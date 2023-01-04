ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

ksl.com

New data shows how Utah's urban population grew over the past decade

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah was the fastest-growing state between the 2010 and 2020 censuses and its urban core was a major driving force behind that, even though the percentage of Utahns living in urban areas technically shrank over the past decade, according to a new report. The Census...
UTAH STATE
upr.org

New Utah state veterinarian to start in August

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Daniel W. Christensen will serve as the new Utah state veterinarian. The hire was announced in a news release from the UDAF on Wednesday. Christensen will replace former-Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor who retired on Dec. 30. “We are excited to welcome...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Pink snow in Utah mountains of interest to researchers

SALT LAKE CITY — Researchers at Utah State University are looking into the pink snow some may see in Utah’s higher elevations. They want to know if it poses an environmental threat in the form of snowmelt. It’s actually green algae that live on snow in mountains all...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People

When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC 4

Winter Season Boosts Utah's Snowpack

Suspect of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Arrived …. Suspect of Idaho Murders Bryan Kohberger Arrived in Latah County Jail. Possible Bomb Threat at Alta High School Resolved; …. Possible Bomb Threat at Alta High School Resolved; Student Speaks Out. Developing Story: 8 People Found Dead in Enoch City …. Developing...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Dear Legislature: Here’s what you can do in 2023 to save the Great Salt Lake

This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. Para leer este artículo en español, haz clic aquí. Advocates, farmers and lobbyists serve up...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

How does Utah's current snowpack compare with previous New Year's Day totals?

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 ended with a bang that only continued into the new year, as several feet of snow fell in the state's mountains. Sundance Mountain Resort, for example, received more than 4 feet of snow between Friday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted multiple records were broken to start the new year, too.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Snow storm brings ‘blessings’ to Utah’s agriculture

SALT LAKE CITY –The snow isn’t only great for those on the slopes, but equally for Utah’s agriculture and farmers. The snow storm Utah saw over the last few days added around 3.6 inches of water to the state wide average which bringing Utah’s current total to about 170% of the normal for early January.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?

SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

More quakes rattle Cache County causing minor damage, frayed nerves

BENSON, Utah (KUTV) — Another minor earthquake, the latest in a series of quakes over the past few days, shook parts of Cache County Tuesday afternoon. “There’s been about ten small magnitude earthquakes,” said Brady Cox, a Utah State University engineering professor who is also an earthquake engineer. "The largest of those occurred this afternoon and it was about a magnitude 3.1.”
CACHE COUNTY, UT
kvnutalk

Logan Mayor Holly Daines explains circumstances behind city power surcharges – Cache Valley Daily

After members of the Logan Municipal Council approved appropriating more than $6.7 million in anticipated surcharge revenue to cover increased power expenses in the city’s Power & Light Department through March on Jan. 3, Logan Mayor Holly Daines explained the “perfect storm” of circumstances necessitating the need for those surcharges on city power bills (Image courtesy of Facebook).
LOGAN, UT
kuer.org

In a state obsessed with snowpack, finding pink snow in Utah is a problem

In Utah, above 6,000 or 7,000 feet, pink snow can be found. It looks like someone sprayed some watermelon-flavored syrup on the snow surface. Despite the color, it’s actually a green algae species. The most common genus is chlamydomonas nivalis and it generally blooms on snowfields in the Midwest during summer.
UTAH STATE

