Read full article on original website
Related
Cache County shaken by swarm of dozen minor earthquakes while entering 2023
The new year is kicking off with a rumble in Cache County. Since New Year's Day, more than one dozen earthquakes have hit the area.
KSLTV
Cache Valley earthquakes are reminder about potential for Utah’s big one
LOGAN, Utah — The Cache Valley has seen more than a dozen earthquakes in just a few days. All of them centered around the west side of the county. They’re very small quakes but they still deserve our attention. In all, 14 shook rural Cache Valley and they...
Opinion: We can’t meet Utah’s expanding demand without our quarries
Responsible growth requires a broad view. Utahns should support quarries that provide the resources for their roads, homes, offices and other infrastructure.
ksl.com
New data shows how Utah's urban population grew over the past decade
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah was the fastest-growing state between the 2010 and 2020 censuses and its urban core was a major driving force behind that, even though the percentage of Utahns living in urban areas technically shrank over the past decade, according to a new report. The Census...
upr.org
New Utah state veterinarian to start in August
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Daniel W. Christensen will serve as the new Utah state veterinarian. The hire was announced in a news release from the UDAF on Wednesday. Christensen will replace former-Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor who retired on Dec. 30. “We are excited to welcome...
kslnewsradio.com
Pink snow in Utah mountains of interest to researchers
SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers at Utah State University are looking into the pink snow some may see in Utah’s higher elevations. They want to know if it poses an environmental threat in the form of snowmelt. It’s actually green algae that live on snow in mountains all...
Winter storm watch issued for parts of Utah ahead of next system
Why was a winter storm watch issued for parts of Utah? What parts of Utah will be affected by the snow storms?
890kdxu.com
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
ABC 4
Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack
Suspect of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Arrived …. Suspect of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Arrived in Latah County Jail. Possible Bomb Threat at Alta High School Resolved; …. Possible Bomb Threat at Alta High School Resolved; Student Speaks Out. Developing Story: 8 People Found Dead in Enoch City …. Developing...
kslnewsradio.com
Dear Legislature: Here’s what you can do in 2023 to save the Great Salt Lake
This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. Para leer este artículo en español, haz clic aquí. Advocates, farmers and lobbyists serve up...
castlecountryradio.com
Utah Wildlife Board approves changes to Utah prairie dog rule, bear hunting
The Utah Wildlife Board approved a few updates to the rules regarding Utah prairie dogs — which would go into effect if the animals are delisted under the Endangered Species Act — as well as a few changes to bear hunting and furbearer seasons during a public meeting on Tuesday.
ksl.com
How does Utah's current snowpack compare with previous New Year's Day totals?
SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 ended with a bang that only continued into the new year, as several feet of snow fell in the state's mountains. Sundance Mountain Resort, for example, received more than 4 feet of snow between Friday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted multiple records were broken to start the new year, too.
kslnewsradio.com
Snow storm brings ‘blessings’ to Utah’s agriculture
SALT LAKE CITY –The snow isn’t only great for those on the slopes, but equally for Utah’s agriculture and farmers. The snow storm Utah saw over the last few days added around 3.6 inches of water to the state wide average which bringing Utah’s current total to about 170% of the normal for early January.
kslnewsradio.com
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
kuer.org
Utah’s population is shifting away from kids and schools will need to adjust
Utah’s school-age population is projected to be the slowest growing age group in the state, according to the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. This means some school districts will likely have to figure out how to respond to declining enrollment numbers, a challenge some districts already face. A research...
kjzz.com
More quakes rattle Cache County causing minor damage, frayed nerves
BENSON, Utah (KUTV) — Another minor earthquake, the latest in a series of quakes over the past few days, shook parts of Cache County Tuesday afternoon. “There’s been about ten small magnitude earthquakes,” said Brady Cox, a Utah State University engineering professor who is also an earthquake engineer. "The largest of those occurred this afternoon and it was about a magnitude 3.1.”
kvnutalk
Logan Mayor Holly Daines explains circumstances behind city power surcharges – Cache Valley Daily
After members of the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating more than $6.7 million in anticipated surcharge revenue to cover increased power expenses in the city’s Power & Light Department through March on Jan. 3, Logan Mayor Holly Daines explained the “perfect storm” of circumstances necessitating the need for those surcharges on city power bills (Image courtesy of Facebook).
Winter storms boost Utah’s snowpack, which may help relieve drought conditions
The Beehive State has had an incredible start to the winter season, and the snow seems like it just keeps piling up. With so much snowfall recently, it has many people wondering how the snowy start is helping our drought.
kuer.org
In a state obsessed with snowpack, finding pink snow in Utah is a problem
In Utah, above 6,000 or 7,000 feet, pink snow can be found. It looks like someone sprayed some watermelon-flavored syrup on the snow surface. Despite the color, it’s actually a green algae species. The most common genus is chlamydomonas nivalis and it generally blooms on snowfields in the Midwest during summer.
Opinion: Until we solve these problems, we shouldn’t waste resources on a new flag
Utah has other marketing opportunities that make a new flag unnecessary. Read more about why it may be a waste of resources.
Comments / 0