin’s recovery. The Bills safety is in the hospital in critical condition after he went into cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football after he collapsed on the field.
wdhn.com
President Biden Discusses Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous
This is not the first time the White House has weighed in on violence in football. As the nation grapples with Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s devastating injury and episode of cardiac arrest during Buffalo’s Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, President Joe Biden weighed in on the situation.
wdhn.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Discusses Suspended ‘MNF’ Game vs. Bills
The quarterback said Cincinnati is “100%” behind whatever Buffalo decides is best. The NFL hasn’t announced whether the postponed Bills–Bengals game from Monday night will be rescheduled or canceled yet, and Cincinnati is open to letting Buffalo decide, per Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The game was...
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Tight Ends
Jalen Hurts's return should open things up for the Eagles offense and Dallas Goedert. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Running Backs
After a sluggish game last week, Dalvin Cook looks to right the ship against the Bears in Week 18. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
Week 18 Rankings: Quarterbacks
Jalen Hurts returns just in time for Eagles and fantasy managers. First and foremost, I'd like to take a moment to wish Damar Hamlin a fast recovery as I know all of our thoughts are with him, his friends and family and the Bills organization. With all due respect to his health, we're reluctantly moving forward to Week 18.
wdhn.com
NFL Week 18 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Playoff spots and seedings will be decided in Week 18. The 49ers are the biggest favorites against the Cardinals. SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 18 features seven home favorites. Week 17 of NFL betting was chalky as favorites went 11-4 straight-up (SU), while posting a 7-8 mark...
wdhn.com
Bengals’ Higgins says ‘I’m in a good place right now’
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins said he’s “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin’s mother about his improvement on Thursday. Higgins was involved in the hit that came right before the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest...
WLTX.com
All 32 NFL teams unite for social media tribute to Damar Hamlin
WASHINGTON — All 32 NFL teams have joined together for a social media tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin, who remained in critical condition Tuesday after his heart stopped during Monday Night Football. One-by-one, each NFL team, along with the league and the players association, updated their respective Twitter...
wdhn.com
Skip Bayless Addresses Damar Hamlin Collapse on ‘Undisputed’
The Fox Sports host found himself at the center of backlash after he sent out an ill-timed tweet during the aftermath of the frightening injury. After drawing widespread scrutiny for his controversial tweet in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday Night Football, Fox Sports host Skip Bayless addressed the situation on Tuesday morning.
NFL rules Bills-Bengals game a no contest; AFC Championship game could be at neutral site
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game will not resume and has been canceled. The NFL has spent the last three days putting its focus and attention on Bills safety Damar Hamlin's health but announced Thursday evening that the game that was postponed in the first quarter will be considered a no contest. ...
Comments / 0